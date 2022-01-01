Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Johnson City

211 Reviews

$$

3135 Peoples St #300

Johnson City, TN 37604

Order Again

Wrapping

Tag and Raffia

$1.00

Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and the type of tag. Tag Options are: Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, etc. Call shop to check tag availability.

Seasonal Decor

$2.00

9" Pies

9" Apple

9" Apple

$26.00

Granny smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our crust and topped with our house made apple crumble. *CALL STORE FOR AVAILABILITY*

9" Buttermilk

9" Buttermilk

$26.00

Sometimes we call it "Southern Custard". Smooth, mild, and sweet, our buttermilk filling is like a cross between a chess pie and a custard.

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

9" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$26.00

Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend. *CALL STORE FOR AVAILABILITY*

9" Chocolate Cream

9" Chocolate Cream

$26.00

This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.

9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$26.00

A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.

9" I-40

9" I-40

$26.00

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on Interstate 40, this best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.

9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$26.00

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

9" Peanut Butter

9" Peanut Butter

$26.00

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.

9" Pecan

9" Pecan

$26.00

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.

9" Pie It Forward (Banana Cream)

$26.00

NEW FLAVOR every MONTH! August: Smore's

9" Chocolate Cream Gluten-Friendly

$26.00

9" I-40 Gluten-Friendly

$26.00

9" Pecan Gluten-Friendly

$26.00

4" Mini Pies

4" Apple

4" Apple

$4.25

Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.

4" Buttermilk

4" Buttermilk

$4.25

A mild and buttery custard-based pie that lands somewhere between chess pie, cheesecake, and sugar cookie. The not too sweet buttermilk filling is baked into our delicious shortbread crust and is taken out of the oven before it gets too brown.

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

4" Chewy Chocolate Chip

$4.25

Chocolate chip cookie dough filling baked into a buttery shortbread crust! Brown sugar, butter, chocolate chips and vanilla combine to create an irresistible pie that will take you back to a time when milk and cookies were shared after school with a friend.

4" Chocolate Cream

4" Chocolate Cream

$4.25

This classic favorite is an oreo crust filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.

4" Coconut Cream

4" Coconut Cream

$4.25

A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.

4" I-40

4" I-40

$4.25

Named while stuck in traffic between Knoxville and Memphis on interstate 40 — This best seller is quickly taking the country by storm! A pecan pie with the added goodness of toasted coconut and chocolate chips baked into a shortbread crust.

4" Key Lime

4" Key Lime

$4.25

Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

4" Peanut Butter

4" Peanut Butter

$4.25

Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust, topped with our house made ganache, whipped cream cheese topping and a sprinkle of Reese's crumble.

4" Pecan

4" Pecan

$4.25

This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust.

4" Pie It Forward (Banana Cream)

$4.25

NEW FLAVOR every MONTH! June: Peach (contains pecans)

4" Chocolate Cream GF

$4.25

4" I-40 GF

$4.25

4" Pecan GF

$4.25
Box of 4

Box of 4

$16.00

*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00* Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!

Dozen Minis

$42.00

*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $9.00* Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!

Cookies (Half Dozen/Dozen)

Half Dozen Thumbprints

$5.00

Dozen Thumbprints

$10.00

Pie for a Year Cards

Pie for a YEAR! Ever wanted to give a gift that keeps on giving? Our Pie for a Year Cards give the gift of pie once every MONTH! Purchase available for 4" pies or 9" pies. One pie per month. The cards include free wrapping and must be picked up at the shop.

4" Pie for a Year

$45.00

9" Pie for a Year

$250.00

Beverages

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Orange Cream Soda

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.95

Tea

$1.95

White Milk

$1.30

Chocolate Milk

$1.30Out of stock
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3135 Peoples St #300, Johnson City, TN 37604

Directions

