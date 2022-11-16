Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buzzard Billy's

review star

No reviews yet

100 Interstate 35 N

Waco, TX 76704

Order Again

Popular Items

Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish

Appetizers

Garlic Hummus

$15.00

Armadillo Eggs

$17.00

A central Texas favorite. Fried bacon wrapped chicken with a melted pepper jack and jalapeño center.

Cast Iron Queso

$16.00

Cheese Sticks

$14.00

Large hand cut mozzarella logs, fried to a gold crisp. A house favorite.

Mardi Gras Fries

$16.00

Build Your Sampler

$35.00

A little of all worlds. A choice of 3 from the following: Peel and Eat Shrimp, Armadillo Eggs, Cheese Sticks, Fried Pickles, Spinach Artichoke Dip, or Green Chile Queso.

Lagniappe Cheese Bread

$12.00

French bread with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. A must have!

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

Crinkle cut pickle chips, hand battered and fried to a golden crisp.

Artisan Cheese Board

$26.00

Gator Tenderloins

$22.00

A New Orleans delicacy. Farm raised alligator tail deep fried with our own formula. Served with remoulade sauce.

Calamari

$18.00

Squid rings and tentacles lightly breaded to give you the full flavor of fresh calamari.

Crab Cakes

$22.00

A generous amount of jumbo lump crab meat mixed with our special blend of spices. Seared to excellence.

Tempura Veggies

$23.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$23.00

Fifteen large shrimp, a true Louisiana tradition to peel your own. Served with cocktail sauce.

Half Dozen Raw Oysters

$20.00

Fresh pasteurized Gold Band Gulf oysters served over ice with horseradish and cocktail sauce.

Dozen Raw Oyster

$36.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$25.00

Charbroiled fresh gulf oysters topped with our artichoke cream sauce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and crispy bacon.

Pan Seared Scallops

$18.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Savory house made spinach dip with artichoke hearts and our five-cheese blend. Topped with tomatoes and served with fresh tortilla chips

Crawfish Queso

$16.00Out of stock

A delightful Cajun twist on a classic cheesy dip. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

1 Pound Crawfish

$13.99Out of stock

One pound of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

2 Pound Crawfish

$25.98Out of stock

Two pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

3 Pound Crawfish

$39.97Out of stock

Three pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish, well seasoned and served with corn and potatoes.

Green Chile Queso

$11.00

Prepared with a great deal of pride. Our in house recipe will bring a different light to the word queso. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Soup & Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00+

Field greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and in house Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Baby spinach, strawberries, red onions, Blue cheese and candied pecans. Served with our house creamy bacon vinaigrette.

Cajun Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Using our freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Cajun Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Using the freshest ingredients, classic rich brown roux. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Swamp Cup

$7.00

A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!

Swamp Bowl

$14.00

A cheesy, creamy soup loaded with shrimp, crawfish, potatoes, and peppers. A Buzzard Billy’s Original!

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

Classic Louisiana Cuisine

Jambalaya

$18.00+

Our version of a Cajun Paia. House made classic Creole sauce sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and garlic. Your choice of chicken and sausage or shrimp and crawfish.

Etouffee

$20.00

Crawfish or shrimp sautéed with garlic and Cajun spices, simmered in a spicy, buttery mahogany roux sauce. Served with rice.

Bayou Shrimp Boil

$23.00

Large Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, red new potatoes, and corn on the cob boiled in Louisiana spices. Served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, and drawn butter.

Shrimp And Crab Boil

$52.00

Lobster, Crab, And Shrimp Boil

$72.00

Red Beans & Rice w/ Andouille Sausage

$16.00

A spicy link of traditional grilled Andouille sausage served with red beans, rice and hushpuppies.

Red Beans & Rice Bowl

$10.00

A larger portion of our classic red beans & rice. Does not include andouille sausage.

Cajun Combo

$26.00

Blackened catfish on a bed of jambalaya, a cup of Cajun gumbo. Your choice of chicken and sausage or seafood.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$23.00

A creamy Cajun alfredo pasta dish with chicken, andouille sausage, and ham. A must have in Louisiana.

Eggplant Pirogue

$24.00

Creole

$16.00+

A zesty buttery tomato sauce with bell peppers, garlic, and spices. Served over a bed of rice. Choice of chicken, shrimp. or crawfish.

