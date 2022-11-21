  • Home
Buzzs BBQ & Steakhouse 2500 East Austin Blvd.

No reviews yet

2500 East Austin Blvd.

Nevada, MO 64772

Order Again

Starters

1/2 Order BBQ Nachos

$11.50

Warm tortilla chips smothered with choice of Buzz’s Smoked Brisket or pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, beans, and sour cream.

Full Order BBQ Nachos

$14.50

Warm tortilla chips smothered with choice of Buzz’s Smoked Brisket or pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, beans, and sour cream.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

A heaping portion of our sidewinder fries smothered in smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.

Betty Fries

$14.50

A heaping portion of our sidewinder fries with your choice of brisket, ham or pork, BBQ baked beans, onions, jalapeno, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Golden fried mozzarella with our special marinara.

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.00

A large portion of mushrooms served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Crisp battered onion rings fried golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Crispy breaded whole green beans served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Loaded Spuds

$9.50

Roasted fresh potato cut into quarters and covered with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Spicy Corn Bites

$10.00

Our battered spicy corn bites will wake up your taste buds.

Breaded Pickles

$10.00

Deep fried spicy breaded pickle chips served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Combination Platter

$14.50

Choose any three of your favorite appetizers to create your platter: Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Green Beans, Spicy Corn Bites, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Breaded Pickles or Chicken Strips.

Sandwiches

Buzz’s Pick

$11.50

Your choice of smoked ham, turkey, pulled pork or brisket served on a toasted bun.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Our smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and mayo on Parisian bread.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

Shaved prime rib grilled with peppers, onions, mushroom and cheese on Parisian bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

A heaping portion of our delicious prime rib on a Parisian bun served with au jus.

Big Buzz

$12.50

One-half pound of Buzz’s slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted bun.

BLT

$10.00

Our crisp, peppered bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on BBQ bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Our smoked ham with white American cheese on toasted BBQ bread.

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Large hand breaded catfish filet on a toasted bun topped with tartar sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Burgers

Half Pound Cheeseburger

$11.50

Half pound steak burger topped with lettuce, pickle, onion and tomato.

Philly Burger

$12.00

Half pound steak burger smothered with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms with melted white American cheese.

Buzz’s Smokehouse Burger

$12.50

Half pound steak burger topped with bacon and smothered in smoked cheddar cheese and topped with crisp fried onion and BBQ sauce.

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

A warm and spicy blend of jalapeno peppers and melted white American cheese on our half pound steak burger.

Specialty Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.50

Our slow smoked turkey breast with peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and American cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Choose fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard. 11

Caesar Wrap

$11.00

A seasoned and grilled chicken breast tossed with fresh, crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Choose fried or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch.

Salad & Soup

Chef Salad

$11.00

Fresh greens with your choice of smoked ham or turkey with tomato, onion, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Burnt End Salad

$12.00

Our smoked brisket burnt ends over fresh greens with tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken tenders over a bed of fresh greens with tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Cup Buzz’s Homemade Chili

$3.50

Bowl Buzz’s Homemade Chili

$5.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.00

House Caesar Salad

$4.50

House Salad

$4.50

Soup and Grilled Cheese

$7.50

From the Pit

Smoked Pork Ribs

$17.50

Buzz’s signature slow smoked “falling off the bone” ribs. One of our customer’s favorite meat.

Half Smoked Chicken

$14.00

Fresh half roasting hen slow smoked in our famous seasoned rub.

Smoked Brisket

$18.00

Fresh USDA Choice beef brisket seasoned with our own special rub and slow smoked for 12 hours.

Ham

$14.50

A special smoked pit ham served fresh and juicy with flavor locked in.

Ham Burnt End Platter

$15.50

Ham smoked burnt ends.

Brisket Burnt End Platter

$18.00

Brisket smoked burnt ends.

1/2 Ham And 1/2 Brisket Burnt End Platter

$16.00

Turkey Breast

$14.50

Our tender and juicy turkey breast seasoned and smoked to perfection.

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Fresh USDA pork slow smoked for 12 hours until it falls off the bone.

Hot Link

$14.00

A generous portion of our spicy pork sausage that is sure to excite all of your taste buds.

Combo Platter

$20.00

Choose two of our delicious smoked meats from the pit and any two sides to create your own feast.

