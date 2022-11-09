Coffee, Bubble Tea, Gourmet Cupcakes: Non-Alcohol, Alcohol-Infused, Alcohol-Injected, Sandwiches, Loaded Mac & Cheese

- Home
49 Reviews
$$
1012 University Avenue
Huntsville, TX 77340
Popular Items
Entrees
Southern Chicken Salad
We used our special flair on chicken salad to elevate the dish! Chopped chicken is mixed with a variety of greens, cranberries, a delicious blend of herbs, and an optional topping of pecans.
Sweet Bourbon Chicken Tenders
Tender chicken tenders wrapped in bacon, dipped in bourbon, and dredged in a sweet & spicy coat. Glazed and baked in a house made sweet bourbon glaze.
Just Mac & Cheese
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with crispy garlic, ranch dressing, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with grilled chicken breast slices, crumbled bacon, crispy garlic, cheese, ranch dressing, savory seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Hearty portions of creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, sweet relish, cheese, raw onion, BBQ sauce, smokehouse maple seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Barbacoa Mac & Cheese
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with barbacoa, cheese, raw onion, jalapenos, buffalo sauce, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Breakfast
Sausage Bacon Burrito 🌯
Sausage, bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Sausage Burrito 🌯
Sausage, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Bacon Burrito 🌯
Bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
The Kitchen Sink
Hearty portions of chicken, sausage, bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with two flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.
Sausage Bacon Bowl
Hearty portions of sausage, bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.
Bacon Bowl
Hearty portions of bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.
Sausage Bowl
Hearty portions of sausage, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.
Keto Sausage Egg Sandwich
A pan steamed sausage patty with cheese and sandwiched between two egg patties. Protein packed and keto friendly!
Keto Sausage Bacon Bowl
Hearty portions of sausage, bacon,, 3 eggs, and cheese in a bowl. Salsa on the side.
Savory Delights
Devilled Eggs
Four egg shells filled with a semi chunky, delicious filling of egg yolks, mayo, mustard, and our baker’s special blend of devilled egg seasoning. Comes in classic, relish, and bacon jalapeno flavors and topped with smoked paprika.
Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Poppers
Two jalapeno halves filled with a delicious cream cheese and bacon blend, dredged in a sweet and spicy coat, then oven baked to perfection.
Sweet Delights
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic chocolate chip cookies.
Heirloom Velvet Cookie
Cookies flavored with cocoa and vanilla, and baked with white chocolate chips.
Salted Caramel Cookie
A soft, chewy cookie flavored with salted caramel sauce and mixed with pecans. Yum!
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Brown sugar cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
Fluffy cookies with strawberry chunks and white chocolate chips.
Vanilla Crescents
Two shortbread cookies mixed with nuts and rolled in sugar in the iconic vanilla crescent shape. Pair it with a warm drink or eat it by itself. Either way, this soft cookie is delicious to the last bite.
Cookie Box
A baker's dozen of assorted cookies. Yum!
Crescent Box
A baker's dozen of vanilla crescent cookies. Yum!
Stuffed Cookie Box
A baker's dozen deluxe stuffed cookies.
Hot Coffee
Cup o' Joe Coffee
Our rich, robust coffee is brewed cup by cup with local boutique roasted beans.
Americano
Espresso shots mixed with mighty hot water. Brewed with daring flavor with our local boutique roasted beans.
Espresso
Rich robust espresso brewed from our local boutique roasted espresso beans.
Cappuccino
Rich robust espresso, hot milk, and topped with a beautiful foam. Wonderful!
Café au Lait
Rich fresh brewed coffee and equal parts hot milk. Classic!