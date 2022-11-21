Buzzs BBQ & Steakhouse 2500 East Austin Blvd.
2500 East Austin Blvd.
Nevada, MO 64772
Starters
1/2 Order BBQ Nachos
Warm tortilla chips smothered with choice of Buzz’s Smoked Brisket or pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, beans, and sour cream.
Full Order BBQ Nachos
Warm tortilla chips smothered with choice of Buzz’s Smoked Brisket or pulled pork, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, beans, and sour cream.
Bacon Cheese Fries
A heaping portion of our sidewinder fries smothered in smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Betty Fries
A heaping portion of our sidewinder fries with your choice of brisket, ham or pork, BBQ baked beans, onions, jalapeno, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried mozzarella with our special marinara.
Breaded Mushrooms
A large portion of mushrooms served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Crisp battered onion rings fried golden brown served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Fried Green Beans
Crispy breaded whole green beans served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Loaded Spuds
Roasted fresh potato cut into quarters and covered with melted cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.
Spicy Corn Bites
Our battered spicy corn bites will wake up your taste buds.
Breaded Pickles
Deep fried spicy breaded pickle chips served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Combination Platter
Choose any three of your favorite appetizers to create your platter: Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Green Beans, Spicy Corn Bites, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Breaded Pickles or Chicken Strips.
Sandwiches
Buzz’s Pick
Your choice of smoked ham, turkey, pulled pork or brisket served on a toasted bun.
Turkey Club
Our smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and mayo on Parisian bread.
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved prime rib grilled with peppers, onions, mushroom and cheese on Parisian bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Prime Rib Sandwich
A heaping portion of our delicious prime rib on a Parisian bun served with au jus.
Big Buzz
One-half pound of Buzz’s slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted bun.
BLT
Our crisp, peppered bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on BBQ bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Our smoked ham with white American cheese on toasted BBQ bread.
Catfish Sandwich
Large hand breaded catfish filet on a toasted bun topped with tartar sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Burgers
Half Pound Cheeseburger
Half pound steak burger topped with lettuce, pickle, onion and tomato.
Philly Burger
Half pound steak burger smothered with grilled onions, green peppers and mushrooms with melted white American cheese.
Buzz’s Smokehouse Burger
Half pound steak burger topped with bacon and smothered in smoked cheddar cheese and topped with crisp fried onion and BBQ sauce.
Jalapeno Burger
A warm and spicy blend of jalapeno peppers and melted white American cheese on our half pound steak burger.
Specialty Wraps
Turkey Club Wrap
Our slow smoked turkey breast with peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo and American cheese.
Chicken Wrap
Choose fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard. 11
Caesar Wrap
A seasoned and grilled chicken breast tossed with fresh, crisp romaine, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Choose fried or grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch.
Salad & Soup
Chef Salad
Fresh greens with your choice of smoked ham or turkey with tomato, onion, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Burnt End Salad
Our smoked brisket burnt ends over fresh greens with tomato, onion, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken over a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tenders over a bed of fresh greens with tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Cup Buzz’s Homemade Chili
Bowl Buzz’s Homemade Chili
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
House Caesar Salad
House Salad
Soup and Grilled Cheese
From the Pit
Smoked Pork Ribs
Buzz’s signature slow smoked “falling off the bone” ribs. One of our customer’s favorite meat.
Half Smoked Chicken
Fresh half roasting hen slow smoked in our famous seasoned rub.
Smoked Brisket
Fresh USDA Choice beef brisket seasoned with our own special rub and slow smoked for 12 hours.
Ham
A special smoked pit ham served fresh and juicy with flavor locked in.
Ham Burnt End Platter
Ham smoked burnt ends.
Brisket Burnt End Platter
Brisket smoked burnt ends.
1/2 Ham And 1/2 Brisket Burnt End Platter
Turkey Breast
Our tender and juicy turkey breast seasoned and smoked to perfection.
Pulled Pork
Fresh USDA pork slow smoked for 12 hours until it falls off the bone.
Hot Link
A generous portion of our spicy pork sausage that is sure to excite all of your taste buds.
Combo Platter
Choose two of our delicious smoked meats from the pit and any two sides to create your own feast.
From the Pit- LUNCH
Lunch Smoked Pork Ribs
Buzz’s signature slow smoked “falling off the bone” ribs. One of our customer’s favorite meat.
Lunch Half Smoked Chicken
Fresh half roasting hen slow smoked in our famous seasoned rub.
Lunch Smoked Brisket
Fresh USDA Choice beef brisket seasoned with our own special rub and slow smoked for 12 hours.
Lunch Ham
A special smoked pit ham served fresh and juicy with flavor locked in.
Lunch Ham Burnt End Platter
Ham smoked burnt ends.
Lunch Brisket Burnt End Platter
Brisket smoked burnt ends.
Lunch Turkey Breast
Our tender and juicy turkey breast seasoned and smoked to perfection.
Lunch Pulled Pork
Fresh USDA pork slow smoked for 12 hours until it falls off the bone.
Lunch Hot Link
A generous portion of our spicy pork sausage that is sure to excite all of your taste buds.
From the Grill
Ribeye Steak
Our USDA Choice Beef Ribeye is delicately seasoned and charbroiled to your liking. (12 oz)
KC Strip Steak
USDA Choice Strip Steak. A flavorful and tender selection. (10 oz)
Grilled Chicken
Our large, tender and juicy chicken breast seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices and grilled over open flames.
T-Bone Steak
Can’t find these on very many menus anymore. Our USDA Choice T-bones will satisfy even the biggest steak eater’s hunger. (16 oz)
Top Sirloin Steak
Marinated in our special blend of spices full of flavor from the open flame grill with this USDA ChoiceTop Sirloin. (10 oz)
Prime Rib
A dining experience you won’t forget! Our Prime Rib is specially seasoned, cooked to your liking and served with au jus. (12 oz)
Spuds
Betty Baked Potato
A local favorite! Our fresh baked potato covered with your choice of brisket, ham, pulled pork or turkey; butter, onions, BBQ beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapeno.
Loaded Baked Potato
Smothered in Chili, onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, butter and sour cream.
Ham And Cheddar Potato
Covered with our smoked ham, cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream.
From the Dock
From the Cupboard
Chicken Fried Steak
A large 8 oz tender breaded beef steak served with mashed potatoes and gravy and choice of one side.
Chicken Fried Chicken
A large breaded chicken breast served with mashed potatoes and gravy and choice of one side.
Chicken Strips
Our Golden Breaded Chicken Tenders are cooked to juicy perfection and served with BBQ bread.
Open Face Prime Rib
Our tender and juicy prime rib served open faced with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and choice of one side.
Sides
Premium Sides
Kid's Menu
Takeout
Slab Of Ribs
1/2 Slab of Ribs
Whole Chicken
# Brisket
Per pound
# Pulled Pork
Per pound
# Turkey
Per pound
# Smoked Ham
Per pound
# Burnt End Ham
Per pound
# Burnt End Brisket
Per pound
# Hot Link
Per pound
# Potato Salad
Per pound
# Cole Slaw
Per pound
# Applesauce
Per pound
# Cottage Cheese
Per pound
# Smoked Cabbage
Per pound
# BBQ Beans
Per pound
# Green Beans
Per pound
# Mashed Potatoes
Per pound
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good Food, Good Friends & Good Times
2500 East Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772