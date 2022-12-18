Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buzz Coffee 19 Exchange St

19 Exchange St

Portland, ME 04101

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Chai

$5.50

+ Oat Milk

$0.50

Almond milk

$0.50

Extra Cost for Milk in a 16oz Iced Latte (Double Shot)

$0.25

Tea

Black tea

$3.00

Herbal tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Syrups

Simple

Lavender

$0.50

Vanilla

$0.50

Maple

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Cold foam

$1.50

Pumpkin

$0.50

Other Beverages

Spindrift

$2.75

Death

$2.75

Cup of H20

$0.75

Cold Brew Singles

$5.00

Cold Brew 4pk

$18.00

Solo Cucina Bakery

Traditional Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Morning Bun \ Pull Apart Bread

$4.25

Pop-Tart

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00

Rosemary olive oil cake

$4.50

Solo paprika cheddar

$5.00

Solo almond croissant

$6.75

Solo ham and cheese

$5.50

Solo ricotta filled

$5.75

Solo chocolate croissant

$5.00

Pastry cream filled

$5.50

Raisin croissant

$5.50

Oat scone

$4.05

Vinas Bakery

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$5.00

Half Quiche

$4.00

Quiche

$6.00

Breakfast sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bacon egg and cheese

$8.00

Art

Elliot painting

$80.00

Jess framed big

$35.00

Jess framed small

$25.00

Faye

$30.00

Mel Framed Square

$45.00

Mel framed Small

$25.00

Mel Stickers

$4.00

Coffee Bags

Nansebo

$16.50

Lugmapata

$18.50

La Esperanza

$17.00

Fox and Hound

$18.00

Instant Coffee

$16.00

Merch

T shirt

$25.00

Buzz Sticker

$1.00

Mug Club

Ceramica Mug

$42.00

Wild Sol

Half Moon

$58.00

Threaders

$22.00

Chakra

$46.00

Tree Top

$52.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Underground Coffee Shop on Exchange St

19 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101

