Buzzed Crow Bistro

5853 Palmer Park Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Food

Small Plates

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$1.50

Large wing, smoked then deep fried and finished in choice of sauce: Bourbon Garlic Parmesan, House BBQ or Buffalo

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.75
Slider Duo

Slider Duo

$5.99

Beef slider madew with our house patty and topped with Bourbon Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Houe Aioli on a french Kaiser roll. BBQ pulled pork topped with a pickle and red onion on a french Kaiser roll.

Sidewinder Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Street Taco

$5.99

2 tacos with smoked pulled pork, House Queso, Guacamole and Salsa Fresca

Burnt Ends

$5.99
Smoked Pork Ribs

Smoked Pork Ribs

$5.99

4 bones smothered in our House BBQ

Side Salad

$5.99

Seasonal Greens with red onion, cucmber and tomato. Choice of dressing

Daily Soup

$4.99

Crow's Sampler

$14.99

Choose 4 from above for a tasting portion of our small plartes

Crow’s egg

Crow’s egg

$5.99

Mac n cheese, house patty, bacon smoked and served with Gouda mornay sauce

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Basket Sidewinder

$7.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Basket Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket Shoestring Fries

$7.99

Salad build

Salad Build

$11.99

Seasonal Greens. choose 5 toppings: Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Sweet Corn, Mushroom, Broccoli, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Sunflower Seed, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Mixed Cheese. Choice of dressing:

BBQ

Brisket and Fries

$11.99

Pulled Pork and fries

$11.99

Pizza

Bianco Classico

$11.99

Garlic Oil, Pizza Cheese Blend, Thyme

Pepperoni

$10.99

House Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese and Pepperoni

Pizza Build

$9.99

choose dough, sauce, topping

Burger

Crow's Original

$13.99

1/2 lbs house patty, Bourbon Onion, Smoked Gouda, Tomato, Lettuce and House Aioli

Smoke House

$13.99

1/2 lbs House Patty Smoked Cream cheese, House BBQ, Onion Tangler and Pickles on texas Toast

Burger Build

$11.99

start with 1/2 lbs house patty, 2 of the following: lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle jalapeno, sautee mushroom choice of cheese.

Colorado Cheesesteak

$14.99

House Smoked Brisket, red onion, jalapeno, smoked cream cheese, House BBQ, pepper jack on Texas Toast

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

6 oz marinated skirt, Bourbon onion, Arugula, swiss cheese, House Aioli

Hot Brown

$11.99

Grill

Chef's Cut

$24.99

Protein of the day with daily starch, veg and sauce

Marinated Grilled Chicken

Marinated Grilled Chicken

$21.99

Marinated in olive oil, Garlic Puree, Lemon Zest and Thyme With Daily Starch, Veg and Sauce

8 oz. Sirloin

$16.99

12 oz. Sirloin

$19.99

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger, fries and drink

Nuggets

$9.99

Chicken nuggets, fries and drink

Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Mac and drink

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Bread Pudding

$8.99

Dressings

Ketchup

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Chimi/Verde

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Mayonnaise

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Bourbon Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Nacho cheese

$0.75

Guacamole

$1.25

Specials

Crow's Egg

$7.99

Lechon Kawali

$3.99

Smoked Wings

$1.25

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Nachos

$8.99

Smoked Brat Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Spirits

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Mythology Vodka

$7.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

360 Mandarin Vodka

$7.00

360 Peach Vodka

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Mythology Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captian Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Adictivo Plata

$12.00

Adictivo Anejo

$12.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Mezcal

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Whiskey

66 Carmela Whiskey

$7.00

Bushmills Irish

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball Whiskey

$7.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Gentlemans Jack

$8.00

Howler Head Bananna

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Mythology Bourbon

$7.00

Mythology Whiskey

$7.00

Proclamation Irish

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

WT Bourbon

$7.00

WT Rye Whiskey

$7.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

JM Salted Caramel

$7.00

JM Banana

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Mozart White

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Ryan's Irish

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Kettle One

$12.00

DBL Mythology Vodka

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Gin

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Mythology Gin

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Rum

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captian Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$12.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL 1800

$12.00

DBL Adictivo Plata

$20.00

DBL Adictivo Anejo

$20.00

DBL Hornitos

$14.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00