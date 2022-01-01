Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden imageView gallery

Coffee, Espresso & Tea

Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cafe Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Café Latte

$4.00

Café Mocha

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Flavor Syrup

$0.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50

Iced Crml Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino Blast

$6.50

White Choc Mocha

$4.50

Iced White Choc Mocha

$4.50

Skinny Vinilla Latte

$4.50

Skinny Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Skin Vin Latte

$4.50

Iced Skin Carml Macchiato

$4.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice Lg

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice Lg

$6.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice Lg

$4.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice Lg

$4.75

Apple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice Lg

$4.75

Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Large Milk

$3.04

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.36

Smoothies

Smoothie

$6.00

Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.75

Short Stack

$8.75

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$10.25

Short Gluten-Free

$9.25

StrawChocChip Pancakes

$11.75

Berry Bliss Pancakes

$11.75

AppCinPecnCarml Cakes

$11.75

Banana Cream Pancakes

$11.75

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$11.75

Granola Power Pancakes

$11.75

Oreo S'mores Pancakes

$11.75

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.75

Swedish Pancakes

$12.75

French Toast

French Toast

$10.75

Berry Bliss French Toast

$13.25

AppCinPecnCarml French Toast

$13.25

Banana Cream French Toast

$13.25

Blueberry Danish French Toast

$13.25

Stuffed Nutella French Toast

$13.25

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.25

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$13.25

1/2 French Toast

$9.75

Waffles

Waffle

$9.75

Gluten-Free Waffle

$10.25

Bacon Waffle

$12.75

Strawberry & Cream Waffle

$12.75

AppCinnPecnCrmel Waffle

$12.75

Banana Cream Waffle

$12.75

Granola Berry Waffle

$12.75

Banana Pecan Waffle

$12.75

Crepes

Fruit Crepe

$11.75

Berry Bliss Crepe

$12.75

AppCinPecnCrmel Crepe

$12.75

Banana Cream Crepe

$12.75

Blueberry Danish Crepe

$12.75

Nutella Crepe

$12.75

SpinMushOn Swiss Crepe

$12.75

Plain Crepe

$9.75

Eggs

2 Over Easy

$10.75

2 Scram

$10.75

2 Paoched

$10.75

3 Over Easy

$11.75

3 Scram

$11.75

2 Over Med

$10.75

2 Scram Soft

$10.75

2 Poached Soft

$10.75

3 Over Med

$11.75

3 Scram Soft

$11.75

2 Over Med Well

$10.75

2 Scram Hard

$10.75

2 Poached Med Well

$10.75

3 Over Med Well

$11.75

3 Scram Hard

$11.75

2 Over Hard

$10.75

Hamberger & 2 Eggs

$16.75

2 Poached Hard

$10.75

3 Over Hard

$11.75

3 Basted

$11.75

2 Sunny Up

$10.75

Chicken & 2 Eggs

$16.75

3 Poached Soft

$11.75

3 Paoched

$11.75

3 Sunny Up

$11.75

2 Basted

$10.75

3 Poached Hard

$11.75

3 Poached Med Well

$11.75

Omelettes

2 Item Omelette

$13.75

Mexicana Omelette

$14.75

Baked Potato Omelette

$14.75

Denver Omelette

$14.25

Veggie Omelette

$14.25

Plain Omelette

$13.25

Scramblers

California Scrambler

$15.25

Santa Fe Scrambler

$14.75

Popeye Scrambler

$14.75

Smoked Salmon Scrambler

$15.25

Vegan Tofu Scrambler

$14.25

Minced Ham & Egg

$14.25

Skillets

Whole Hog Skillet

$14.75

New Mexico Skillet

$14.75

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$14.75

BacMushOnion Skillet

$14.75

HMOP Skillet

$14.75

Garden Skillet

$14.75

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

FOOD

Country Benedict

$13.75

FOOD

Irish Benedict

$14.25

FOOD

Florentine Benedict

$12.75

FOOD

Veggie Patty Benedict

$13.75

FOOD

Specialties

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.75

Huevos Rancheros

$14.75

Rojo/Verde Eggs

$13.75

Eggs Verde

$13.75

Eggs Rojo

$13.75

Chorizo Burrito

$13.75

Avocado Toast

$13.75

Biscuits & Eggs

$12.25

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.75

Fruit & Grain

Oatmeal

$6.95

Crunchberry Oatmeal

$8.95

BanPecnCran Oatmeal

$8.95

Strawberry Banana Oatmeal

$8.95

Granola Breakfast Sundae

$11.25

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.25

Burgers & Wraps

Hamburger

$13.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.25

Patty Melt

$14.75

Veggie Burger

$14.75

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$13.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$12.75

Sandwiches & More

Prime Rib French Dip

$16.25

Biltmore Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

The Turkey Club

$14.25

BLT Club

$14.25

Grilled Cheese

$11.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$13.25

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$13.25

Chicken Tenders

$13.75

Nova Lox Platter

$16.25

Harvest Chicken Salad

$13.75

Tuna Salad

$13.75

Salads

Signature Salad

$12.25

Chicken Caesar

$14.25

Caesar Salad

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.25

Cobb Salad

$14.25

Southwestern Salad

$14.25

Cranberry Chix Salad

$14.25

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.25

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.25

Kid's Menu

1 Egg Kids

$6.75

French Toast Sticks

$6.25

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Kids Mini Cakes

$6.25

K/ChocChip Cakes

$6.75

Kids Mini Bliss Cakes

$8.25

Kids Mini S'moreo Cakes

$8.25

Kids Mini CinnRoll Cakes

$8.25

Kids Mini Blue Danish

$8.25

Sides

Thick Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

Jumbo Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Ham Steak

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Veggie Patties

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Chorizo

$6.00

Grits

$3.75

Cheese Grits

$3.75

Fresh Hash Brown Potatoes

$3.75

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Fries

$3.75

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$5.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.75

Black Beans

$3.75

1 Egg Side

$2.25

Side of Avocado

$2.25

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Yogurt

$3.95

2 Egg Side

$4.50

Cup of Granola

$3.00

Side Chicken Salad

$5.25

Side Tuna Salad

$5.25

Vermont Syrup

$2.00

3 Egg Side

$6.75

Bagel

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Side Cakes

Side Of Sauce

8oz Angus Patty

$6.25

8oz Chicken Breast

$6.25

Retail

Syrup Bottle

$10.00

Butters Coffee 12oz

$10.00

Uniforms

Women T-Shirt SM

$7.00

Women T-Shirt MED

$7.00

Women T-Shirt LG

$7.00

Men T-Shirt MED

$7.00

Men T-Shirt LG

$7.00

Men T-Shirt XL

$7.00

Server Apron

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8300 E Hayden Rd Ste F104, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

Gallery
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Hayden image

