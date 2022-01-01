A map showing the location of Barrel & Vine 1311 South 203RD StreetView gallery

Barrel & Vine 1311 South 203RD Street

review star

No reviews yet

1311 South 203RD Street

Omaha, NE 68022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Nana's Meatballs

$15.00

Gluten Free | Family Recipe | Red Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Egg

Brussels Sprouts App

$10.00

Dynamite Thai Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Tiger Shrimp | Sweet Thai Chili | Green Onion | Sesame Seeds | Contains Milk

Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of Sauce | Contains Wheat & Egg

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese | Jack Cheese | Goat Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Wheat

Bruschetta Crostini

$12.00

Gameday Nachos

$15.00

Corn Chips | Cheadder | Grated Jack | Queso | Sour Cream | Guacamole | Salsa Fresca | Contains Dairy

Chip & Dip Flight

$12.00

Corn Chips | Queso | Salsa Fresca | Guacamole Gluten Free | Contains Milk

Roasted Corn & Smoked Brisket Chowder

$12.00

Cream | Potatoes | Peppers | Onions | Contains Milk & Wheat

Seared Beef Tips and Dip

$16.00

App Bacon Scallop

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Beef Tenderloin Tips with Smoked Blue Cheese

$16.00

Gluten Free | Balsamic Glaze | Chives | Contains Milk

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Romaine | House Ceaser Dressing | Croutons | Parmesan | Contains Egg, Milk, Wheat & Fish

B&V House Salad

$10.00

Gluten Free | Baby Spring Greens | Roasted Almonds | Chèvre Cheese | Dried Cranberries | Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette | Contains Tree Nuts & Milk

Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Gluten Free | Romaine | Smoked Blue Cheese Crumbles | Hard Boiled Egg | Bacon | Bruschetta Tomatoes | House Smoked Chicken | Cucumber | Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing | Contains Milk & Egg

Salad Dynamite Shrimp

$19.00

Spring Mix | Arugula | Carrots | Sweet Potatoes | Onion | Garlic | Sweet Thai Chili Salad Dressing

Sweet Potato Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Kale Salad

$15.00

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce | Fresh Mozzaella | Bruschetta Tomatoes | Fresh Garlic | Contains Milk & Wheat

Combo Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Black Olives | Contains Milk & Wheat

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Cheese Pizza

$19.00

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Burgers

B&V Burger

$15.00

Brioche Bun | 2 Certified Angus Chuck Patties | Smoked Cheadder Cheese | Siracha Mayo | French Fries | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg

Mac & Cheeseburger

$15.00

Brioche Bun | 2 Certified Angus Chuck Patties | B&V Mac & Cheese | SIracha Mayo | Onion | Pickles | French Fries | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg

Smoked Brisket BBQ Burger

$16.00

Brioche Bun | 2 Ceritfied Chuck Patties | Smoked Cheadder Cheese | House Smoked Brisket | Bacon | Siracha Mayo | Onion Ring | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg

Sandwiches

Chicken & Brie French Dip Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled French Baguette | Brie Cheese | House Smoked Chicken | Bourbon Onions | Chicken Au Jus | French Fries | Contains Milk & Wheat

B&V Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche | Mayonnaise | Pickles | French Fries | Contains Milk, Egg & Wheat

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Ciabatta | Siracha Mayo | House Smoked Brisket | Cole Slaw | French Fries | Contains Milk, Egg & Wheat

Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Cucumber Avocado & Bacon Sandwich

$12.00

Rueben Sandwich

$15.00

4 Cheese Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Hotdog Monday Roof

$2.00

Wednesday Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

BV Bratwurst

$14.00Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

Mahi Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Captain Crunch Chicken Taco

$3.50

Smoked Chicken Taco

$3.00

Brisket Taco

$3.00

Entrees

Caprese Seared Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

Gluten Free | Atlantic Salman | Fresh Basil | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Heirloom Tomatoes | Parmesan Cheese | Balsamic Glaz | Lime Clianto Rice Pilaf | Contains Milk & Fish

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$31.00

Creamed Spinach & Artichoke Mixture | Lemon Herb Butter | Vegetable Medley | Contains Milk, Wheat & Fish

House Smoked BBQ Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Gluten Free | House Smoked Pork Tenderloin | Whiskey BBQ Sauce | Horsseradish Mashed Potatoes | Contains Milk

8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Chicken Parmesan with Penne Pasta

$24.00

Crispy Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breast | Marinara Sauce | Provolone Cheese Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Wheat

Nana's Meatballs With Spaghetti

$21.00

B&V Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Barilla Elbow Macaroni Pasta | Feta, Jack & Cheddar | Contains Milk & Wheat

12oz Ribeye Special

$36.00

9 Oz Wagyu Strip Special

$34.00

14 Oz Prime Rib (Sat)

$39.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Bacon Wrapped Pork Chops

$28.00

Pumpkin Pork Belly

$29.00

Cajun Shrimp Kebab

$26.00Out of stock

10 Oz Prime Rib (Sat)

$29.00

Chili Mac

$16.00

Bv Chili

$15.00

Entree Bacon Scallops

$32.00

Desserts

Snickers Ice Cream Pie

$10.00

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

French Custard | Contains Milk & Egg

Sweet Whiskey & White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

FREE BDAY DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Fluff

$8.00

BYOD

$1.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Grilled Vegetable

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Baby Red Potatoes

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Cup Of Corn Chowder

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Foccacia

$4.00

Sub Side Salad

$4.00

Sub Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Wedge Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Bourbon Mustard

