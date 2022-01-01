BUTTERZ BISCUIT Mobile Unit
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
Our home-made breakfast is freshly made from scratch each and everyday out of our food trailer with both a walk up window for online order pickups, and a drive-thru window for food on the go and online pickups as well.
Location
14291 Us Highway 62 E, Horse Branch, KY 42349
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Wagon Wheel - 550 South Main Street
No Reviews
550 South Main Street Beaver Dam, KY 42320
View restaurant
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky - Morgantown
No Reviews
107 East Ohio Street Morgantown, KY 42261
View restaurant
Walkers Wings N Things - 117 S English St
No Reviews
117 s english st leitchfield, KY 42754
View restaurant