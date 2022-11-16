Buzzard Billy's
No reviews yet
100 Interstate 35 N
Waco, TX 76704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Hummus
Armadillo Eggs
A central Texas favorite. Fried bacon wrapped chicken with a melted pepper jack and jalapeño center.
Cast Iron Queso
Cheese Sticks
Large hand cut mozzarella logs, fried to a gold crisp. A house favorite.
Mardi Gras Fries
Build Your Sampler
A little of all worlds. A choice of 3 from the following: Peel and Eat Shrimp, Armadillo Eggs, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Spinach Artichoke Dip, or Green Chile Queso.
Lagniappe Cheese Bread
French bread with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. A must have!
Fried Pickle Chips
Crinkle cut pickle chips, hand battered and fried to a golden crisp.
Artisan Cheese Board
Gator Tenderloins
A New Orleans delicacy. Farm raised alligator tail deep fried with our own formula. Served with remoulade sauce.
Calamari
Squid rings and tentacles lightly breaded to give you the full flavor of fresh calamari.
Crab Cakes
A generous amount of jumbo lump crab meat mixed with our special blend of spices. Seared to excellence.
Tempura Veggies
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Fifteen large shrimp, a true Louisiana tradition to peel your own. Served with cocktail sauce.
Half Dozen Raw Oysters
Fresh pasteurized Gold Band Gulf oysters served over ice with horseradish and cocktail sauce.
Dozen Raw Oyster
Oysters Rockefeller
Charbroiled fresh gulf oysters topped with our artichoke cream sauce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and crispy bacon.
Pan Seared Scallops
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Savory house made spinach dip with artichoke hearts and our five-cheese blend. Topped with tomatoes and served with fresh tortilla chips
Crawfish Queso
A delightful Cajun twist on a classic cheesy dip. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
1 Pound Crawfish
One pound of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.
2 Pound Crawfish
Two pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.
3 Pound Crawfish
Three pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.
Green Chile Queso
Prepared with a great deal of pride. Our in house recipe will bring a different light to the word queso. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Soup & Salad
Garden Salad
Field greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and in house Caesar dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, red onions, Blue cheese and candied pecans. Served with our house creamy bacon vinaigrette.
Cajun Gumbo Cup
Using our freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.
Cajun Gumbo Bowl
Using the freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.
Swamp Cup
A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!
Swamp Bowl
A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!
Fried Chicken Salad
Lobster Bisque
Cobb Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Stuffed Avocado
Classic Louisiana Cuisine
Jambalaya
Our version of a Cajun Paia. House made classic Creole sauce sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and garlic. Your choice of chicken and sausage or shrimp and crawfish.
Etouffee
Crawfish or shrimp sautéed with garlic and Cajun spices, simmered in a spicy, buttery mahogany roux sauce. Served with rice.
Bayou Shrimp Boil
Large Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, red new potatoes, and corn on the cob boiled in Louisiana spices. Served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, and drawn butter.
Shrimp And Crab Boil
Lobster, Crab, And Shrimp Boil
Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille Sausage
A spicy link of traditional grilled Andouille sausage served with red beans, rice and hushpuppies.
Red Beans & Rice Bowl
A larger portion of our classic red beans & rice. Does not include andouille sausage.
Cajun Combo
Blackened catfish on a bed of jambalaya, a cup of Cajun gumbo. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.
Mardi Gras Pasta
A creamy Cajun alfredo pasta dish with chicken, andouille sausage, and ham. A must have in Louisiana.
Eggplant Pirogue
Creole
A zesty buttery tomato sauce with bell peppers, garlic, and spices. Served over a bed of rice. Choice of chicken, shrimp. or crawfish.
Signature Dishes
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy polenta infused with smoked gouda and bacon bits. Topped with grilled shrimp, onion straws, balsamic glaze, and homemade spinach parmesan wine sauce.
Shrimp La Grange
Large gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, maque choux.
Alfredeaux
Cavatappi noodles with a tad bit more spicy alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan.
Short Rib
Braised beef short rib deliciously topped with Cajun Ragout and Tobasco-infused onion rings. Served on a bed of whipped potatoes.
Crescent City Chicken
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast topped with our savory au gratin seafood sauce which includes mushrooms, shrimp, and green onion. Served on a bed of rice and with a side of maque choux.
Chicken Roulade
Chicken Marsala
Chicken is lightly breaded and then fried in a sauté pan. Topped with homemade marsala sauce and served on a bed of mashed potatoes. Your choice of grilled vegetables or asparagus.
Margarita Chicken
Pan seared chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic. Served on top of a golden bell pepper cavatappi alfredo.
Chicken Piccata
Flash fried chicken with a lemon white wine butter sauce. Topped with cappers and served on a bed of whipped potatoes. Your choice of grilled vegetables or asparagus.
Shrimptrio
Hand breaded, coconut, and blackened shrimp served with hushpuppies, french fries, and our trio of homemade sauces: cocktail, remoulade and pineapple marmalade.
Vegetable Plate
Your choice of any 3 sides.
Smoked Filet Mignon
Bacon wrapped 6 oz black angus filet. Served with a baked potato and green beans. Limited availability during the week.
Fried
Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish
Mississippi farm raised catfish bites served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak
Thinly pounded strip steak. Served with whipped potatoes, green beans, and cream gravy
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Fried Crawfish
Hand-breaded crawfish tails served with french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.
Fish & Chips
Wild-caught, beer-battered cod served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Swamp Platter
Crawfish, alligator tail, and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Traditional Fried Shrimp
Hand-breaded fried shrimp. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Coconut Shrimp
jumbo gulf shrimp dipped in sweet coconut tempura, then dusted with fresh shaved coconut flakes. Served with french fries hushpuppies and coleslaw.
Fried Gator
A true deep fried Louisiana delicacy. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Fried Oysters
Cornmeal-battered oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Fried Combo
Catfish, shrimp and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.
Handhelds
Akaushi Burger
8 oz handcrafted patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a side of french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with bacon, provolone cheese. Served with fries and a side of ranch dressing.
Shrimp Po Boy
Southern fried popcorn shrimp on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.
Catfish Po Boy
Southern fried catfish filet on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.
Oyster Po Boy
Southern fried oysters on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.
Crawfish Po Boy
Southern fried crawfish tails on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.
French Dip Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard. Served with french fries.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Tuna Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi served on a corn flour mixed tortilla and topped with coleslaw, pico, and avocado poblano ranch. Served with a side of red beans and rice.
Muffuletta
Famous Italian invented in New Orleans. Mortadella, Salami, Provolone cheese, and Olive Tapenade. Served with a cup of your choice of chicken and sausage Gumbo or our Seafood Gumbo
Blackened & Grilled
Ribeye
12 oz black angus ribeye. Served with a baked potato and green beans.
Gorgonzola Filet
Surf And Turf
Blackened American Catfish
Mississippi farm raised catfish served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.
Blackened Trio
Blackened catfish, shrimp and chicken served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.
Blackened Chicken
Chicken breast blackened to perfection. served with whipped potatoes and green beans.
Fresh Seafood
Blackened Shrimp
Large Gulf shrimp served on a bed of rice with asparagus.
Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade tuna steak cooked to your liking. Served with mixed vegetables and asparagus.
Cajun Stuffed Lobster
Pan Seared Salmon
Wild-caught Scottish salmon topped with leak sauce and served with rice and asparagus.
Chilean Seabass
Texas Snapper
Grilled Texas coast snapper on a bed of dirty rice with mixed vegetables. Topped with Ponchartain sauce.
Grouper Picatta
Fish of The Day (Grouper)
Ask your server about the fish of the day. Served on a bed of rice or whipped potatoes with mixed vegetables.
Cajun Spice Crab Legs
1 pound of snow crab, boiled and served with sweet petite corn and red potatoes, complimented by a butter sauce.
Whole Crab Boil
One pound of boiled snow crab legs. Served with sweet petite corn, red new potatoes and a side of drawn butter.
Lemon Pepper Crab Legs
One pound of boiled snow crab legs. Served with sweet petite corn, red new potatoes and a side of drawn butter.
Redfish Courtbouillon
Sides
Maque Choux
Red Beans & Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Hush Puppies
Coleslaw
Creole Green Beans
Brussels Sprouts
Mashed Potatoes
Side Salad
Grits
Grilled Asparagus
Sauteed Vegetables
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Crawfish Mac N Cheese
Rice
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed spinach with caramelized onions and garlic
Marti Gras Risotto
Burgundy Mushrooms
Fried Okra
Kid's Menu
Kid Popcorn Shrimp
Hand-battered and fried baby shrimp. Served with fries.
Kid Burger
5oz Akaushi beef patty served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Corndogettes
Six mini corn dogs fried until golden brown. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese Sandwhich
A kid friendly classic.
Kid Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served with fries.
Kid Fried Gator
Hand breaded alligator tail. Served with fries.
Kid Fried Catfish
Hand-breaded catfish chunks in a kid-friendly serving size. Served with fries.
Al la carte
Extra Fried Oyster (1)
A single fried oyster
Extra Shrimp (1)
A single shrimp prepared to your style of choice
Catfish Filet (1)
1 catfish filet prepared to your style of choice
Extra Armadillo Egg (1)
A single Armadillo Egg.
Extra Crab Cake (1)
A single crab cake.
Cup Of Spin Dip
A smaller cup portion of our spinach artichoke dip.
Tuna Taco (1)
A single blackened Mahi Mahi taco served on a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and pico de gallo.
Firecracker Taco (1)
A single firecracker shrimp taco served on a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and pico de gallo.
Extra Fried Cod (1)
A single piece of wild-caught beer-battered cod.
Extra Sausage (1)
A single piece of sausage. Your choice of boiled or grilled.
Crab Cluster
Chopped BBQ
Smoked Sausage
Scoop Of Lavender
Scoop Of Cookies and Cream
Scoop Of Expresso Ice Cream
Scoop Of Baileys Ice Cream
Scoop Of Pumpkin Ice Cream
Desserts
Ice Cream
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce.
Key Lime Pie
A slice of freshly made pie with a graham cracker crust, tart center, and topped with coconut infused whipped cream.
Bread Pudding
Classic bread pudding topped with a brown butter bourbon glaze
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, chocolate sauce, cherries and whipped cream
New Orleans Peach Cobbler
Peach cobbler on a bed of caramelized butter cream sauce topped with vanilla ice cream
Molten Brownie
On a fajita skillet with caramelized butter cream sauce topped with vanilla ice cream.
Lemon Rosemary
Chocolate Tower
Creme Brulee
Mud Pie
Poached Pear
Cajun Pecan Pie
Tiramisu
Hummingbird Cake
Praline Brownie
Banana Pudding Ice Cream
Special features
Charcuterie Board
An assortment of cheeses, cured meats, and specialty items.
Candied Bacon Soft Shell Crab BLT
Golden brown coastal soft-shell crab, thick-cut Candied bacon, organic bib. Served with french fries.
Short rib grilled cheese and roasted pepper tomato basil soup.
Honey jalapeno four cheese blend bread. Filled with our cajun short rib. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato, and basil soup.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.
100 Interstate 35 N, Waco, TX 76704