Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Arlington, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1707 N. Collins St.

Suite 115

Arlington, TX 76011

Order Again

9" Pies

Chocolate Cream

$28.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with a sprinkling of chocolate.

I-40

$28.00

Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.

Key Lime

$28.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.

Southern Custard (Buttermilk)

$28.00

Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a sugar cookie. Simply delicious

Nanny's Pecan

$28.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. Voted “Best Pecan Pie” by Taste of the South for a reason.

Spiced Pumpkin

$28.00

This Fall favorite is no ordinary pumpkin pie. We start with our sweet and creamy spiced pumpkin filling inside our signature shortbread crust. We then top each pie with a beautiful shortbread pumpkin and bake to perfection. This pie tastes as good as it looks!

Cranberry Walnut

$28.00

Welcoming late fall and winter, this beautiful pie brings on the charm. Sweet red cranberries and walnuts combine with a hint of orange zest to form a delicious treat that will delight your tastebuds and warm your heart.

4" Pies

Granny's Apple

$5.50Out of stock

Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.

PIF

Ship a Pie!

Please include recipient's name and address in "Special Request" section. The pie of your choosing will be baked the next day then shipped USPS 2-Day Priority Shipping.
9" I40

$43.00

Please include recipient's name and address in "Special Request" section. The pie of your choosing will be baked the next day then shipped USPS 2-Day Priority Shipping.

9" Nanny's Pecan

$43.00

Please include recipient's name and address in "Special Request" section. The pie of your choosing will be baked the next day then shipped USPS 2-Day Priority Shipping.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$43.00

Please include recipient's name and address in "Special Request" section. The pie of your choosing will be baked the next day then shipped USPS 2-Day Priority Shipping.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

please call to check on availability of flavors of gluten friendly pies

Location

1707 N. Collins St., Suite 115, Arlington, TX 76011

Directions

