Buttermilk and Honey on Grace 415 East Grace Street

Restaurant info

Buttermilk and Honey is created by husband wife duo Chef Mike Lindsey and Kimberley Love-Lindsey. Chef Mike's North Carolina roots and love for fried chicken shine all over the menu from his chicken sandwiches to the southern sides. Chef Mike, awarded ''Best Chicken sandwich in America" by Restaurant Hospitality, "Best Chicken Sandwich" by Richmond Times Dispatch and "Best Mac and Cheese" among others