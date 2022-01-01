Buttermilk and Honey on Grace 415 East Grace Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Buttermilk and Honey is created by husband wife duo Chef Mike Lindsey and Kimberley Love-Lindsey. Chef Mike's North Carolina roots and love for fried chicken shine all over the menu from his chicken sandwiches to the southern sides. Chef Mike, awarded ''Best Chicken sandwich in America" by Restaurant Hospitality, "Best Chicken Sandwich" by Richmond Times Dispatch and "Best Mac and Cheese" among others
Location
415 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
No Reviews
200 E. Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurant
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
No Reviews
416 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurant