Buzzy Fields Filling Station - 59 Macon Street
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories We’ll do our part by making the food unforgettable- the rest is up to you.
Location
59 Macon Street, McDonough, GA 30253
Gallery
