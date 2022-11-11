- Home
Bville Sports Bowl 45 E Genesee St
45 E Genesee St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
Popular Items
Warm-ups
Onion Rings
Beer battered Onion Rings with choice of sauces
Potato Skins
4 halves finished with sour cream and bacon
1/2 Nachos
Chicken or beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream
Full Nachos
Chicken or beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
6 total served with homemade marinara sauce
French Fries
Small or Large
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Buttermilk coated dipped in seasoned flour, deep fried. Served with choice of sauces. 4 tenders
Chicken Bites & Fries
Buttermilk coated dipped in seasoned flour, deep fried. Served with choice of sauces. 12 bites
Veggie Spring Rolls
Salads
Antipasto
choice of Turkey, ham, or italian. Comes with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes. Italian comes with capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheese, cucumbers and croutons
California Club Salad
Chicken, bacon, iceberg lettuce, mexican cheese, tomatoes, avacado, onion, salsa and sour cream
Sandwiches
Roasted Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoe, bacon and choice of cheese served with chips and a pickle
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonaise served with a pickle and chips
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served with french fries and a pickle
Grilled Cheese
Choice of bread and cheese served with fries and a pickle.
Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise served with french fries on a bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot sauce, buttermilk fried chicken with lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese served with fries and a pickle on a bun
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved beef, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms and cheese
Fish Sandwich
Fish Dinner
Wraps
California Club Chicken
chicken breast (fried or grilled), tomato, avacado, bacon, lettuce, onion, monteray cheese, and aoili
Philly Cheese Steak
shaved steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with fries and a pickle
BLT Wrap
Bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and light mayo comes with chips and a pickle
Turkey Club Wrap
Burgers
Basic Burger
Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle
Basic Cheese Burger
Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, Choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle
Patty Melt
Fresh 7 oz. burger cooked to order, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions on grilled rye, served with fries and a pickle
Western Barbeque Burger
Fresh 7 oz. burger cooked to order, homemade barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle
Bleu Cheese Burger
Pizza, Wings, Flatbreads
19" Basic Cheese Pizza
19" pizza with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese
Garlic Pizza
19" pizza made with fresh cream, parmesan and mozzarella
Cauliflower Flatbread Crust (Gluten free)
12" Cauliflower crust with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese
Flatbread Crust
12" Flatbread crust with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese
10 Wings
Fresh deep fried wings served with celery and blue cheese
20 Wings
Fresh deep fried wings served with celery and blue cheese
Slice of Cheese
Slice of Pepperoni
10 wing special $1 each
20 wing special $1 each
Quesadilla
1/2 Cheese Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
Whole Cheese Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa
1/2 Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Whole Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa
1/2 Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
grilled shaved steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, mexican cheese,on grilled flour tortilla
Whole Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla
grilled shaved steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, mexican cheese, on grilled flour tortilla
Breakfast
HEC on Bagel
HEC on English Muffin
SEC on Bagel
SEC on English Muffin
BEC on Bagel
BEC on English Muffin
EC on Bagel
EC on English Muffin
Hash Browns
White Toast
Rye Toast
Wheat Toast
Italian Toast
English Muffin
Bagel
Cream Cheese
Side Sausage
Side Bacon
French Toast Sticks
Liquor
Absolut
Grey Goose
Smirnoff
Titos
UV Blue
UV Grape
Well Vodka
Pinacle Whipped
Raspberry Smirnoff
Cherry Smirnoff
360 Double Chocolate Vodka
Well Gin
Tanqueray
Beefeaters
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rumchata
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
1800 Tequila
Well Whiskey
Fireball
Crown Royal
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Seagrams Seven
Wicked Cinnamon
Jameson
Yukon Jack
Southern Comfort
Jeremiah Weed
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Apple
Triple Crown Butterscotch
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
American Honey
Longbranch
Jefferson Reserve
Red Stag
Jim Beam
Zachariah Harris
Amaretto Di Saronno
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Doctor Root Beer
Cherry Doctor
Mint Doctor
Butterscotch Doctor
Rumple Mintz
Sambvca
Well Amaretto
Bailey's
Midori
Twenty Grand Vodka Rose'
Apple Pucker
Hennessy
Tequila Rose
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mudslide
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
1911 Cider
Angry Orchard
Blue
Blue Lite
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Lite
Bud Lite Lime
Bud Lite Orange
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Lite
Flower Power
Heineken
Heineken Lite
Infusion Prickly Pear
Mikes Hard
Miller 64
Miller Lite
Molson Canadian
Smirnoff Ice
Southern Tier
Stella Artois
Twisted Tea
Ultra
Yuengling
Sam Adams
16oz Bud Lite
16oz Blue Lite
16oz Sam Adams Seasonal
16oz Goose IPA
16oz Middle Ages SPA
16oz Blue Moon
24oz Pitcher Domestic
24oz Pitcher IPA
16 oz PBR
16 oz Yeungling
Fiddlehead IPA
Southern Tier 2x IPA draft
Hot Whip Draft
Juice Bomb Draft
Draft Special $3
PBR
Truly
White Claw
Bud Select
Guiness
Busch Lite
High Noon
Nutrl
Bucket 4 domestic
Bucket 5 domestic
Bucket 6 domestic
Bucket 4 Busch Lite
Bucket 5 Busch Lite
Bucket 6 Busch Lite
Bucket 4 truly/white claw
Bucket 5 truly/white claw
Bucket 6 truly/white claw
Bucket 4 Top Shelf
Bucket 5 Top Shelf
Bucket 6 Top Shelf
Wine
NA Beverages
Large Soda
Small Soda
Shirley Temple Small
Shirley Temple Large
Small OJ
Large OJ
Small Cranberry
Large Cranberry
Small Pineapple
Large Pineapple
Small coffee
Large coffee
Small milk
Large Milk
Small tea
Large tea
Pitcher Soda
Red Bull
Tonic
Bottle Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
45 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027