Kiosk Medical Center - Billings, MT - BW Blacksmith

Kiosk Medical Center - Billings, MT - BW Blacksmith

2900 12th Avenue North

Billings, MT 59101

Food

Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.

Muffin - Apple Nut

$3.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Bagel Or English Muffin

$4.00

Bagel

Bacon Sandwhich

$5.50

Sausage Sandwhich

$5.50

Desserts

Specialty Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$3.50
Cupcake

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.25
Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.78

Cheesecake (Slice)

$8.00
French Silk (Slice)

$6.00

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)

$5.50
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

$8.00
Fathers Day Brownies (pre-order)

$23.00

Pre-Order this variety brownie box for dad this Father's Day! The box includes 6 brownies with signature toppings: Oreo Peanut Butter Smores Caramel Pretzels Chocolate Chip Power-sugar

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00

One dozen chocolate covered Oreos

Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

Coffee

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple

Pink Flamingo

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla

Candy Crush

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry

Peach Frenzy

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango

Baby Shark

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Berry Blue

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry

Blue Lagoon

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Sour Patch

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Lime

Coconut Craze

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry

Creamsicle

$5.75+

Energy - Orange - Vanilla

Mt. Peachy

$5.75+

Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry

Margaritaville

$5.75+

Red Energy - Orange - Lime