Signature Dishes

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Creamy polenta infused with smoked gouda and bacon bits. Topped with grilled shrimp, onion straws, balsamic glaze, and homemade spinach parmesan wine sauce.

Shrimp La Grange

$25.00

Large gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, maque choux.

Alfredeaux

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles with a tad bit more spicy alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan.

Short Rib

$32.00

Braised beef short rib deliciously topped with Cajun Ragout and Tobasco-infused onion rings. Served on a bed of whipped potatoes.

Crescent City Chicken

$26.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast topped with our savory au gratin seafood sauce which includes mushrooms, shrimp, and green onion. Served on a bed of rice and with a side of maque choux.

Chicken Roulade

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Chicken is lightly breaded and then fried in a sauté pan. Topped with homemade marsala sauce and served on a bed of mashed potatoes. Your choice of grilled vegetables or asparagus.

Margarita Chicken

$24.00

Pan seared chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, and roasted garlic. Served on top of a golden bell pepper cavatappi alfredo.

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Flash fried chicken with a lemon white wine butter sauce. Topped with cappers and served on a bed of whipped potatoes. Your choice of grilled vegetables or asparagus.

Shrimptrio

$24.00

Hand breaded, coconut, and blackened shrimp served with hushpuppies, french fries, and our trio of homemade sauces: cocktail, remoulade and pineapple marmalade.

Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Your choice of any 3 sides.

Smoked Filet Mignon

$34.00

Bacon wrapped 6 oz black angus filet. Served with a baked potato and green beans. Limited availability during the week.

Fried

Mississippi Farm Raised Catfish

$20.00

Mississippi farm raised catfish bites served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

Thinly pounded strip steak. Served with whipped potatoes, green beans, and cream gravy

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Crawfish

$16.00

Hand-breaded crawfish tails served with french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Wild-caught, beer-battered cod served with french fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Swamp Platter

$23.00

Crawfish, alligator tail, and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Traditional Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Hand-breaded fried shrimp. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Coconut Shrimp

$24.00

jumbo gulf shrimp dipped in sweet coconut tempura, then dusted with fresh shaved coconut flakes. Served with french fries hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Fried Gator

$24.00

A true deep fried Louisiana delicacy. Served with fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Oysters

$24.00

Cornmeal-battered oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Fried Combo

$24.00

Catfish, shrimp and oysters served with french fries, hushpuppies, and coleslaw.

Handhelds

Akaushi Burger

$15.00

8 oz handcrafted patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Served with a side of french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with bacon, provolone cheese. Served with fries and a side of ranch dressing.

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried popcorn shrimp on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Catfish Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried catfish filet on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried oysters on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled with remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.00

Southern fried crawfish tails on top of a toasted New Orleans french bread roll. Topped with lettuce, diced tomato, and drizzled remoulade sauce. Served with french fries.

French Dip Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard. Served with french fries.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi served on a corn flour mixed tortilla and topped with coleslaw, pico, and avocado poblano ranch. Served with a side of red beans and rice.

Muffuletta

$18.00

Famous Italian invented in New Orleans. Mortadella, Salami, Provolone cheese, and Olive Tapenade. Served with a cup of your choice of chicken and sausage Gumbo or our Seafood Gumbo

Blackened & Grilled

Ribeye

$38.00

12 oz black angus ribeye. Served with a baked potato and green beans.

Gorgonzola Filet

$42.00

Surf And Turf

$48.00

Blackened American Catfish

$20.00

Mississippi farm raised catfish served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.

Blackened Trio

$28.00

Blackened catfish, shrimp and chicken served on a bed of rice with mixed vegetables.

Blackened Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast blackened to perfection. served with whipped potatoes and green beans.

Fresh Seafood

Blackened Shrimp

$22.00

Large Gulf shrimp served on a bed of rice with asparagus.

Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Sushi grade tuna steak cooked to your liking. Served with mixed vegetables and asparagus.

Cajun Stuffed Lobster

$62.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Wild-caught Scottish salmon topped with leak sauce and served with rice and asparagus.

Chilean Seabass

$38.00

Texas Snapper

$32.00

Grilled Texas coast snapper on a bed of dirty rice with mixed vegetables. Topped with Ponchartain sauce.

Grouper Picatta

$34.00

Fish of The Day (Grouper)

$28.00Out of stock

Ask your server about the fish of the day. Served on a bed of rice or whipped potatoes with mixed vegetables.

Cajun Spice Crab Legs

$50.00Out of stock

1 pound of snow crab, boiled and served with sweet petite corn and red potatoes, complimented by a butter sauce.

Whole Crab Boil

$50.00

One pound of boiled snow crab legs. Served with sweet petite corn, red new potatoes and a side of drawn butter.

Lemon Pepper Crab Legs

$50.00Out of stock

One pound of boiled snow crab legs. Served with sweet petite corn, red new potatoes and a side of drawn butter.

Redfish Courtbouillon

$30.00Out of stock

Sides

Maque Choux

$5.00

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Creole Green Beans

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.99

Grits

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Crawfish Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Rice

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Sautéed spinach with caramelized onions and garlic

Marti Gras Risotto

$5.00

Burgundy Mushrooms

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Hand-battered and fried baby shrimp. Served with fries.

Kid Burger

$8.00

5oz Akaushi beef patty served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Corndogettes

$6.00

Six mini corn dogs fried until golden brown. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$6.00

A kid friendly classic.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders fried to perfection. Served with fries.

Kid Fried Gator

$10.00

Hand breaded alligator tail. Served with fries.

Kid Fried Catfish

$8.00

Hand-breaded catfish chunks in a kid-friendly serving size. Served with fries.

Al la carte

Extra Fried Oyster (1)

$1.99

A single fried oyster

Extra Shrimp (1)

$4.00

A single shrimp prepared to your style of choice

Catfish Filet (1)

$6.99

1 catfish filet prepared to your style of choice

Extra Armadillo Egg (1)

$5.00

A single Armadillo Egg.

Extra Crab Cake (1)

$10.99

A single crab cake.

Cup Of Spin Dip

$4.00

A smaller cup portion of our spinach artichoke dip.

Tuna Taco (1)

$6.50

A single blackened Mahi Mahi taco served on a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and pico de gallo.

Firecracker Taco (1)

$5.00Out of stock

A single firecracker shrimp taco served on a flour tortilla and topped with coleslaw and pico de gallo.

Extra Fried Cod (1)

$4.50

A single piece of wild-caught beer-battered cod.

Extra Sausage (1)

$4.00

A single piece of sausage. Your choice of boiled or grilled.

Crab Cluster

$25.00

Chopped BBQ

$12.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Scoop Of Lavender

$6.00

Scoop Of Cookies and Cream

Scoop Of Expresso Ice Cream

$6.00

Scoop Of Baileys Ice Cream

$6.00

Scoop Of Pumpkin Ice Cream

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce.

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

A slice of freshly made pie with a graham cracker crust, tart center, and topped with coconut infused whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Classic bread pudding topped with a brown butter bourbon glaze

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Homemade brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied pecans, chocolate sauce, cherries and whipped cream

New Orleans Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Peach cobbler on a bed of caramelized butter cream sauce topped with vanilla ice cream

Molten Brownie

$9.00

On a fajita skillet with caramelized butter cream sauce topped with vanilla ice cream.

Lemon Rosemary

$10.00

Chocolate Tower

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Mud Pie

$9.00

Poached Pear

$12.00

Cajun Pecan Pie

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

Praline Brownie

$9.00

Banana Pudding Ice Cream

$7.00

Special features

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

An assortment of cheeses, cured meats, and specialty items.

Candied Bacon Soft Shell Crab BLT

$18.00

Golden brown coastal soft-shell crab, thick-cut Candied bacon, organic bib. Served with french fries.

Short rib grilled cheese and roasted pepper tomato basil soup.

$18.00

Honey jalapeno four cheese blend bread. Filled with our cajun short rib. Served with a cup of our homemade tomato, and basil soup.

Restaurant info

The best river-side eating in Waco. Enjoy classic Cajun and American cuisine right on the Brazos River with a spectacular nighttime view of the colorful, LED-lit I-35 bridges. Bring the kids as well! They will love feeding the turtles and ducks.

Website

Location

100 Interstate 35 N, Waco, TX 76704

Directions