From the Pit- LUNCH

Lunch Smoked Pork Ribs

$13.50

Buzz’s signature slow smoked “falling off the bone” ribs. One of our customer’s favorite meat.

Lunch Half Smoked Chicken

$12.00

Fresh half roasting hen slow smoked in our famous seasoned rub.

Lunch Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Fresh USDA Choice beef brisket seasoned with our own special rub and slow smoked for 12 hours.

Lunch Ham

$11.50

A special smoked pit ham served fresh and juicy with flavor locked in.

Lunch Ham Burnt End Platter

$12.50

Ham smoked burnt ends.

Lunch Brisket Burnt End Platter

$14.00

Brisket smoked burnt ends.

Lunch Turkey Breast

$11.50

Our tender and juicy turkey breast seasoned and smoked to perfection.

Lunch Pulled Pork

$11.50

Fresh USDA pork slow smoked for 12 hours until it falls off the bone.

Lunch Hot Link

$11.50

A generous portion of our spicy pork sausage that is sure to excite all of your taste buds.

From the Grill

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

Our USDA Choice Beef Ribeye is delicately seasoned and charbroiled to your liking. (12 oz)

KC Strip Steak

$22.00

USDA Choice Strip Steak. A flavorful and tender selection. (10 oz)

Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Our large, tender and juicy chicken breast seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices and grilled over open flames.

T-Bone Steak

$29.00

Can’t find these on very many menus anymore. Our USDA Choice T-bones will satisfy even the biggest steak eater’s hunger. (16 oz)

Top Sirloin Steak

$18.00

Marinated in our special blend of spices full of flavor from the open flame grill with this USDA ChoiceTop Sirloin. (10 oz)

Prime Rib

$28.00

A dining experience you won’t forget! Our Prime Rib is specially seasoned, cooked to your liking and served with au jus. (12 oz)

Spuds

Betty Baked Potato

$13.00

A local favorite! Our fresh baked potato covered with your choice of brisket, ham, pulled pork or turkey; butter, onions, BBQ beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapeno.

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Smothered in Chili, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, butter and sour cream.

Ham And Cheddar Potato

$10.50

Covered with our smoked ham, cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream.

From the Dock

Catfish

$15.50

Our large catfish filet breaded and fried or grilled, your choice.

Fried Shrimp

$14.50

Our delicately breaded and fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

From the Cupboard

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.50

A large 8 oz tender breaded beef steak served with mashed potatoes and gravy and choice of one side.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.50

A large breaded chicken breast served with mashed potatoes and gravy and choice of one side.

Chicken Strips

$10.50

Our Golden Breaded Chicken Tenders are cooked to juicy perfection and served with BBQ bread.

Open Face Prime Rib

$16.00

Our tender and juicy prime rib served open faced with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and choice of one side.

Sides

Applesauce

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

BBQ Beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Corn on the Cob

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Okra

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Sidewinder Fries

$3.50

Smoked Cabbage

$3.50

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Premium Sides

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fried Mushrooms

$4.50

Fried Green Beans

$4.50

Spicy Breaded Pickles

$4.50

Spicy Corn Bites

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50

Fresh Vegetable Skewer

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Corn Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

1/4 Lb Hamburger

$4.99

1/4 Lb Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Combo Meal

$7.99

One Smoked Rib & Choice of Brisket, Ham, Pork or Turkey

Takeout

Slab Of Ribs

$23.00

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$12.00

Whole Chicken

$14.00

# Brisket

$18.00

Per pound

# Pulled Pork

$15.00

Per pound

# Turkey

$15.00

Per pound

# Smoked Ham

$15.00

Per pound

# Burnt End Ham

$15.00

Per pound

# Burnt End Brisket

$18.00

Per pound

# Hot Link

$15.00

Per pound

# Potato Salad

$8.00

Per pound

# Cole Slaw

$8.00

Per pound

# Applesauce

$8.00

Per pound

# Cottage Cheese

$8.00

Per pound

# Smoked Cabbage

$8.00

Per pound

# BBQ Beans

$8.00

Per pound

# Green Beans

$8.00

Per pound

# Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Per pound

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Fuze (Raspberry)

$2.75

Gold Peak (Peach)

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good Food, Good Friends & Good Times

Location

2500 East Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772

