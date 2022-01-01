Barrel & Vine 1311 South 203RD Street
1311 South 203RD Street
Omaha, NE 68022
Appetizers
Nana's Meatballs
Gluten Free | Family Recipe | Red Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Egg
Brussels Sprouts App
Dynamite Thai Chili Shrimp
Tiger Shrimp | Sweet Thai Chili | Green Onion | Sesame Seeds | Contains Milk
Captain Crunch Chicken Tenders
Choice of Sauce | Contains Wheat & Egg
Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls
Cheddar Cheese | Jack Cheese | Goat Cheese | Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Wheat
Bruschetta Crostini
Gameday Nachos
Corn Chips | Cheadder | Grated Jack | Queso | Sour Cream | Guacamole | Salsa Fresca | Contains Dairy
Chip & Dip Flight
Corn Chips | Queso | Salsa Fresca | Guacamole Gluten Free | Contains Milk
Roasted Corn & Smoked Brisket Chowder
Cream | Potatoes | Peppers | Onions | Contains Milk & Wheat
Seared Beef Tips and Dip
App Bacon Scallop
Smoked Chicken Wings
Bacon Wrapped Beef Tenderloin Tips with Smoked Blue Cheese
Gluten Free | Balsamic Glaze | Chives | Contains Milk
Salads
Ceaser Salad
Romaine | House Ceaser Dressing | Croutons | Parmesan | Contains Egg, Milk, Wheat & Fish
B&V House Salad
Gluten Free | Baby Spring Greens | Roasted Almonds | Chèvre Cheese | Dried Cranberries | Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette | Contains Tree Nuts & Milk
Chicken Cobb Salad
Gluten Free | Romaine | Smoked Blue Cheese Crumbles | Hard Boiled Egg | Bacon | Bruschetta Tomatoes | House Smoked Chicken | Cucumber | Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing | Contains Milk & Egg
Salad Dynamite Shrimp
Spring Mix | Arugula | Carrots | Sweet Potatoes | Onion | Garlic | Sweet Thai Chili Salad Dressing
Sweet Potato Salad
Kale Salad
Pizzas
Burgers
B&V Burger
Brioche Bun | 2 Certified Angus Chuck Patties | Smoked Cheadder Cheese | Siracha Mayo | French Fries | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg
Mac & Cheeseburger
Brioche Bun | 2 Certified Angus Chuck Patties | B&V Mac & Cheese | SIracha Mayo | Onion | Pickles | French Fries | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg
Smoked Brisket BBQ Burger
Brioche Bun | 2 Ceritfied Chuck Patties | Smoked Cheadder Cheese | House Smoked Brisket | Bacon | Siracha Mayo | Onion Ring | Contains Milk, Wheat & Egg
Sandwiches
Chicken & Brie French Dip Sandwich
Grilled French Baguette | Brie Cheese | House Smoked Chicken | Bourbon Onions | Chicken Au Jus | French Fries | Contains Milk & Wheat
B&V Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Brioche | Mayonnaise | Pickles | French Fries | Contains Milk, Egg & Wheat
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Ciabatta | Siracha Mayo | House Smoked Brisket | Cole Slaw | French Fries | Contains Milk, Egg & Wheat
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Cucumber Avocado & Bacon Sandwich
Rueben Sandwich
4 Cheese Meatball Sandwich
Hotdog Monday Roof
Wednesday Prime Rib Sandwich
BV Bratwurst
Taco Tuesday
Entrees
Caprese Seared Atlantic Salmon
Gluten Free | Atlantic Salman | Fresh Basil | Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Heirloom Tomatoes | Parmesan Cheese | Balsamic Glaz | Lime Clianto Rice Pilaf | Contains Milk & Fish
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Creamed Spinach & Artichoke Mixture | Lemon Herb Butter | Vegetable Medley | Contains Milk, Wheat & Fish
House Smoked BBQ Pork Tenderloin
Gluten Free | House Smoked Pork Tenderloin | Whiskey BBQ Sauce | Horsseradish Mashed Potatoes | Contains Milk
8oz Filet Mignon
Chicken Parmesan with Penne Pasta
Crispy Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breast | Marinara Sauce | Provolone Cheese Parmesan Cheese | Contains Milk & Wheat
Nana's Meatballs With Spaghetti
B&V Mac & Cheese
Barilla Elbow Macaroni Pasta | Feta, Jack & Cheddar | Contains Milk & Wheat
12oz Ribeye Special
9 Oz Wagyu Strip Special
14 Oz Prime Rib (Sat)
Pork Chop
Bacon Wrapped Pork Chops
Pumpkin Pork Belly
Cajun Shrimp Kebab
10 Oz Prime Rib (Sat)
Chili Mac
Bv Chili
Entree Bacon Scallops
Sides
Side French Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Grilled Vegetable
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Baby Red Potatoes
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Rice
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Cup Of Corn Chowder
Side Guacamole
Side Blue Cheese Crumbles
Side Queso
Side Salsa
Side Foccacia
Sub Side Salad
Sub Side Caesar
Side Wedge Salad
Side Sauce
Kids
Kids B&V Burger
Gluten Free Option Available | Brioche Bun | Certified Angus Chuck Pattie | Cheddar Cheese | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Contains Milk, Wheat and Egg
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Capt. Crunch Breading | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Contains Egg, Wheat & Milk
Kids Grilled Cheese
French Bread |Cheddar Cheese | French Fries | Ketchup | Ranch | Fruit | Conmtains Milk, Wheat and Egg
Kids Cheese Pizza
Hand Stretched Crust | Red Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Contains Wheat & Milk
Kids Mac & Cheese
Macaroni |Milk | American Cheese | Fruit | Contains Milk & Wheat
Adult Upcharge
Brunch
American Breakfast
B&V Breakfast Sandwich
3 Egg Omlette
Smoked Brisket Eggs Benedict
English Muffin | House Smoked Brisket | Poached Eggs | Chipotle Hollandaise | Bruschetta Tomatoes |Home Fries | Fresh Fruit | Contains Egg, Wheat and Milk
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Thick Sliced Sour Dough| Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling | Egg Batter | Powdered Sugar | Fresh Strawberries | Powdered Sugar | Butter | Pure Maple Syrup | Contains Milk, Egg, Wheat
Smothered Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs | Chorizo | Cheddar / Jack Cheese | Queso Sauce | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Pico De Gallo | Home Fries | Fresh Fruit| Contains Wheat, Egg and Milk
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Thick Slice Sour Dough| Egg Batter | Whole Grain Mustard | Mayonnaise | Swiss Cheese | Ham | Turkey | Powdered Sugar | Strawberry Preserves | Home Fries | Fresh Fruit | Contains Wheat, Milk & Egg
Kids Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Thick Sliced Sour Dough| Strawberry Cream Cheese Filling | Egg Batter | Powdered Sugar | Fresh Strawberries | Powdered Sugar | Butter | Pure Maple Syrup | Contains Milk, Wheat, and Egg
Brunch Sides
Bacon Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Catering Apps
Catering Desserts
Festival Food
Fest. Mac and Cheese Spring rolls
Fest. Chips and Dip
Fest. B&V Burger w/Fries
Fest. Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries
Fest. House Salad
Fest. Caesar Salad
Fest. Pepperoni Pizza
Fest. Cheese Pizza
Fest. 3 Chicken Tacos
Fest. 3 Beef Tacos
Fest. 2 Hot Dogs
Festival Drinks
Gameday Food
GD Nachos
GD Chips and Dips
GD Mac and Cheese Spring rolls
GD Chicken Wings
GD Beef Tender Tips
GD B&V Burger
GD Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
GD House Salad
GD Caesar Salad
GD Pepperoni Pizza 7”
GD Combo Pizza 7”
GD Cheese Pizza 7”
Easton Corbin Concert
HH Food
HH MAC Spring rolls
HH Seared Brussel Sprouts
HH Chip and Dip
HH Bruschetta Crostini
HH Chicken Tenders
HH Margherita Pizza
HH Combo Pizza
HH House Salad
HH Caesar Salad
HH Meatball App
HH Gameday Nachos
HH Smoked Chicken Wings
HH Mac and Cheese
HH Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
HH BV Burger
Merchandise
B&V Hat
B&V Koozie
B&V Tank
B&V Tee
Front Door Cover
Mischief Door Cover
Wine Locker
Drag Brunch
Album Shirt
Album Crop Top
Staff Shirt
Rooftop Cover
Staff Swimmies
Poolside Shirt
Poolside Crop
Easton Corbin Ticket
Drag Tickets
Heartland T Shirt
Heartland Hat
Musket
Sunday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday
10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday
11:00 am - 12:00 am
