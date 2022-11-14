Burgers
Buzz Social 2310 Lineville Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Buzz Social is all about creating energy and bringing community together in a fun and creative environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests. Buzz Social is home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event spaces made to fit all occasions. We have everything you need to have an electrifyingly good time. Come join in on the Buzz.
Location
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay, WI 54313
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mad Apple Burger & Billiard Co - 3025 W College Avenue
No Reviews
3025 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurant
Duel Sports Bar and Grill - 1114 Main Street
No Reviews
1114 Main Street Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurant