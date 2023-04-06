- Home
Buzzed Crow Bistro
No reviews yet
5853 Palmer Park Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Food
Small Plates
Smoked Wings
Large wing, smoked then deep fried and finished in choice of sauce: Bourbon Garlic Parmesan, House BBQ or Buffalo
Extra Wing Sauce
Slider Duo
Beef slider madew with our house patty and topped with Bourbon Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Houe Aioli on a french Kaiser roll. BBQ pulled pork topped with a pickle and red onion on a french Kaiser roll.
Sidewinder Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Street Taco
2 tacos with smoked pulled pork, House Queso, Guacamole and Salsa Fresca
Burnt Ends
Smoked Pork Ribs
4 bones smothered in our House BBQ
Side Salad
Seasonal Greens with red onion, cucmber and tomato. Choice of dressing
Daily Soup
Crow's Sampler
Choose 4 from above for a tasting portion of our small plartes
Crow’s egg
Mac n cheese, house patty, bacon smoked and served with Gouda mornay sauce
Shoestring Fries
Basket Sidewinder
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Shoestring Fries
Salad build
Pizza
Burger
Crow's Original
1/2 lbs house patty, Bourbon Onion, Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Lettuce and House Aioli
Smoke House
1/2 lbs House Patty Smoked Cream cheese, House BBQ, Onion Tangler and Pickles on texas Toast
Burger Build
start with 1/2 lbs house patty, 2 of the following: lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle jalapeno, sautee mushroom choice of cheese.
Colorado Cheesesteak
House Smoked Brisket, red onion, jalapeno, smoked cream cheese, House BBQ, pepper jack on Texas Toast
Steak Sandwich
6 oz marinated skirt, Bourbon onion, Arugula, swiss cheese, House Aioli