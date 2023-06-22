Butter Than Best Confections Hampton Hills Neighborhood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
First stop shop for cookies and cupcakes!
Location
960 Brynderwen Place, Lyman, SC 29365
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McCoys BBQ - 125 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman, SC, 29365, US
No Reviews
125 Spartanburg Highway Lyman, SC 29365
View restaurant
Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
No Reviews
14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
No Reviews
215 Trade St. Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant
Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall - 215 Trade Street
No Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant