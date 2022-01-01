Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Barbeque

Buxton Hall Barbecue

review star

No reviews yet

32 Banks Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Hog Pulled Pork Plate
Hushpuppies
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Apps

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$8.97

crudites, tortilla chips, crackers, pickles

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$7.97

w/ tartar sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.97

1/2 pound Joyce Farms smoked chicken wings, BBQ buffalo or Hot Teriyaki, crudites, ranch

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.97

balsamic glaze, goat cheese, lardon, pickled onion, candied pecans, granny smith apple

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$13.97

humboldt fog cheese , granny smith apple, cashews, sherry-maple vinaigrette

BBQ Plates

4 Sides Plate

4 Sides Plate

$13.97

Choose your own adventure!

Whole Hog Pulled Pork Plate

Whole Hog Pulled Pork Plate

$16.97

Eastern NC bbq sauce, pickles, choice of two sides

Buxton BBQ Hash Plate

Buxton BBQ Hash Plate

$14.97

"bbq meat gravy" & rice, pickles, choice of two sides

Half Smoked Chicken

Half Smoked Chicken

$25.97

Smoked 1/2 chicken, pickles & two sides. Choice of: Red Sauce or Fried

Light Smoked Chicken

Light Smoked Chicken

$20.97

Bone-in smoked chicken breast and wing, pickles & two sides. Choice of: Red Sauce or Fried

Dark Smoked Chicken

Dark Smoked Chicken

$17.97

Bone-in smoked chicken thigh and drumstick, pickles & two sides. Choice of: Red Sauce or Fried.

Combo Plates

Pulled Pork & Hash Combo Plate

Pulled Pork & Hash Combo Plate

$20.97

pulled pork, hash and rice, pickles, choice of two sides

Hash & Sausage Combo Plate

$19.97

Buxton BBQ hash & rice, smoked sausage, pickles, choice of two sides

Sausage & Pulled Pork Combo Plate

$21.97

Eastern NC pulled pork, smoked sausage, pickles, choice of two sides

Sandwiches

Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich

Whole Hog BBQ Sandwich

$14.97

Eastern NC BBQ sauce, slaw, pickles, choice of one side

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.97

Pimento & American cheese, white BBQ sauce, pickles, choice of one side

Carolina Hot Chicken Sandwich

Carolina Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.97

Carolina style hot sauce, American cheese, dill pickles, side of white bbq sauce, choice of one side

Brisket Cheesesteak

Brisket Cheesesteak

$19.97

Chopped smoked brisket, caramelized onions, house cheddar whiz, banana peppers, steak sauce mayo, on a hoagie roll

Smoked Chicken Philly

Smoked Chicken Philly

$17.97

Smoked pulled chicken, caramelized onions, banana peppers, house cheddar whiz, steak sauce mayo, on a hoagie roll

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.97
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.97
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.97

Seasoned

Lima Beans

Lima Beans

$3.97
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.97
Chicken Bog

Chicken Bog

$3.97

rice, sausage, peas, black pepper

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.97
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.97
Hash & Rice

Hash & Rice

$3.97
Savory Corn Pudding

Savory Corn Pudding

$3.97

Kernel corn, butter, cream, brown sugar

Kids Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.97

Brunswick Stew Side

$3.97

Pulled pork, smoked chicken, brisket, lima beans, potatoes, corn

Kids

Lil BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Eastern NC pulled pork sandwich with choice of one side

Kids 6 Piece Nugget

$8.00

Joyce Farms chicken nuggets with choice of one side

Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

$6.00

on Buxton Bakery white bread, choice of one side

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

on Buxton Bakery white bread, choice of one side

Kid Burger

$8.00Out of stock

Menu Desserts

Banana Pudding Pie

Banana Pudding Pie

$7.97

bu'nilla wafer crumb crust, house made vanilla bean pudding with sliced bananas, toasted brown sugar meringue, bu'nilla wafers

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chess Pie

$7.97

Cocoa rye flaky crust, chocolate peanut butter chess filling, caramel milk sauce, vanilla whipped cream, cocoa nib cashew brittle

Lemon Cream Cheese Cake

$7.97

For Everyone

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

50/50 Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Cheerwine

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Buxton Hall Barbecue is a Eastern-Carolina style barbecue restaurant, headed by chef Elliott Moss, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Website

Location

32 Banks Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Buxton Hall BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse - 121 Biltmore Ave
orange starNo Reviews
121 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 56
135 Coxe Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Biltmore Ave - 417 Biltmore Ave #4f
orange starNo Reviews
417 Biltmore Ave #4f Asheville, NC 28805
View restaurantnext
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 Page Ave. Ste. 150 Asheville, NC 28804
View restaurantnext
Spicewalla Grove Arcade - Asheville
orange starNo Reviews
1 Page Ave Suite 147 Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston