Butts N Brews BBQ
454 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

454 South Main Street

Statesboro, GA 30458

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Plate
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pound of Brisket

Apps & Bites

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

fresh brussels dusted w/ our sweet & savory house seasoning

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

corn meal- coated and fried, drizzled w/ sweet tea aoli

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

crispy waffle fries topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of smoked meat(s), and sweet tea aoli sauce.

Guac N Chips

Guac N Chips

$8.00

house-made guacamole w/ the option to add smoked meat of your choice. served w/ crispy tortilla chips

Queso N Chips

$6.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$11.00

Our wings are smoked with real wood then deep fried to order.

Nachos

Nachos

Wiches N Dillas

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

served on a potato bun, topped w/ our sweet & tangy slaw

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

served on a potato bun w/ bacon, guac, lettuce, & tomato

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

served on a potato bun, topped w/ crispy shallots (add lettuce or tomato free charge)

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$8.00
Turkey Quesadilla

Turkey Quesadilla

$9.00
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$10.00
Burger

Burger

$8.00
Pork chop Sandwich

Pork chop Sandwich

$9.00

Plates

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$14.00
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$22.00
Ribs

Ribs

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$18.00
Half Chicken Plate (only Friday & Saturday)

Half Chicken Plate (only Friday & Saturday)

$16.00
Fried Chicken Plate (Sunday Only)

Fried Chicken Plate (Sunday Only)

$16.00
Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$28.00

Combos

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00
Turkey Quesadilla

Turkey Quesadilla

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
Brisket Quesadilla

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.00
Burger

Burger

$12.00
Wings

Wings

$16.00

our wings are smoked then deep fried to order. They taste out of this world!!

Pork Taco combo

Pork Taco combo

$10.00
Brisket Taco combo

Brisket Taco combo

$12.00
Turkey Taco combo

Turkey Taco combo

$10.00
4 Piece Chicken Fingers

4 Piece Chicken Fingers

$12.00

3 Juicy chicken tenders w/ a side of your choice.

Pork chop Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Griddle Cakes (6)

$4.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Ratatouille

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

6 oz queso

$3.00

6 oz guac

$3.00

Sides platter

$14.00

Side cup brussels

$4.00

4oz Aoili

$1.50

+ 2 Ribs

$6.00

4 oz Side of sausage

$4.00

6 Oz Aoili

Platters

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$22.00

3 Meat Platter

$26.00

4 Meat Platter

$32.00

All The Meats

$42.00

Bulk

Pound of Pork

$12.00

Pound of Turkey

$18.00

Pound of Brisket

$22.00

Half Pound Pork

$6.00

Half Pound Turkey

$9.00

Half Pound Brisket

$11.00

Whole Wings (Minimum 10)

$3.00

Half Rack Ribs

$18.00

Whole Rack Ribs

$36.00

Bubbas Family Pack

Pint Side

$7.00

Quart Side

$14.00

Half Chicken

$12.00

Kiddos

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

grilled cheese

$5.99

Kids chicken tenders

$7.00

kids burger

$7.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Blue Powerade

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Coke Zero

$2.50+

Mr. Pibb

$2.50+

Red bull

$3.25

Merchandise

Tshirt (small, medium, Lg, XL, XXL, XXXL)

$25.00

Coozie

$5.00

Visor

$22.00

Salads

side salad

$5.00

large Salad

$10.00

Desserts

cake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cookie

$2.00

peach cob

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

South Ga BBQ joint with a twist. We have wonderful sides and an old timey feel. Stop by and enjoy some of the best BBQ in the south!!

Location

454 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

