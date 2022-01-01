Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buzzy Fields Filling Station - 59 Macon Street

No reviews yet

59 Macon Street

McDonough, GA 30253

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Birria Melt
Kale Salad

Appetizer

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$10.50Out of stock

authentic German pub-style pretzel flash fried and served with spicy mustard & beer cheese

Fried Brie

$8.25

panko battered brie -deep fried & served over freshly prepared mixed berry compote

Pork Skins

$7.95Out of stock

perfectly seasoned & delicious with our own collaboration spices from Red Eyed Hog and Queen Bee Coffee!

Potato Nachos

$8.95

thinly sliced potatoes with your choice of beer cheese and jalapeños or drizzled with bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic reduction

Chips

$2.00

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.45Out of stock

This soup is hearty and creamy with an abundance of flavor. This is for "now or later". Enjoy it now or take this 8 oz. cup of soup to the office, home or on the road with you to heat and eat later.

Tomato Vodka Bisque

$5.45Out of stock

This bisque is a vibrant tomato base with a creamy parmesan finish. This is for "now or later". Enjoy it now or take this 8 oz. cup of soup to the office, home or on the road with you to heat and eat later.

Entree

Reuben

$14.95

house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & our reuben sauce on marbled rye

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$10.95

grilled to perfection - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & balsamic glaze on rosemary ciabatta

Footlong Hotdog

$9.95

twelve inches of angus beef with sauteed onions and housemade dog sauce. This dog is LEGIT!

Fried Chicken

$12.95

hand seasoned and deep fried with pimento cheese, horseradish pickles, watercress on brioche

Birria Melt

$14.75

chile braised chuck roast & short ribs on ciabatta with white american cheese & consumme for dipping

Pesto Chicken

$12.75

savory chicken topped with creamy basil pesto, bacon, watercress, tomato & red onion on sour dough

Kale Salad

$3.75+

baby kale tossed with a lemon vinaigrette, parmesan cheese & croutons

Kids

Fried Egg & Bologna

$4.95

a nod to the "pig ear" sandwich from back in the day- served with mustard on white bread

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

white American cheese on white bread

Puppy Dog

$3.50

a hot dog - only smaller (It's really cute.)

Extra Puppy

$1.00

Dessert

YUM Push Up

$3.95

Beer

Take Me Along Cup

$1.00

3 Taverns Lord Grey

$5.95Out of stock

3 Taverns Moonglade

$7.95Out of stock

3 Taverns Saporous

$6.50

Arches Bohemian Riot

$4.50

Arches Low Viz

$4.50

Arches Mexican Empire

$5.75

Arches Mystik Bock

$8.40

Arches Sprezzatura

$4.50

Crisp Apple

$5.25

Peanut Butter Porter

$7.25

Tropicolada

$5.50

Breckenridge Oatmeal Porter

$5.25

Cherry St. Friend of Farmer

$9.25Out of stock

Tropicalia

$5.95

Dry Co. Kennesaw Bourbon Ale

$5.25Out of stock

Dry Co. Lechuza Lime Lager

$5.65Out of stock

Dry Co. Old 41 Stout

$5.75

Dry County IPA

$5.75Out of stock

Fall Line Cloudbreaker

$5.75

Flying Embers Variety

$5.25Out of stock

Highlands Oatmeal Porter

$5.25

Conserve Georgia

$6.75

First Crush IPA

$6.75

Gnarly Knucklehead

$6.75

Helios - Hefeweizen

$6.25Out of stock

Maverick Lager

$6.25Out of stock

Renegade Dark Lager

$6.25

The Real Dill

$6.75

Monday Night Drafty Kilt

$5.75

Monday Night Narwater Lem

$4.00Out of stock

Monday Night Slap Fight

$5.50

Monday Night Space Lettuce

$7.55

Monday Night Taco Tuesday

$4.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.95

Steady Hand Flower Business

$5.75Out of stock

Steady Hand Lager

$5.75Out of stock

Urban Tree Harvest Apple

$4.95

Adeles Choice

$4.95Out of stock

Wicked Weed Appalachia IPA

$5.75

Sticky Stout

$5.75

N/A Bev

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.95Out of stock

Boylan Creme Soda

$2.95Out of stock

Boylan Orange

$2.95Out of stock

Boylan Root Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Coke - Diet

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Callaway Blue

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95

Nesquick

$1.95

Clothing

BF Shirt - X SMALL

$18.00

BF Shirt - SMALL

$18.00

BF Shirt - MEDIUM

$18.00

BF Shirt - LARGE

$18.00

BF Shirt - X LARGE

$18.00

BF Shirt - XX LARGE

$18.00

Misc Logo

Magnet

$3.95

Sticker Sheet

$3.95

License Plate Sticker

$1.95

Gas Pump Sticker

$1.95

Buzzy Fields Gas Pump Sticker

$2.50

Gas Pump Label- Indoor Only

$1.50

Lapel Pin

$2.95

Small Round Sticker

$1.50

Keychain

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

From a dilapidated 100+ year old bus station / gas station to the fanciest picnic food you've ever experienced, come connect with your community just like in days gone by. We want you to savor your time here. Relax. Laugh with friends. Bring your kids and dogs. Enjoy the fresh air. Make memories We’ll do our part by making the food unforgettable- the rest is up to you.

Location

59 Macon Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Buzzy Fields Filling Station image
Buzzy Fields Filling Station image
Buzzy Fields Filling Station image

