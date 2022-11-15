- Home
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Buzz of UC Cafe
No reviews yet
64 N Main St
Union City, PA 16438
Popular Items
Coffee
Espresso
ESPRESSO 1.5 oz
$2.50
Concentrated pressed shot of coffee (one size, double ristretto (1-1.75 oz)
AMERICANO 12-20 oz
$2.50+
Espresso with added hot water
MACCHIATO 3 oz
$3.10
Espresso with steamed milk
CORTADO 4.5 oz
$3.35
Espresso with steamed milk and light foam
CAPPUCCINO 6 oz
$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
FLAT WHITE 6 oz
$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk and light (no foam)
Latte, 1 Syrup HOT
$3.75+
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
Latte, 1 Syrup ICED
$4.00+
BREVE, 1 Syrup
$5.40+
Espresso with steamed half-&-half and foam
LATTE, Maple Brown Sugar
$5.75+
Specialty Drinks
Caramel Macchiato
$5.25+
Nutty Brew
$5.00+
Espresso or coffee with steamed milk and Nutella
Café Mocha
$4.50+
Espresso with steamed milk, chocolate sauce and chocolate sugar sprinkle
Buzz Brew
$5.00+
Espresso or coffee with steamed milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cinnamon sugar sprinkle
Cinnamon Sugar Latte - Iced
$5.00+
Cold Brew Specialties
$5.25+
Coffee Smoothie
$5.75+
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$6.00+
Nitro Brew Float
$5.00+
STEAMER 12 oz
$3.50
STEAMER 16 oz
$4.50
STEAMER 20 oz
$6.00
HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz
$3.50
HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz
$4.50
HOT CHOCOLATE 20 oz
$6.00
HOT CHOCOLATE MINT 12 oz
$4.50
HOT CHOCOLATE MINT 16 oz
$5.70
Frappe LAIT
$5.50+
Fusion Frappe LAIT
$5.75+
Frappe Mango Majito
$5.50+
Frappe Twix Bar
$5.25+
Frappe Lucky Charms
$6.35+
Frappe Chocolate Mint
$6.95+
Frozen Peppermint Mocha
$5.75+
Frappe BUZZ Brew
$5.75+
Frappe NUTTY Brew
$5.75+
Frappe Pina Colada
$5.25+Out of stock
Frappe Strawberry Chocolate
$5.40+
Frappe BASIC
$4.00+
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$3.65+
Frappe LAIT Pumpkin Spice
$6.00+
Frappe Churro
$5.50+
Frappe S'mores
$5.25+
Tea
Sodas
Other Drinks
EXTRAS
Sweet Treats
Donut
Out of stock
Muffin
$2.70
Cookie
$2.25
Brownie
$2.50
Honey Bun
$2.70
Honey Bun w/Pecans
$2.70
Bear Claw
$2.85Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant
$2.85Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun
$2.95
Pumpkin Roll
$2.85
Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish
$2.85Out of stock
Cherry Turnover
$2.85
Biscotti
$2.25
Beignet-Trio
$3.50
Macaron
Cheesecake Slice
$7.00
Cheesecake Whole
$93.00
Pearl Waffle Sundae
$5.25
Cake Pop
$2.40
Mini Cannoli
$2.25+
T-Shirts
Mugs/Tumblers
Mug - 11 oz
$10.00
Mug - 15 oz
$16.00
Tumbler Rose Gold 30oz
$19.00Out of stock
Tumbler Black 30oz
$19.00
Tumbler Silver 30oz
$19.00
Tumbler Rose Gold 20oz
$17.00Out of stock
Tumbler Black 20oz
$17.00
Tumbler Silver 20oz
$17.00
Tumbler Clear Plastic 20oz
$13.00
Tumbler White Plastic 16oz
$8.00
Laser White Tumbler 20oz
$29.00
Laser Brown Tumbler 20oz
$29.00
Sweatshirts
Coffee & Tea
Buzz Blend - 1 lb Ground
$15.00
Buzz Blend - 1 lb Whole Bean
$15.00
Espresso Blend - 1 lb Bean
$15.00
Espresso Blend DECAF - 1 lb Bean
$15.00
Tea, Caramel Apple Pie - Glass Jar Loose Leaf
$13.00
Tea, Cherry Christmas - Muslin Loose Leaf
$11.00
Tea, Cherry Christmas - Tea Bags
$12.00
Tea, Cherry Christmas - Glass Jar Loose Leaf
$13.00
Tea, Orchard Peach - Muslin Loose Leaf
$11.00
Tea, Orchard Peach - Tea Bags
$12.00
Tea, Sassafras Strawberry - Muslin Loose Leaf
$11.00
Tea, Sassafras Strawberry - Tea Bags
$12.00
Tea, Healing Honeysuckle - Glass Jar Loose Leaf
$13.00
Tea, Sweet Dixie - Muslin Loose Leaf
$11.00
Brewer, Tea Ball
$6.00
Totes/Blankets/Other
Stadium Blanket - Green
$29.00
Stadium Blanket - Burgundy
$29.00
Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo
$17.00
Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Large Brown Logo
$17.00
Large Brown Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo
$17.00
Medium Zipper Tote
$17.00
Small Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo
$15.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - Beige
$5.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - Brown
$5.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - White
$5.00
Bakers Towel with cream Logo
$9.00
Bakers Towel with Saying
$9.00
Koozie
$5.00
Mug Rug
$4.00
Medium Tote with Logo
$17.00
Chocolate!
Assorted Milk Chocolates - 1/2 lb
$12.75
Assorted Milk and Dark Chocolates - 1/2 lb
$12.75
Turtles - 1/2 lb
$13.75
Salted Caramel - 1/2 lb
$12.75
Nuts w/ Milk Chocolate - 1/2 lb
$12.75
Espresso Truffles - 1/2 lb
$13.75
Peanut Butter Meltaway - 1/2 lb
$12.75
Silk Meltaway - 1/2 lb
$13.75
3 Layer Egg
$11.00
Coconut Birdie Nests
$3.25
Foiled Milk Chocolate
$6.75
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Community grows on The Buzz!
Location
64 N Main St, Union City, PA 16438
Gallery
