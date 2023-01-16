Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buttonwood

51 Lincoln Street

Newton Highlands, MA 02461

Order Again

Snacks

Green Goddess Dip TO

Green Goddess Dip TO

$14.00

house potato chips

Lentil Hummus TO

$14.00

dukkah, chiles, grilled bread

Salmon Dip TO

Salmon Dip TO

$16.00

dill, capers, ritz crackers

Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates

$9.00+

parmigiano-reggiano, walnuts

Grilled Bread

$1.00

Crudité

$3.00

Extras

Starters

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

crispy carrots, pomegranates, sourdough

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

romaine, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

arugula, roasted vegetables, goat cheese, walnut & pomegranate vinaigrette

Housemade Spaghettini (App)

Housemade Spaghettini (App)

$20.00

shrimp, panchetta, calabrian chilis, san marzano tomatoes

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$18.00

red curry sauce, mint yogurt, toasted peanuts, cilantro

Mains

Winter Squash Risotto

Winter Squash Risotto

$28.00

mushrooms, crispy sage, parmigianno reggiano

Atlantic Cod

Atlantic Cod

$35.00

white bean ragu, brussel spouts, crispy leeks, lemon

Housemade Spaghettini (Entree)

Housemade Spaghettini (Entree)

$32.00

shrimp, panchetta, calabrian chilis, san marzano tomatoes

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$38.00

steak frites, pimeton aioli, arugula, pickled red onion

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$33.00

farro, kale, chicory, gorgonzola dolce, aged balsamic, hazelnut gremolata

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$32.00

polenta, broccoli rabe, maitake mushroom, pepperoncini, marsala

Buttonwood Burger

Buttonwood Burger

$21.00

cheddar, bacon, secret sauce, bibb lettuce, french fries

Sides

Cast Iron Cornbread

Cast Iron Cornbread

$10.00

honey-tabasco butter

French Fries

French Fries

$9.00

roasted garlic aioli

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

panchetta, pepperoncini

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Pasta w/ Butter

$11.00

Pasta w/ Butter & Cheese

$11.00

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$11.00

sesame caramel, french vanilla icecream

Chocolate Pots De Creme

Chocolate Pots De Creme

$12.00

whipped cream, macadamia & coconut cookie

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$9.00+

ricotta filling, pistachio

Scoops

$5.00

rotating selection of flavors

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Buttonwood is a neighborhood restaurant in Newton Highlands that serves rustic American food. Our bar focuses on local craft beers, classic cocktails, and small-production wines. We serve the full dinner menu at our bar and counter seats, and encourage walk-in parties for the bar and dining room.

51 Lincoln Street, Newton Highlands, MA 02461

