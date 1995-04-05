  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Buya - Miami - 250 NW 24th St., CU-1
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buya - Miami 250 NW 24th St., CU-1

review star

No reviews yet

250 NW 24th St., CU-1

miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Yums

Seaweed Salad

$11.00

Karaage Chicken

$12.00

Tempura Mushroom

$12.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$8.00

Tokyo Street Corn

$8.00

Tempura Beech Mushroom

$12.00

Ramen

Crispy Duck Ramen

$17.00

Spicy Pork Ramen

$16.00

Short Rib Ramen

$16.00

Veggie Ramen

$16.00

Kids Ramen

$10.00

Side noodles

$5.00

Buns

Short Rib Buns

$14.00

Pork Belly Buns

$12.00

Shiitake Buns

$10.00

Single pork bun

$6.00

Single Shiitake bun

$5.00

Single short rib bun

$7.00

Dumplings

Vegetable Gyoza

$9.00

Pork Gyoza

$11.00

Chicken Gyoza

$11.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sando

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Sake Cocktails

Come on Yolanda what's Fonzie like?

$10.00

Show me sand the floor

$12.00

Carl, good to see you!

$10.00

That's my secret Cap... I'm always angry

$11.00

I always tell the truth. Even when I lie

$10.00

Show me wax on, wax off

$10.00

Sake Bomb

$12.00

Honjozo/Junmai

Tozai 'Typhoon' Junmai

$7.00+

Nihonsakari 'Demon Slayer Junmai Juicebox

$10.00

Joto 'Graffiti Cup' Honjozo

$11.00

Enter 'Black Dot' Honjozo

$14.00

Soto Junmai

$15.00

Joto Shichi Hon Yari 'Seven Spearmen' Junmai

$39.00

Yuho 'Eternal Embers' Junmai

$23.00+

Yuki No Bosha 'Old Cabin'

$30.00+

Joto 'The Plum One' Junmai Umeshu

$15.00+

Ban Ryu Honjozo

$9.00+

Ginjo/ Junmai Ginjo

Bushido 'Way of the Warrior' Draft

$8.00+

Lucky Dog 'Juice Box' Ginjo

$11.00

Enter 'Silver' Junmai Ginjo

$25.00+

Manotsuru 'Four Diamonds'

$42.00+

Shiokawa 'Cowboy' Yamahai Junmai Ginjo Genshu

$28.00+

Fukucho 'Moon on the Water' Junmai Ginjo

$30.00+

Daiginjo/ Junmai Daiginjo

Konteki 'Pearls of Simplicity' Junmai Daiginjo

$46.00

Joto 'The One with the Clocks'

$51.00

Akashi-Tai

$67.00

Soto Junmai Daiginjo

$34.00+

Heavensake Junmai Daiginjo

$179.00

Nigori

Kikusui 'Perfect Snow'

$33.00

Tozai 'Snow Maiden'

$24.00

Murai Family Junmai Nigori Genshu

$18.00+

Draft

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Bottle/ Can

Cigar City 'Fancy Paper' Hazy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Orion Lager

$10.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Echigo Rice Lager

$12.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest Yuzu Lager

$13.00

Hitachino Red Rice Ale

$13.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest IPA

$13.00Out of stock

Hitachino White Ale

$13.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ramune Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonades

Classic Homemade

$4.00

Homemade Lavender

$5.00

Homemade Matcha

$5.00

Homemade Strawberry

$5.00

Water

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00+

Teas

JoJo Tea Iced Tea

$5.00

JoJo Hot Chamomile Tea

$4.00

JoJo Hot Hojicha Green Tea

$5.00

Jojo Hot Papa Chang's

$5.00

JoJo Genmaicha green tea

$6.00

Jojo Hot Oolong Qi Dan

$13.00

Mocktails

Jerry, do you know the human head weighs 8 pounds?

$7.00

I believe you have my stapler

$7.00

Bubbles

Prosecco, Cinzano

$10.00+

Cremant de Limoux, Gerard Bertrand

$13.00+

Brut, Gruet

$13.00+

Rose

Provence, Coteaux d'Aix

$12.00+

Bricks & Roses

$10.00+

White

Greco Bianco, Librandi

$11.00+

Riesling, 50th Degree

$13.00+

Pinot Gris, Acrobat

$10.00

Saint Martin, Sauv blanc

$17.00+

Red

Cotes du Rhone, St. Cosme

$13.00+

Pinot Noir, OPP Mason

$15.00+

Silver Ghost

$18.00+

Cab, True Grit

$15.00+

Happy hour food

HH Karaage chicken

$6.00

HH Short rib buns

$7.00

HH Pork belly buns

$6.00

HH Shiitake buns

$5.00

Happy hour beverage

HH kirin

$4.00

HH bushido

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 NW 24th St., CU-1, miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Buya - Miami image
Buya - Miami image
Buya - Miami image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Grifo
orange starNo Reviews
97 Betances Caguas, PR 00725
View restaurantnext
Pilo's Beach Club
orange starNo Reviews
125 Tuckahoe Lane 305 South Hampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
arepa.bar - Wynwood
orange star4.5 • 242
169 NW 36th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
The Sylvester
orange star4.5 • 95
3456 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Sapori Mio - 195 Nw 36 th st
orange starNo Reviews
195 Nw 36 th st Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Harry's Pizzeria - Design District
orange star4.4 • 1,670
3918 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston