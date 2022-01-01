  • Home
  • /
  • Richmond
  • /
  • Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttermilk and Honey on Grace 415 East Grace Street

review star

No reviews yet

415 East Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Smashville
The OG

Starters

Crispy Pimento Cheese Bombs

Crispy Pimento Cheese Bombs

$7.00

deep fried panko breadcrumbs pimento cheese, spicy honey, pickled onions

Smashville Hot Fries

Smashville Hot Fries

$7.00

crispy crinkle-cut fries, nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

deep fried panko crusted local green tomatoes, spicy ranch, chow-chow

Sandwiches

Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Fried Chicken, Swiss, Ham, Honey Butter and Honey Mustard

Spicy Asian Persuasion

Spicy Asian Persuasion

$12.00

korean fried chicken sauce, kimchi slaw, sesame seeds, spicy ranch

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$12.00

house hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles lettuce, tomato, ranch, shaved pickles

Fried Green Tomato Sammy

Fried Green Tomato Sammy

$11.00

Chow chow, shaved pickles, spicy ranch, shredded lettuce; NO chicken on sandwich.

Go-Go

$12.00

DC mumbo sauce, shaved pickles

Smashville

Smashville

$12.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, slaw, shaved pickles

Smokey Chick

$13.00

bbq sauce, cheddar/jack cheese, slab bacon, smoky honey mustard, pickled onions

Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality

$14.00

pimento cheese, slab bacon, collard greens smokey honey mustard

The OG

The OG

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, spicy honey, ranch, shaved pickle

WHAT THE CLUCK!!!

WHAT THE CLUCK!!!

$20.00

two fried chicken breast, nashville spice, slab bacon, smokey honey mustard, cheddar jack cheese, ranch slaw

Plain OL' Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken and Bun Only

Other Stuff

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

jumbo tenders, choice of sauce and side item

Chopped Wedge Salad

Chopped Wedge Salad

$12.00

shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pickled onions, smokey honey mustard

Southern Chicken Bowl

$16.00

jumbo chicken tenders with mumbo sauce, macaroni and cheese, collard greens

It’s a Wrap

$12.00

fried or grilled chicken, house hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced pickles, diced tomatoes, ranch

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken & French Toast

$14.00

Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

Banana Pudding Cookies

$5.00
Peach Cobbler Cookies

Peach Cobbler Cookies

$5.00Out of stock
Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$5.00

Orange Creamsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50
San Pelligrino Clementine Peach

San Pelligrino Clementine Peach

$2.50Out of stock
San Pelligrino Pomegranate Black Cherry

San Pelligrino Pomegranate Black Cherry

$2.50Out of stock

San Pelligrino Limonata

$2.50Out of stock
San Pelligrino Aranciata

San Pelligrino Aranciata

$2.50Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$2.50
Main Root Blueberry Soda

Main Root Blueberry Soda

$2.50
IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50
Main Root Ginger Beer

Main Root Ginger Beer

$2.50
Nehi Grape Soda

Nehi Grape Soda

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling Flight

$5.00Out of stock

Richmond Lager

$5.00
Hardywood IPA

Hardywood IPA

$5.00Out of stock

White Wine

$5.00

Red Wine

$5.00

Mamitas Paloma

$7.00

Mamitas Pineapple

$7.00Out of stock

Mamitas Lime

$7.00

Mamitas Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Orange Crush

$7.00

Ardent IPA X

$7.00

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$5.00

Sides

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Ranch Slaw

Ranch Slaw

$4.00

Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.25Out of stock

BBQ

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Korean

$0.25Out of stock

Mumbo

$0.25

Spicy Honey

$0.50

Smokey Honey Mustard

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Caramel Maple Syrup

$0.25

Cutlery & Ketchup

Include Cutlery

Ketchup Packets

Out of stock

Merch

B&H Hat

$15.00

B&H Shirt

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Buttermilk and Honey is created by husband wife duo Chef Mike Lindsey and Kimberley Love-Lindsey. Chef Mike's North Carolina roots and love for fried chicken shine all over the menu from his chicken sandwiches to the southern sides. Chef Mike, awarded ''Best Chicken sandwich in America" by Restaurant Hospitality, "Best Chicken Sandwich" by Richmond Times Dispatch and "Best Mac and Cheese" among others

Location

415 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

521 Biscuits & Waffles
orange star4.3 • 716
521 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 E. Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
orange starNo Reviews
416 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
701 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston