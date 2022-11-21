Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buzz & Bustle

5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75206

Iced Latte
Cortado
Latte

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

3 ounce beverage of espresso with an ounce of steamed milk. (Hot only)

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

1:1 Ratio. Double espresso and 2 ounces of steamed milk. (hot only)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double espresso with 5 ounces of steamed milk. (hot only)

Latte

Latte

Espresso with steamed milk. 12oz - Double Shot 16oz - Quad Shot

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50

Espresso and iced milk 16 oz - double shot 20 oz - quad shot

Americano

Americano

Espresso and hot water. 12 oz - double shot 16 oz - quad shot

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

Iced water with espresso 16 oz - double espresso 20 oz - quad espresso

Specialty Bevs

Nitro Cereal Oat Latte

Nitro Cereal Oat Latte

$5.50
Salud Latte

Salud Latte

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice CHAI

Pumpkin Spice CHAI

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice LATTE

Pumpkin Spice LATTE

$5.50
Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.50

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Batch brewed filtered coffee. Rotating single origin.

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00

Brewed to order cup of filtered coffee, using a Kalita Wave. Rotating single origin. (12oz)

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Drip coffee with choice of steamed milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Brewed with our Yama tower, for our cold coffee lovers. Rotating single origin.

NITRO Cold Brew

NITRO Cold Brew

$5.25

Just like our cold brew, but infused with Nitrogen for a creamer mouthfeel. (16oz)

Tea

Chai

Chai

Masala Chai, with choice of milk and topped with cinnamon

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

Masala chai with choice of milk served over ice and topped with cinnamon

Currant

Currant

Juicy zante currants blended with tangy hibiscus and berry oil.

Iced Currant

Iced Currant

Juicy Zante currants blended with tangy hibiscus and berry oil, served over ice.

Gao Wen

Gao Wen

High-heat roasted black tea with a velvet body and baker's cocoa aroma.

Iced Gao Wen

Iced Gao Wen

High-heat roasted black tea with a velvet body and baker's cocoa aroma served over ice

Hugo Grey

Hugo Grey

Warming Yunnan black tea hand-blended with southern Italian bergamot oil.

Iced Hugo Grey

Iced Hugo Grey

Warming Yunnan black tea hand-blended with southern Italian bergamot oil served over ice

LongJing

LongJing

Peppermint leaf of the black mitcham cultivar with lemongrass stalk.

Iced Longjing

Iced Longjing

Easy-drinking Chinese green with mellow body and sweet guy milk nuts served over ice

Matcha

Matcha

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha served with choice of steamed milk

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

Ceremonial grade Japanese matcha served over choice of iced milk.

London Fog

London Fog

Steamed Hugo grey tea topped with choice of steamed milk and sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Rainier

Rainier

Peppermint leaf of the black mitcham cultivar with lemongrass stalk.

Iced Rainier

Iced Rainier

Peppermint leaf of the black mitcham cultivar with lemongrass stalk served over ice

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

House made chocolate sauce with choice of steamed milk.

Steamer

Steamer

Choice of steamed milk, with flavoring of your choosing.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Buzz & Bustle is your craft coffee house and local hangout. No snobbery here: just house roasted beans, freshly baked pastries and sweets, and thoughtfully assembled sandwiches. Committed to honest quality, community and a dynamic blend of people, we welcome one and all to feel the buzz and join the bustle.

