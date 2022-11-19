Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Buzz’s Roost

1,736 Reviews

$$

911 Front St

Georgetown, SC 29440

Starters

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Our famous boneless wings in your choice of sauce-Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Hot-Yaki and some daily selections

Calamari

$14.99

Parmesan encrusted and breaded served with a spicy 3 pepper chutney for dipping

Chicken Fingers App

$9.99

Hand breaded and perfectly fried served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Crab Balls

$13.99

6 Maryland style crab cake balls deep fried to a golden perfection and served with our homemade garlic aioli.

Crab Cake

$11.99

Crab Dip

$14.99

Served with house made flour tortilla chips for dipping

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Mushroom caps with our stuffing topped with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese

Frickles

$8.99

BBQ Brisket Nachos

$13.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.99

Pico De Gallo Bowl

$6.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Seared rare served with wasabi and soy sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Trad Wings

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.99

Fiery Brisket Flatbread

$14.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Salads

COBB SALAD

$13.99

HAIL CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

ROOF TOP SALAD

$9.99

SMALL CAESAR

$3.99

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$3.99

Extra croutons

$0.50

Soups

Cup Chowder

$5.99

Bowl Chowder

$7.99

Cup Soup

$5.99

BOWL OF SOUP

$7.99

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.77

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Buzz's Burger

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Fiery Brisket Sliders

$13.99

Flounder Sandwich

$11.99

French Dip

$13.99

Grouper Sandwich

$14.99

Grouper Sliders

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Prime Rib Sliders

$13.99

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.99

Smokehouse Burger

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Tacos

Angry Ahi Tacos

$14.99

Beef Taco

$10.99

Blueberry Jalapeno Shrimp Taco

$13.99

Daily Taco Special

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Grouper Tacos

$14.99

Mahi Tacos

$14.99

Entrees

12 oz. Ribeye

$24.99

Our hand cut ribeye cooked the way you like it. Served with grilled new potatoes and grilled vegtables.

Blackened Chicken Tortellini

$19.99

Cheese tortellini and blackened chicken tossed with broccoli in our homemade alfredo sauce with parmesan cheese.

Cajun Shrimp and Chicken Pasta

$21.99

Shrimp and chicken blackened with vegetables in a spicy linguini alfredo topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$15.99

Hand breaded and perfectly fried served with french fries, corn on the cob, coleslaw and your choice of dipping sauce.

Crab Cake Dinner

$23.99

Two Buzz’s crab cakes filled with blue crab meat served with rice pilaf, vegetables and our garlic aioli.

Filet Mignon

$31.99

Flounder Platter

$19.99

Grouper Dinner

$19.99

Low Country Boil

$31.99

Mahi Dinner

$21.99

Mixed Seafood Grill

$28.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$18.99

Seafood Platter

$29.99

Shrimp Platter

$21.99

8oz Top Sirloin

$18.99

Our hand cut 8 oz. sirloin cooked the way you like it. Served with potatoes and vegetables.

Sides and Extras

Add-On Crab Cake

$9.99

Add-On Shrimp

$6.99

Chips/Pico

$1.99

Extra Sauce

$0.39

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Buffalo Chips

$3.99

Side Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side New Potatoes

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side Seasonal Veggies

$3.99

Side Slaw

$1.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Tator Tots

$4.99

6 Fried Oysters

$13.99

Kids

Kiddo Burger

$5.99

Kiddo Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kiddo Fish and Chips

$5.99

Kiddo Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kiddo Hot Dog

$5.99

Kiddo Pasta

$5.99

Kiddo Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Kiddo Wings

$5.99

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Desserts

Banana Foster Cheesecake

$5.95

Brownie Ala Mode

$4.99

Deep Dish Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.95

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Orange Blosson

$5.95

Winyah Bay

Baseball Shirts

$25.00

Emp. LS shirt

$20.00

Emp. SS shirt

$15.00

Hat

$25.00

Long sleeve shirt

$28.00

Pint Glasses

$4.99+

Short sleeve shirt

$22.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hood LS shirt

$40.00

Buzz's Roost

Sweatshirt

$40.00

T-shirt

$22.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Microfiber LS BR tshirt

$30.00

Hood LS microfiber BR Tshirt

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Located at 911 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, we offer waterfront dining and Happy Hour 7 days a week from 4 PM - 6 PM. We look forward to serving you!

