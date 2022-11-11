Bville Sports Bowl 45 E Genesee St

Bville Sports Bowl imageView gallery

Warm-ups

Onion Rings

$7.50

Beer battered Onion Rings with choice of sauces

Potato Skins

$8.50

4 halves finished with sour cream and bacon

1/2 Nachos

$7.50

Chicken or beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream

Full Nachos

$9.50

Chicken or beef, cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 total served with homemade marinara sauce

French Fries

$3.50

Small or Large

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.50

Buttermilk coated dipped in seasoned flour, deep fried. Served with choice of sauces. 4 tenders

Chicken Bites & Fries

$10.50

Buttermilk coated dipped in seasoned flour, deep fried. Served with choice of sauces. 12 bites

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.50

Salads

Antipasto

$8.50

choice of Turkey, ham, or italian. Comes with provolone, lettuce and tomatoes. Italian comes with capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cheese, cucumbers and croutons

California Club Salad

$12.50

Chicken, bacon, iceberg lettuce, mexican cheese, tomatoes, avacado, onion, salsa and sour cream

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Club

$10.50

Oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoe, bacon and choice of cheese served with chips and a pickle

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayonaise served with a pickle and chips

Reuben

$10.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing served with french fries and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Choice of bread and cheese served with fries and a pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise served with french fries on a bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Nashville hot sauce, buttermilk fried chicken with lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese served with fries and a pickle on a bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.50

Shaved beef, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms and cheese

Fish Sandwich

$11.50

Fish Dinner

$14.00

Wraps

California Club Chicken

$10.00

chicken breast (fried or grilled), tomato, avacado, bacon, lettuce, onion, monteray cheese, and aoili

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

shaved steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers served with fries and a pickle

BLT Wrap

$9.50

Bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and light mayo comes with chips and a pickle

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$9.50

Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle

Basic Cheese Burger

$10.50

Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, Choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.50

Fresh 7 oz burger cooked to order, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle

Patty Melt

$10.50

Fresh 7 oz. burger cooked to order, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions on grilled rye, served with fries and a pickle

Western Barbeque Burger

$10.50

Fresh 7 oz. burger cooked to order, homemade barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions on a Kaiser roll, served with fries and a pickle

Bleu Cheese Burger

$10.50

Pizza, Wings, Flatbreads

19" Basic Cheese Pizza

$16.50

19" pizza with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese

Garlic Pizza

$17.50

19" pizza made with fresh cream, parmesan and mozzarella

Cauliflower Flatbread Crust (Gluten free)

$11.50

12" Cauliflower crust with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread Crust

$11.50

12" Flatbread crust with homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese

10 Wings

$12.75

Fresh deep fried wings served with celery and blue cheese

20 Wings

$19.75

Fresh deep fried wings served with celery and blue cheese

Slice of Cheese

$1.50

Slice of Pepperoni

$2.00

10 wing special $1 each

$10.00

20 wing special $1 each

$20.00

Quesadilla

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

grilled flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, served with sour cream and salsa

Whole Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa

1/2 Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Whole Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.50

grilled flour tortilla, seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese served with sour cream and salsa

1/2 Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$9.50

grilled shaved steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, mexican cheese,on grilled flour tortilla

Whole Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.50

grilled shaved steak with caramelized onions, green peppers, mexican cheese, on grilled flour tortilla

Breakfast

HEC on Bagel

$5.00

HEC on English Muffin

$5.00

SEC on Bagel

$5.00

SEC on English Muffin

$5.00

BEC on Bagel

$5.00

BEC on English Muffin

$5.00

EC on Bagel

$5.00

EC on English Muffin

$5.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

White Toast

$2.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

Italian Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

French Toast Sticks

$3.00

Liquor

Absolut

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Titos

$7.00

UV Blue

$5.50

UV Grape

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Pinacle Whipped

$5.50

Raspberry Smirnoff

$5.50

Cherry Smirnoff

$5.50

360 Double Chocolate Vodka

$5.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Beefeaters

$5.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rumchata

$5.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

1800 Tequila

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Fireball

$4.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Bulliet Rye

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

Seagrams Seven

$5.50

Wicked Cinnamon

$4.50

Jameson

$6.50

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Jeremiah Weed

$6.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jack Apple

$5.50

Triple Crown Butterscotch

$6.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

Chivas Regal

$6.50

J & B

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

American Honey

$6.50

Longbranch

$6.50

Jefferson Reserve

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Red Stag

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Zachariah Harris

$6.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.50

Cointreau

$6.50

Drambuie

$6.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Doctor Root Beer

$5.50

Cherry Doctor

$5.50

Mint Doctor

$5.50

Butterscotch Doctor

$5.50

Rumple Mintz

$6.50

Sambvca

$7.50

Well Amaretto

$4.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Midori

$6.50

Twenty Grand Vodka Rose'

$8.50

Apple Pucker

$5.50

Hennessy

$8.50

Tequila Rose

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Manhattan

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Beer

1911 Cider

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue

$4.00

Blue Lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Bud Lite Lime

$4.50

Bud Lite Orange

$4.50

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Flower Power

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Lite

$5.50

Infusion Prickly Pear

$4.50

Mikes Hard

$5.50

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Molson Canadian

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$5.50

Southern Tier

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Sam Adams

$6.00

16oz Bud Lite

$4.00

16oz Blue Lite

$4.00

16oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

16oz Goose IPA

$7.00

16oz Middle Ages SPA

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$7.00

24oz Pitcher Domestic

$12.00

24oz Pitcher IPA

$21.00

16 oz PBR

$4.00

16 oz Yeungling

$4.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Southern Tier 2x IPA draft

$7.00

Hot Whip Draft

$7.00

Juice Bomb Draft

$7.00

Draft Special $3

$3.00

PBR

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Guiness

$6.50

Busch Lite

$4.00

High Noon

$9.00

Nutrl

$8.00

Bucket 4 domestic

$14.00

Bucket 5 domestic

$17.00

Bucket 6 domestic

$20.00

Bucket 4 Busch Lite

$12.00

Bucket 5 Busch Lite

$15.00

Bucket 6 Busch Lite

$18.00

Bucket 4 truly/white claw

$18.00

Bucket 5 truly/white claw

$22.00

Bucket 6 truly/white claw

$26.00

Bucket 4 Top Shelf

$22.00

Bucket 5 Top Shelf

$26.00

Bucket 6 Top Shelf

$30.00

Wine

Woodbridge Merlot

$7.00

Woodbridge Cabernet

$7.00

Red Cat

$7.00

White Cat

$7.00

Barefoot Moscato

$7.00

Beringer Wht Zin

$7.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

NA Beverages

Large Soda

$3.00

Small Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple Small

$2.50

Shirley Temple Large

$3.50

Small OJ

$2.00

Large OJ

$3.00

Small Cranberry

$2.00

Large Cranberry

$3.00

Small Pineapple

$2.00

Large Pineapple

$3.00

Small coffee

$1.50

Large coffee

$2.50

Small milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.00

Small tea

$1.50

Large tea

$2.50

Pitcher Soda

$8.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

Directions

Gallery
Bville Sports Bowl image

