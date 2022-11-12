Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Common Space Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

3411 W El Segundo Blvd

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Pils of LA 4 Pack
Oktoberfest 4 Pack
Sonrisa Mexican Lager 4 Pack

4-Packs

Dogtown Shogo Kubo Tribute Hoppy Pilsner 4 pack

Dogtown Shogo Kubo Tribute Hoppy Pilsner 4 pack

$13.00

PRESALE! Available for pick up starting at noon on Friday, 9/16! 5.0% ABV PLUOT - HONEYSUCKLE - WHITE GRAPE

Chubby Unicorn 4 Pack

Chubby Unicorn 4 Pack

$20.00

Milkshake Hazy IPA 8.0% ABV GUAVA - JUICE - BOMB

Familiar Friend Pale Ale 4 Pack

Familiar Friend Pale Ale 4 Pack

$13.00

Pale Ale 5.5% ABV FRUITY - PEACHES - GREEN TEA

Hammock Street Lager 4 Pack

Hammock Street Lager 4 Pack

$13.00

Blonde Lager 4.8% ABV SMOOTH - GOLDEN - RELAXATION

Sonrisa Mexican Lager 4 Pack

Sonrisa Mexican Lager 4 Pack

$13.00

Mexican Lager 4.2% ABV FRESCA - BRILLANTE - SONRISAS

Yay! IPA 4 Pack

Yay! IPA 4 Pack

$14.00

IPA 6.7% ABV ZESTY - TROPICAL - CITRUS

Black Cake bottle

Black Cake bottle

$20.00

12.5% RICH - SPICED - COMPLEX

Oktoberfest 4 Pack

Oktoberfest 4 Pack

$13.00

5.5% ABV CLEAN - MALTY - TOASTY

Upside Right Hazy IPA 4 Pack

Upside Right Hazy IPA 4 Pack

$17.00

7.0% COCONUT - TANGERINE - COTTON CANDY

Fresh Pils of LA 4 Pack

Fresh Pils of LA 4 Pack

$13.00

German-Style Pilsner 5.0% ABV FRESH - CRISP - BRILLIANT

Day Beam IPA 4 pack

Day Beam IPA 4 pack

$17.00

7.1% ABV TROPICAL - NECTARINE - DANK

500 Days of IPA 4-pack

500 Days of IPA 4-pack

$17.00

7.0% ABVORANGE MARMALADE - MANGO - PINE FOREST

Hey There Big Guy Triple IPA 4-Pack

Hey There Big Guy Triple IPA 4-Pack

$22.00

10% ABV LEMONGRASS - KIWI - DANK

Step Sons IPA 4-pack

Step Sons IPA 4-pack

$17.00

7.0% ABV LEMON - KEY LIME - PAPAYA

Double Red 4 Pack

Double Red 4 Pack

$17.00

Double Red Ale 7.5% ABV MANDARIN ORANGE - TOFFEE - GINGER SNAPS

Specials

Crowler Special - 3 for $18

Crowler Special - 3 for $18

$18.00

choose from: Acid Glow DIPA Random and Dangerous DIPA Jasmine Rice Saison Perpetual Love IPA Radiant Rush IPA Vista IPA Relax and Enjoy Hazy IPA

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Place your pick up orders and we'll have your fresh local beer ready!

Location

3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne, CA 90250

