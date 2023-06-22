  • Home
Butter Than Best Confections Hampton Hills Neighborhood

960 Brynderwen Place

Lyman, SC 29365

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Everyday Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00+

Sugar Cookies

$5.00+

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$5.00+

Lemon Iced Cookies

$5.00+

Peanut Butter

$5.00+

20 Cookie Variety Pack

$20.00

40 Cookie Variety Pack

$5.00+

Cupcake Packs

6 Pack Single Flavor

$10.00

12 Pack Single Flavor

$20.00

24 Pack SIngle Flavor

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

First stop shop for cookies and cupcakes!

Website

Location

960 Brynderwen Place, Lyman, SC 29365

Directions

