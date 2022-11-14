Buzz Social imageView gallery
Burgers

Buzz Social 2310 Lineville Road

review star

No reviews yet

2310 Lineville Road

Green Bay, WI 54313

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Chikky Tendies
Cheese Curds

Soda & N/A

Soda Individual

Soda Individual

$4.00
Kiddie Cocktail

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Baumeister's Bottled Soda

Baumeister's Bottled Soda

$5.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Squirt

Squirt

$3.50
Ginger Beer, Goslings

Ginger Beer, Goslings

$4.00

Slushies

Slushie - Alcoholic

$8.00

Appetizers

Buzz Basket

$16.00

the Buzz Basket includes our golden seasoned french fries, crispy onion petals, chicken tenders, and deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds served with Buzz aioli

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

golden fried Wisconsin cheese curds

Chips & Cheese

$7.00

golden salted nachos served with a Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

crunchy nacho chips loaded with ground beef, nacho cheese, jalapeño, tomato, black olive, onion, salsa, and sour cream

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Crunchy golden tater tots loaded with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce, and green onion. Sour cream on side.

Mac'n'Cheese Bites

$8.00

golden fried mac and cheese bites served with a Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

golden breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks served with a warm marinara sauce

Onion Petals

$8.00

golden battered deep fried onion petals served with chipotle ranch

Pickle Spears

Pickle Spears

$8.00

golden deep fried pickles spears served with chipotle ranch

Potstickers

$8.00

savory fried pork potstickers served with a Thai chili sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

golden brown pretzel with kosher salt served with a warm Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce

French Fries

$6.00

crispy seasoned french fries served with Buzz aioli

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

creamy spinach artichoke dip served with nacho chips

Tater Tots

$6.00

crunchy, golden, salted and seasoned tater tots served with choice of sauce

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Tots

$8.00

Pierogie Poppers

$10.00

Burgers

Buzz Burger

Buzz Burger

$14.00

a new classic, the Buzz Burger is a quarter pound flame-grilled angus beef burger topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with American cheese. Substitute a Beyond burger (for $2) or chicken breast.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$16.00

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese

Bacon Triple Cheese

Bacon Triple Cheese

$16.00

Supercheesy! Topped with Wisconsin cheese curds, mac & cheese bites, cheese sauce, and bacon. Heavenly flavors in every bite!

California Burger

California Burger

$16.00

Topped with avocado, pepper jack, and our signature Buzz aioli

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$16.00

Topped with crispy bacon, American cheese, and a fried egg. Breakfast for dinner? Yes please!

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Topped with tangy BBQ sauce, crispy onion petals, cheddar cheese, and a spicy chipotle ranch

Plain Burger

$14.00

Pizza / Flatbreads

ONLY Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Make it your own, enjoy a cheese flatbread or add your own toppings

ONLY Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Make it your own, enjoy a cheese pizza or add your choice of toppings

Sausage Flatbread

$12.00

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

BBQ seasoned chicken, red onions, and mozzarella

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$13.00+

Mushrooms, onions, tomatos, and black olives

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00+

Diced chicken breast, bacon crumbles, and buttermilk ranch dressing

Bacon Mac'n'Chizza

$15.00+

Our signature bacon mac and cheese pizza topped with three cheeses

The Buzz Social

The Buzz Social

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms

Meatin' Good

Meatin' Good

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, andouille sausage, and Canadian bacon

Spicy Hawaiian

$16.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, andouille sausage, and Canadian bacon

BYO Pizza 16"

$15.00

BYO Flatbread

$10.00

Wings & Tenders

Traditional Wings

$16.00

Fried naked and crispy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice

Boneless Wings & Fries

$16.00

Breaded, crispy, and juicy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with our seasoned fries

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Melty American cheese on buttered Texas toast

Chikky Tendies

$8.00

Two tenders with a side of french fries

Lil Pizza

$8.00

Your choice of either cheese, pepperoni, or sausage

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Buzz Social is all about creating energy and bringing community together in a fun and creative environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests. Buzz Social is home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event spaces made to fit all occasions. We have everything you need to have an electrifyingly good time. Come join in on the Buzz.

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay, WI 54313

Buzz Social image

