Coffee, Bubble Tea, Gourmet Cupcakes: Non-Alcohol, Alcohol-Infused, Alcohol-Injected, Sandwiches, Loaded Mac & Cheese

Popular Items

Sausage Bacon Burrito 🌯
Bacon Burrito 🌯
Café au Lait

Entrees

Southern Chicken Salad

Southern Chicken Salad

$6.00Out of stock

We used our special flair on chicken salad to elevate the dish! Chopped chicken is mixed with a variety of greens, cranberries, a delicious blend of herbs, and an optional topping of pecans.

Sweet Bourbon Chicken Tenders

$6.00Out of stock

Tender chicken tenders wrapped in bacon, dipped in bourbon, and dredged in a sweet & spicy coat. Glazed and baked in a house made sweet bourbon glaze.

Just Mac & Cheese

Just Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with crispy garlic, ranch dressing, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with grilled chicken breast slices, crumbled bacon, crispy garlic, cheese, ranch dressing, savory seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Hearty portions of creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, sweet relish, cheese, raw onion, BBQ sauce, smokehouse maple seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.

Barbacoa Mac & Cheese

Barbacoa Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with barbacoa, cheese, raw onion, jalapenos, buffalo sauce, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.

Breakfast

Sausage Bacon Burrito 🌯

Sausage Bacon Burrito 🌯

$5.00

Sausage, bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

Sausage Burrito 🌯

Sausage Burrito 🌯

$4.00

Sausage, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

Bacon Burrito 🌯

Bacon Burrito 🌯

$4.00

Bacon, egg, potato and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

The Kitchen Sink

The Kitchen Sink

$6.00

Hearty portions of chicken, sausage, bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with two flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.

Sausage Bacon Bowl

Sausage Bacon Bowl

$6.00

Hearty portions of sausage, bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.

Bacon Bowl

Bacon Bowl

$5.00

Hearty portions of bacon, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.

Sausage Bowl

Sausage Bowl

$5.00

Hearty portions of sausage, 2 eggs, potato and cheese in a bowl. Served with 2 flour tortillas. Salsa on the side.

Keto Sausage Egg Sandwich

Keto Sausage Egg Sandwich

$3.00

A pan steamed sausage patty with cheese and sandwiched between two egg patties. Protein packed and keto friendly!

Keto Sausage Bacon Bowl

Keto Sausage Bacon Bowl

$6.00

Hearty portions of sausage, bacon,, 3 eggs, and cheese in a bowl. Salsa on the side.

Savory Delights

Devilled Eggs

Devilled Eggs

$3.00Out of stock

Four egg shells filled with a semi chunky, delicious filling of egg yolks, mayo, mustard, and our baker’s special blend of devilled egg seasoning. Comes in classic, relish, and bacon jalapeno flavors and topped with smoked paprika.

Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Poppers

Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno Poppers

$3.00Out of stock

Two jalapeno halves filled with a delicious cream cheese and bacon blend, dredged in a sweet and spicy coat, then oven baked to perfection.

Sweet Delights

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Classic chocolate chip cookies.

Heirloom Velvet Cookie

Heirloom Velvet Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Cookies flavored with cocoa and vanilla, and baked with white chocolate chips.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

A soft, chewy cookie flavored with salted caramel sauce and mixed with pecans. Yum!

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Brown sugar cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Fluffy cookies with strawberry chunks and white chocolate chips.

Vanilla Crescents

Vanilla Crescents

$1.00Out of stock

Two shortbread cookies mixed with nuts and rolled in sugar in the iconic vanilla crescent shape. Pair it with a warm drink or eat it by itself. Either way, this soft cookie is delicious to the last bite.

Cookie Box

$12.00Out of stock

A baker's dozen of assorted cookies. Yum!

Crescent Box

$6.00Out of stock

A baker's dozen of vanilla crescent cookies. Yum!

Stuffed Cookie Box

Stuffed Cookie Box

$17.00Out of stock

A baker's dozen deluxe stuffed cookies.

Hot Coffee

Cup o' Joe Coffee

Cup o' Joe Coffee

$2.50+

Our rich, robust coffee is brewed cup by cup with local boutique roasted beans.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso shots mixed with mighty hot water. Brewed with daring flavor with our local boutique roasted beans.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

Rich robust espresso brewed from our local boutique roasted espresso beans.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Rich robust espresso, hot milk, and topped with a beautiful foam. Wonderful!

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$3.25+

Rich fresh brewed coffee and equal parts hot milk. Classic!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

The benefit of cold brewing is smooth taste without the usual bitterness of heat brewed coffee. We brew ours for 24 hours for maximum strength and flavor. Let us refresh you today!