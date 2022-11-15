Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Buzz of UC Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

64 N Main St

Union City, PA 16438

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Frappe S'mores
Tropical Soda

Coffee

CAFÉ AU LAITE

$3.50+

50/50 coffee with steamed milk

COLD BREW

$3.80+

HOT DRIP

$1.80+

Hot Drip TO GO 96oz

$18.50+

NITRO COLD BREW

$4.10+

Cold Brew TO GO 96oz Box

$27.00

Espresso

ESPRESSO 1.5 oz

$2.50

Concentrated pressed shot of coffee (one size, double ristretto (1-1.75 oz)

AMERICANO 12-20 oz

$2.50+

Espresso with added hot water

MACCHIATO 3 oz

$3.10

Espresso with steamed milk

CORTADO 4.5 oz

$3.35

Espresso with steamed milk and light foam

CAPPUCCINO 6 oz

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

FLAT WHITE 6 oz

$3.50

Espresso with steamed milk and light (no foam)

Latte, 1 Syrup HOT

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Latte, 1 Syrup ICED

$4.00+

BREVE, 1 Syrup

$5.40+

Espresso with steamed half-&-half and foam

LATTE, Maple Brown Sugar

$5.75+

Specialty Drinks

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Nutty Brew

$5.00+

Espresso or coffee with steamed milk and Nutella

Café Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, chocolate sauce and chocolate sugar sprinkle

Buzz Brew

$5.00+

Espresso or coffee with steamed milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cinnamon sugar sprinkle

Cinnamon Sugar Latte - Iced

$5.00+

Cold Brew Specialties

$5.25+

Coffee Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00+

Nitro Brew Float

$5.00+

STEAMER 12 oz

$3.50

STEAMER 16 oz

$4.50

STEAMER 20 oz

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE 12 oz

$3.50

HOT CHOCOLATE 16 oz

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE 20 oz

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE MINT 12 oz

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE MINT 16 oz

$5.70

Frappe LAIT

$5.50+

Fusion Frappe LAIT

$5.75+

Frappe Mango Majito

$5.50+

Frappe Twix Bar

$5.25+

Frappe Lucky Charms

$6.35+

Frappe Chocolate Mint

$6.95+

Frozen Peppermint Mocha

$5.75+

Frappe BUZZ Brew

$5.75+

Frappe NUTTY Brew

$5.75+

Frappe Pina Colada

$5.25+Out of stock

Frappe Strawberry Chocolate

$5.40+

Frappe BASIC

$4.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

Frappe LAIT Pumpkin Spice

$6.00+

Frappe Churro

$5.50+

Frappe S'mores

$5.25+

Tea

Green Tea - HOT

$2.50+

Black Tea - HOT

$2.50+

Natural/Herbal Flavored Teas - HOT

$3.50+

STICKY CHAI LATTE - HOT

$6.25+

Green Tea - ICED

$2.65+

Black Tea - ICED

$2.65+

Natural/Herbal Flavored Teas - ICED

$3.50+

COLD BREW CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

Sticky Chai Frappe

$6.00+

Sodas

Tropical Soda

$3.75+

Sunset Series Sodas

$4.50+

Clear Soda with Fruit Fusion

$3.75+

FRENCH VANILLA CREAM Soda

$4.25+

French Vanilla flavor with milk, soda water and ice topped with whipped cream

Traditional Cola

$1.50+

Waters

Crisp Water 16 oz

$0.50

Fruit Fusion Water 16 oz

$3.75

Fruit Fusion Water 20 oz

$4.85

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.80+

White Milk, WHOLE

$1.75+

White Milk, 2%

$1.50+

White Milk, Skim

$1.75+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.00+

Green Tea Lemonade

$2.00+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.00+

Juice

Pup Cup

EXTRAS

NUTELLA

$0.75

SAUCE

SIMPLE SYRUP

$0.25

Flavor Syrup

Bursting BOBA

Fruit Fusion

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Banana

$0.50

Sweet Treats

Donut

Out of stock

Muffin

$2.70

Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.50

Honey Bun

$2.70

Honey Bun w/Pecans

$2.70

Bear Claw

$2.85Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$2.85Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$2.95

Pumpkin Roll

$2.85

Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish

$2.85Out of stock

Cherry Turnover

$2.85

Biscotti

$2.25

Beignet-Trio

$3.50

Macaron

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Cheesecake Whole

$93.00

Pearl Waffle Sundae

$5.25

Cake Pop

$2.40

Mini Cannoli

$2.25+

Yogurt Parfait

French Vanilla, Greek Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Mocha Buzz, Greek Yogurt

$5.75

Chips

Chips

T-Shirts

T-Shirt Crew Neck (S-XL)

T-Shirt Crew Neck (S-XL)

$20.00
T-Shirt Crew Neck (XXL-XXXL)

T-Shirt Crew Neck (XXL-XXXL)

$24.00

T-Shirt V Neck (S-XL)

$24.00

T-Shirt V Neck (XXL-XXXL)

$28.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve Crew neck (S-XL)

$24.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve Crew neck (XXL-XXXL)

