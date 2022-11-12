Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttery Bakery

2,127 Reviews

$$

702 Soquel Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 Breakfast Sandwich
BLTA
Tortilla Salad

Breakfast [No Modifications Accepted]

#1 Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

Two scrambled eggs, black forest ham, provolone cheese on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

#2 Breakfast Sandwich

$12.25

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

#3 Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Two soft scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, herbed cream cheese, and red onions on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

#4 Breakfast Sandwich

$11.45

Two soft scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

#5 Breakfast Sandwich

$12.85

Two scrambled eggs, provolone, bacon, Tomato, spicy chipotle aioli on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

Basic Breakfast

$14.75

Two scrambled eggs and bacon with toasted sliced sourdough bread. Side of roasted herb potatoes.

Bacon Burrito

$14.75

Hot Burrito wrapped with Bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & house-made tomato salsa.

Veggie Burrito

$13.75

Hot Burrito wrapped with Avocado, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted potatoes & house-made tomato salsa.

French Toast (Large)

$14.75

(Large french toast) Ciabatta bread soaked in cinnamon custard with seasonal fruit and syrup

Cold Sandwich (No Modifications Accepted)

Caprese Sandwich (To-Go)

$8.45

Fresh Tomato, Pesto, Mozzarella, Red Leaf Lettuce on Fresh Ciabatta

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)

$9.95

Roasted Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Jack Cheese, Red/Green Bell Peppers, Red Leaf Lettuce, on ciabatta

Curried Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)

$10.95

Curried chicken salad (roasted chicken, chives, dried apricots, cranberries, apples, celery, mayo, curry powder), onions, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta

Garlic Brie

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Brie, Red Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Red Leaf Lettuce on Fresh Ciabatta

Express Sandwich

$8.75

Tasty ham sandwiches with gouda and butter on ciabatta

Chicken Basil Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, pesto aioli, onions, organic local greens, on ciabatta

Asian Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Teriyaki chicken, cilantro-wasabi aioli, marinated carrots, crispy wonton, organic local greens on ciabatta

Turkey Basil

$10.95

Roasted turkey, pesto aioli, onions, organic local greens

Salad (No Modifications Accepted)

Buttery Cobb Salad

$13.65

Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, green onions, & house vinaigrette dressing

Stuffed Avocado Salad

$12.45

Half an avocado, curried chicken salad (roasted chicken, chives, dried apricots, cranberries, apples, celery, mayo, curry powder), Red Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.45

Teriyaki chicken, romaine hearts, green onion, marinated carrots, cucumbers, almonds, sugar snap peas, house-made crispy wontons, sesame seeds, soy peanut sauce dressing

Tortilla Salad

$12.45

Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, avocado, radish, cilantro, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, & lemon vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine hearts, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, caesar dressing

Fried Food

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.25

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$5.95

French Fries

$2.95

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.95

Hot Sandwich (No Modifications Accepted)

Hot freshly made sandwich served on fresh ciabatta bread

Chicken, Apple & Melted Brie Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken, apple, melted brie cheese, basil aioli, Red Leaf Lettuce on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, dijon, sun-dried tomato aioli, Red Leaf Lettuce on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.45

Roasted turkey, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, mayo, Red Leaf Lettuce on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

BLTA

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and mayo on freshly house-baked croissant, ciabatta, sourdough, or whole wheat.

Add Sides

Side of Two Eggs

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.50

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Bacon (3 pieces)

$4.00

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Turkey

$3.00

Extra Asian Salad Dressing

$0.25

Extra Cobb Salad Dressing

$0.25

Extra Tortilla Salad Dressing

$0.25

Extra Stuffed Avocado Dressing

$0.25

Extra Caesar Salad Dressing

$0.25

Chips (Miss Vickie's)

Miss Vickies Sea Salt Original

$1.25

Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.25

Miss Vickies BBQ

$1.25

Miss Vickies Jalapeño

$1.25

Drinks

750mL San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke (can)

$1.50

Diet coke (can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite (can)

$1.50

7up

$1.50Out of stock

16.9oz Water Bottle

$1.50

La Croix Beach Plum

$1.50

La Croix Berry

$1.50Out of stock

La Croix Black Razzberry

$1.50

La Croix Cherry Lime

$1.50

La Croix Guava Sao Paulo

$1.50

La Croix Lemon

$1.50

La Croix Lime

$1.50

La Croix Pamplemousse (grapefruit)

$1.50

La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$1.50Out of stock

La Croix Tangerine

$1.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

$2.50

16.9oz San Pellegrino Blood Orange and Black Raspberry

$3.69Out of stock

16.9oz San Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Flavor

$3.69Out of stock

16.9oz San Pellegrino Lemon & Lemon Zest Flavor

$3.69Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

$2.45

San Pellegrino Momenti (Clementine & Peach)

$2.69

San Pellegrino Tangerine and Wild Strawberry Flavor

$2.50Out of stock
Restaurant info

We are a gourmet bakery in Santa Cruz, California offering the finest selection of wedding cakes, pies and tarts, pastries and European style breads. In our Corner Cafe, we serve breakfast and lunch made from fresh, locally grown ingredients!

Website

Location

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Directions

