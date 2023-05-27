A map showing the location of Buy tacos be happy View gallery

Buy tacos be happy

8213 Brodie Lane

Austin, TX 78745

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg Taco

$3.25

Migas Taco

$3.75

Egg scramble with melted cheese, corn chis and pico degallo

Potato & Egg Taco

$3.25

Bean & cheese Taco

$3.25

Cactus & Egg Taco

$3.25

Bean & Bacon Taco

$3.25

Bean & Egg Taco

$3.25

Ham & Egg Taco

$3.25

Chorizo & Egg

$3.25

Sausage & Egg

$3.25

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.25

Sausage & Potato Taco

$3.25

Rice & Bean Taco

$3.25

Taco N Todo

$4.75

Beef fajita taco with Bell pepper and onions including an egg with topped with avocado.'

Tacos

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Birria Taco

$4.00

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.00

Chicken Fajita With bell peppers and onions

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.25

Beef Fajita With bell peppers and onions

Asada Taco

$4.00

Asada Taco with Cilantro, Onions & Avocado

Bistek Taco

$4.00

Campechano Taco

$4.00

Bistek with chorizo with cilantro and onions

Quesabirria Taco Plate

$14.50

3 Slow cooked beef in a savory spiced consommé served in a corn tortilla dipped on chilly oil with a 8oz Side of consommé

Quesabirria Taco

$4.25

Slow cooked beef in a savory spiced consommé served in a corn tortilla dipped on chilly oil

Burritos

Burrito

$15.00

Comes in a 12 inch flour tortilla with meat of your choice, with Rice & Beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos

$8.75

Bacon egg cheese

Sausage egg cheese

Chorizo egg cheese

Potato egg cheese

Ham egg cheese

Bean egg cheese

Bean cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with choice of chicken fajitas along with melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with Beef fajita along with melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.50

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Orange Jarrito

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Water bottle

$1.25

Orange juice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
8213 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78745

