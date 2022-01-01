A map showing the location of Buzz's Roost - Carolina Beach 8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1View gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Buzz's Roost - Carolina Beach 8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1

review star

No reviews yet

8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1

Carolina Beach, NC 29440

SOUP & SALAD

Chili & Chips

$9.99

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.99

HAIL CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

High Tide SALAD

$10.99

SMALL CAESAR

$5.99

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$7.99

ENTREES

Buzz's Boil - Crablegs

$41.99

Buzz's Boil - Lobster

$49.99

Cajun Seafood Boil

$25.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.99

Crab Legs Only - 1 lb

$25.99

Crab Legs Only - 2 lb

$48.99

Just Lobster

$33.99

Low Country - Crablegs

$34.99

Low Country - Lobster

$39.99

Mother "O Boils

$75.99

Ribeye - 10oz

$36.99

S & T Ribeye

$45.99

Shrimp Platter

$24.99

Snow Crab Dinner

$28.99

Topneck Dozen

$11.99

LittleNeck 2 Dozen

$11.99

Spaghetti Special

$10.99

Spaghetti Free Refill

SANDWICHES Etc

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

Buzz's Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.99

Chicken Finger Dinner

$16.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Double Dogs

$10.99

French Dip

$13.99

Mahi BLT

$16.99

Ribeye Sliders

$13.99

Shark BLT

$15.99

THE TACO STAND

Angry Ahi Tacos

$16.99

Beef Taco

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Taco

$13.99

Grouper Tacos

$15.99

Jamaican Beef Tacos

$14.99

Jamaican Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Jamaican Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Jamican Chix Tacos

$14.99

Lobster Taco

$16.99

Mahi Taco

$15.99

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

KIDS (CB)

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Macn Cheese

$6.99

SIDES AND EXTRAS

Add-On Crab Cake

$12.99

Add-On Crab Cluster

$15.99

Add-On Shrimp

$9.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Chips/Salsa

$4.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Mahi Mahi

$9.99

Queso 4 oz

$2.99

Side 3 Pepper Chutney

$2.99

Side Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Side Fries

$5.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.99

Side Slaw

$2.99

Side Tropical Slaw

$2.99

Sunday NFL Specials

NFL Fish Taco

$6.00

Sunday Beef Tacos (2)

$4.00

Sunday Chicken Tacos (2)

$4.00

Sunday Wings (10)

$9.99

NON-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

*Cranberry Juice

$2.99

*Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

*Orange Juice

$2.99

*Pineapple Juice

$2.99

-Red Bull

$4.00

-Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

-Red Bull Coconut Berry

$4.00

-Red Bull Cranberry

$4.00

-Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

-Red Bull Tangerine

$4.00

-Red Bull Tropical

$4.00

.Club Soda

$1.99

.Coke

$1.99

.Diet Coke

$1.99

.Ginger ale

$1.99

.Lemonade

$1.99

.Mr. Pibb

$1.99

.Root Beer

$1.99

.Sprite

$1.99

.Tonic

$1.99

Coke Slushy

$3.00

Kid Juice

Kid Soda

Kid Soda Refill

$1.99

Kid Tea

Kids Juice Refill

$2.99

Kids Tea Refill

$2.99

Kids Water

Kids Water Refill

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water - Bottled

$1.99

Zing Zang

$2.99

BEER/WINE/SELTZER

Bill's Pillow Talk

$2.00

Bills Honey Drip

$2.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$5.00

Bud Light NXT

$3.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Diver Dog

$6.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Edward Teach Session IPA

$7.00

Flat Rock Cider

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Imperial

$3.00

Island can

$2.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Modelo

$4.50

PBR

$3.00

Pumpkin latte

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sierra Hazy Tall

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy

$5.00

Sierra SunnyThing

$5.00

Stella

$4.50

Sweetwater Goin Coastal

$6.00

Sycamore Beach Candy

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

WB Kolsh

$5.50

Wicked Weed Sour

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Wicked Milk & C ookies

$5.00

WB Brewing

$3.00

Waffles & Syrup

$3.00

Bitter Unicorn Tears

$6.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Orange Cider

$6.50

Sam Summer

$6.50

Bevy

$5.00

Copa Cabernet

$6.00

Copa Chardonnay

$6.00

Copa Merlot

$6.00

Copa Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Freixenet

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Topo Margarita

$5.00

Topo Prickly Pear

$5.00

Topo Strawberry

$5.00

Topo Tropical Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

SHOTS

APPLESAUCE

$7.00

B-52

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Blue Gatorade

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cheerwine

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Pretzel

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Four Horseman

$9.00

Grape Gatorade

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Jager Cold Brew

$7.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$8.00

Nuts + Berries

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Purple Jumpsuit

$7.00

Red Gatorade

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Starburst

$7.00

Surfer on Acid

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$7.00

Three Wisemen

$8.00

Tic Tac

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

White Tic Tac

$7.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

BOMBS

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

OG Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Blueberry Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Citrus Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Green Apple Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Orange Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Pineapple Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Strawberry Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Watermelon Bomb

$4.00

Smirnoff Whipped Bomb

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

LATE NIGHT BAR

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

House Gin

$5.50

House Rum

$5.50

House Tequila

$5.50

House Vodka

$5.50

House Whiskey

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Jameson

$6.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Malibu

$6.50

Rumpleminze

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Titos

$6.50

LATE NIGHT

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Double Dogs

$10.99

Loaded Fries LN

$9.99

Mac Chz ChiliMac LN

$8.99

Mac Chz LN

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Quesadilla 3 Cheese

$8.99

Quesadilla Beef

$10.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$12.99

xxx Bacon Jap Bites

$9.99

xxx Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

xxx Chix Tortilla Bites

$9.99

xxx Mac Chz Jam Shrimp LN

$10.99

xxx Mac Chz Lobster LN

$12.99

xxx Pot Stickers - Pork

$9.99

xxx Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Beef Tacos Late Night

$6.99

Chix Tacos Late Night

$7.99

Shrimp Tacos Late Night

$9.99

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Cert

$10.00

$25 Gift Cert

$25.00

$5 Gift Cert

$5.00

$50 Gift Cert

$50.00

T-Shirts

One Shirt

$15.00

Two Shirts

$25.00

Three T Shirts

$35.00

Four T shirts

$45.00

5 T shirts

$55.00

Long Sleeve T Shirts

Long Sleeve T

$20.00

Hoodies

Hoodie

$35.00

Employee Hoodie

EE Hoodie

$25.00

Employee Long Sleeve

EE Long Sleeve

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Pavilion Ave S Unit 1, Carolina Beach, NC 29440

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