$28.00

Mugs/Tumblers

Mug - 11 oz

Mug - 11 oz

$10.00
Mug - 15 oz

Mug - 15 oz

$16.00
Tumbler Rose Gold 30oz

Tumbler Rose Gold 30oz

$19.00Out of stock
Tumbler Black 30oz

Tumbler Black 30oz

$19.00
Tumbler Silver 30oz

Tumbler Silver 30oz

$19.00

Tumbler Rose Gold 20oz

$17.00Out of stock

Tumbler Black 20oz

$17.00

Tumbler Silver 20oz

$17.00
Tumbler Clear Plastic 20oz

Tumbler Clear Plastic 20oz

$13.00
Tumbler White Plastic 16oz

Tumbler White Plastic 16oz

$8.00

Laser White Tumbler 20oz

$29.00

Laser Brown Tumbler 20oz

$29.00

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt - Zipper (S-XL)

Sweatshirt - Zipper (S-XL)

$55.00
Sweatshirt - Zipper (XXL-XXXL)

Sweatshirt - Zipper (XXL-XXXL)

$59.00
Sweatshirt - Hoodie (S-XL)

Sweatshirt - Hoodie (S-XL)

$55.00
Sweatshirt - Hoodie (XXL-XXXL)

Sweatshirt - Hoodie (XXL-XXXL)

$59.00
Sweatshirt - Crew Neck (S-XL)

Sweatshirt - Crew Neck (S-XL)

$40.00
Sweatshirt - Crew Neck (XXL-XXXL)

Sweatshirt - Crew Neck (XXL-XXXL)

$44.00

Coffee & Tea

Buzz Blend - 1 lb Ground

Buzz Blend - 1 lb Ground

$15.00
Buzz Blend - 1 lb Whole Bean

Buzz Blend - 1 lb Whole Bean

$15.00

Espresso Blend - 1 lb Bean

$15.00

Espresso Blend DECAF - 1 lb Bean

$15.00

Tea, Caramel Apple Pie - Glass Jar Loose Leaf

$13.00

Tea, Cherry Christmas - Muslin Loose Leaf

$11.00

Tea, Cherry Christmas - Tea Bags

$12.00

Tea, Cherry Christmas - Glass Jar Loose Leaf

$13.00

Tea, Orchard Peach - Muslin Loose Leaf

$11.00

Tea, Orchard Peach - Tea Bags

$12.00

Tea, Sassafras Strawberry - Muslin Loose Leaf

$11.00

Tea, Sassafras Strawberry - Tea Bags

$12.00

Tea, Healing Honeysuckle - Glass Jar Loose Leaf

$13.00

Tea, Sweet Dixie - Muslin Loose Leaf

$11.00

Brewer, Tea Ball

$6.00

Hats/Visors

Ball Cap

Ball Cap

$16.00
Visor Beige

Visor Beige

$18.00
Visor Black

Visor Black

$18.00
Safari Hat Black

Safari Hat Black

$21.00

Totes/Blankets/Other

Stadium Blanket - Green

Stadium Blanket - Green

$29.00
Stadium Blanket - Burgundy

Stadium Blanket - Burgundy

$29.00
Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

$17.00
Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Large Brown Logo

Large Burgundy Strap Tote with Large Brown Logo

$17.00
Large Brown Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

Large Brown Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

$17.00

Medium Zipper Tote

$17.00
Small Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

Small Burgundy Strap Tote with Small Brown Logo

$15.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - Beige

Coffee Cup Key Chain - Beige

$5.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - Brown

Coffee Cup Key Chain - Brown

$5.00
Coffee Cup Key Chain - White

Coffee Cup Key Chain - White

$5.00
Bakers Towel with cream Logo

Bakers Towel with cream Logo

$9.00
Bakers Towel with Saying

Bakers Towel with Saying

$9.00

Koozie

$5.00
Mug Rug

Mug Rug

$4.00

Medium Tote with Logo

$17.00

Chocolate!

Assorted Milk Chocolates - 1/2 lb

$12.75

Assorted Milk and Dark Chocolates - 1/2 lb

$12.75

Turtles - 1/2 lb

$13.75

Salted Caramel - 1/2 lb

$12.75

Nuts w/ Milk Chocolate - 1/2 lb

$12.75

Espresso Truffles - 1/2 lb

$13.75

Peanut Butter Meltaway - 1/2 lb

$12.75

Silk Meltaway - 1/2 lb

$13.75

3 Layer Egg

$11.00

Coconut Birdie Nests

$3.25

Foiled Milk Chocolate

$6.75

Christmas Pasta Dinner 12/10/22

Four Course Fresh Pasta Dinner

Dinner will include Charcuterie Appetizer, Wedding Soup or Garden Salad, Pasta Entrée w/Choices of Meatballs or Sausage, Dessert and Complimentary Beverage (Coffee, Cola or Lemonade).

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Community grows on The Buzz!

Website

Location

64 N Main St, Union City, PA 16438

Directions

Gallery
Buzz of Union City Café image
Buzz of Union City Café image

