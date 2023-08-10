Food

Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.00

Slow smoked using pecan wood. Served with two sides and garlic toast.

Azar's Spicy Pork Sausage Platter

$15.00

Served with two sides and garlic toast

Jerk Chicken Thighs Platter

$16.00

Served chopped with two sides and garlic toast.

Beef Brisket Platter

$17.00

Served sliced/chopped with 2 sides and a garlic toast. Choice of fatty, lean or mixed cut.

(3) Rib Platter

$16.00Out of stock

3 honey butter glazed ribs with 2 sides and garlic toast

Pit Platter

$56.00

Sides

Side Sampler

$13.00

Choice of 3 side items

Small Cilantro Lime Slaw

$4.00

Hand cut cabbage, red onion, cilantro, and a house made slaw dressing. Mayo/vin base

Large Cilantro Lime Slaw

$7.00

Hand cut cabbage, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, and a house made slaw dressing. Mayo/vin base

Small Baked Beans

$4.00

With caramelized onions, azar's spicy sausage, and liquid gold BBQ sauce

Large Baked Beans

$7.00

With caramelized onions, azar's spicy sausage, and liquid gold BBQ sauce

Small Spicy Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Elbow noodles in melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, real butter, garlic, black pepper, and red pepper

Large Spicy Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Elbow noodles in melted Cheddar and Jack cheese, real butter, garlic, black pepper, and red pepper

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned with our fry bomb, salt, black pepper, garlic, and chili powder

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Sweet corn battered and fried, served with our garlic ranch

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, shredded cheese, diced poblano and red bell peppers, pico de gallo, and garlic ranch

Small Collard Greens

$4.00

Florida style with house made liquid gold seasoning

Large Collard Greens

$7.00

Florida style with house made liquid gold seasoning

Sandwiches/Melts

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow smoked using pecan wood. Sandwich served with one side on garlic toasted brioche bun

Azar's Spicy Pork Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Sandwich served on a toasted roll with one side.

Jerk Chicken Thighs Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a garlic toasted brioche bun, spring mix, red onion, tomato, garlic ranch with 1 side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked using pecan wood. Served on a garlic toasted brioche bun with one side

Florida Boy Sandwich

$15.00

Stuffed sandwich with your choice of 1 meat. Our cilantro lime slaw, garlic aioli, on a brioche bun

Smoke House Melt

Served on Texas toast, our pulled pork caramelized in our original sweet BBQ sauce with Munster cheese and garlic aioli

Tacos / Loaded Fries / Salads

Street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

1 ear of corn smothered in mayo, parm, powdered garlic, and garlic aoili

Tacos

$15.00

Flour tortillas served with 1 choice of meat, lime slaw, pico de gallo, and garlic ranch

Florida Fries

$15.00

Fries loaded with choice of one meat, smothered with Cheddar cheese sauce, sautéed onions, topped with our garlic aioli

Bangin Curry Fries

$16.00

Tasty fries tossed in our house made bangin curry rub, smothered with Cheddar cheese sauce, sautéed peps and onions, topped with garlic aioli and coconut curry honey mustard

Smoke House Salad

$15.00

Fresh spring mix with choice of 1 meat, shredded Cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, onions, pico de gallo, and garlic aioli

Smoked Wings

$10.00+

Meat by the LB

1 Rib

$4.00

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00
Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

1 LB Bacon

$24.00

1 LB Beef Brisket

$28.00

1 LB Jerk Chicken

$24.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$24.00

1 LB Spicy Sausage

$24.00

1/2 LB Bacon

$12.00

1/2 LB Beef Brisket

$14.00

1/2 LB Jerk Chicken

$12.00

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$12.00

1/2 LB Spicy Sausage

$12.00

1/4 LB Bacon

$6.00

1/4 LB Beef Brisket

$7.00

1/4 LB Jerk Chicken

$6.00

1/4 LB Pulled Pork

$6.00

1/4 LB Spicy Sausage

$6.00
Burnt Ends

$12.00

Brisket tips smoked to perfection, glazed with our honey butter sweet sauce. Served with our in house pickled chilis.

KId's Meal

kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.50
kids Pork Sandwich w/ Fries

$7.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink 24oz

$3.00
Sweet Tea 24oz

$3.00
Unsweet Tea 24oz

$3.00

Merchandise / Sauce bottles

T-Shirt PORK RUB

Sizes include, Medium, Large, XLarge.

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XLarge

$25.00

8oz Bottle of Sauce

Original Sweet

$8.00

Momma's Southern Mustard

$8.00

Sweet Heat (Spicy hot)

$8.00

Liquid Gold

$8.00

Coconut Curry Honey Mustard

$8.00

Dry Rubs

Brisket Rub (White Sugar,Blk. Pepper,Garlic,Coarse Salt)

$8.00

Pork Rub (Lt.Brown Sugar, Garlic, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregeno)

$8.00

Butter Pecan Coffee Rub (Butter Pecan Coffee, Lt.Brown Sugar, Garlic, Cumin, Chili Powder, Oregeno) NUT ALLERGY

$10.00