$1.00

Side Mustard

Side Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Thai Chili sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Honey Balsamic

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili Dressing

$1.00

Side Russian Dressing

$1.00

Side Sausage Gravy

Kids

Kids B&V Burger

$8.00

Gluten Free Option Available | Brioche Bun | Certified Angus Chuck Pattie | Cheddar Cheese | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Contains Milk, Wheat and Egg

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Capt. Crunch Breading | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Contains Egg, Wheat & Milk

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

French Bread |Cheddar Cheese | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Conmtains Milk, Wheat and Egg

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Hand Stretched Crust | Red Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Contains Wheat & Milk

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni |Milk | American Cheese | Fruit | Contains Milk & Wheat

Adult Upcharge

$4.00

Brunch

American Breakfast

$14.00

B&V Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

3 Egg Omlette

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Eggs Benedict

$16.00

English Muffin | House Smoked Brisket | Poached Eggs | Chipotle Hollandaise | Bruschetta Tomatoes |Home Fries | Fresh Fruit | Contains Egg, Wheat and Milk

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Thick Sliced Sour Dough| Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling | Egg Batter | Powdered Sugar | Fresh Strawberries | Powdered Sugar | Butter | Pure Maple Syrup | Contains Milk, Egg, Wheat

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs | Chorizo | Cheddar / Jack Cheese | Queso Sauce | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Home Fries | Fresh Fruit| Contains Wheat, Egg and Milk

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$15.00

Thick Slice Sour Dough| Egg Batter | Whole Grain Mustard | Mayonnaise | Swiss Cheese | Ham | Turkey | Powdered Sugar | Strawberry Preserves | Home Fries | Fresh Fruit | Contains Wheat, Milk & Egg

Kids Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$7.00

Thick Sliced Sour Dough| Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling | Egg Batter | Powdered Sugar | Fresh Strawberries | Powdered Sugar | Butter | Pure Maple Syrup | Contains Milk, Wheat, and Egg

Brunch Sides

Bacon Tacos

$12.00

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

Catering Apps

Charcuterie (Per Head)

$8.00

Brisket Slider (Each)

$4.00

Mahi Slider (Each)

$6.00

Chicken Slider (Each)

$4.00

Catering Desserts

Cake Cutting Fee Per Person

$2.00

Festival Food

Fest. Mac and Cheese Spring rolls

$12.00

Fest. Chips and Dip

$11.00

Fest. B&V Burger w/Fries

$16.00

Fest. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$16.00

Fest. House Salad

$11.00

Fest. Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fest. Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Fest. Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Fest. 3 Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Fest. 3 Beef Tacos

$11.00

Fest. 2 Hot Dogs

$9.00

Festival Drinks

Husker Shot

$6.00

Gameday Food

GD Nachos

$10.00

GD Chips and Dips

$10.00

GD Mac and Cheese Spring rolls

$10.00

GD Chicken Wings

$10.00

GD Beef Tender Tips

$10.00

GD B&V Burger

$10.00

GD Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

GD House Salad

$10.00

GD Caesar Salad

$10.00

GD Pepperoni Pizza 7”

$10.00

GD Combo Pizza 7”

$10.00

GD Cheese Pizza 7”

$10.00

Easton Corbin Concert

$50.00

HH Food

HH MAC Spring rolls

$7.00

HH Seared Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

HH Chip and Dip

$8.00

HH Bruschetta Crostini

$8.00

HH Chicken Tenders

$8.00

HH Margherita Pizza

$10.00

HH Combo Pizza

$10.00

HH House Salad

$10.00

HH Caesar Salad

$10.00

HH Meatball App

$10.00

HH Gameday Nachos

$10.00

HH Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00

HH Mac and Cheese

$12.00

HH Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

HH BV Burger

$12.00

Merchandise

B&V Hat

$25.00

B&V Koozie

$2.00

B&V Tank

$25.00

B&V Tee

$25.00

Front Door Cover

$10.00

Mischief Door Cover

$18.00

Wine Locker

$700.00

Drag Brunch

$20.00

Album Shirt

$30.00

Album Crop Top

$30.00

Staff Shirt

$20.00

Rooftop Cover

$18.00

Staff Swimmies

$20.00

Poolside Shirt

$25.00

Poolside Crop

$25.00

Easton Corbin Ticket

$50.00

Drag Tickets

$13.00

Heartland T Shirt

$20.00

Heartland Hat

$20.00

Musket

$36.00

Cabanas

$50 Minimum

$50.00

Rooftop Cover

$20.00

Rooftop Cover

$18.00

Mixed Drink Tower

$80.00

Red Bull Vodka Tower

$85.00

$1 Cup

$1.00

Pride Party

$18.00

32 Oz Mixed Drink

$18.00

$4 Starburst

$4.00

32 Oz Beer

$14.00

32 Oz Slushie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1311 South 203RD Street, Omaha, NE 68022

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Blondo (Store 3)
orange starNo Reviews
North 204th Street Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY
orange starNo Reviews
920 North 204th Street Omaha, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Blackstone Meatball West - 18101 chicago st
orange starNo Reviews
18101 chicago st omaha, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Foxy Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
18101 Chicago St Omaha, NE 68020
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
2611 North 204th St, Suite 102 Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Site 1 Brewing - Elkhorn - 2611 N 204th St, Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2611 N 204th St, Suite 101 Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Omaha

Jukes Ale Works
orange star4.4 • 298
20560 Elkhorn Dr Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen (Elkhorn)
orange star4.5 • 36
6200 South 205th Plaza Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston