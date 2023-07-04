Kiosk Medical Center - Billings, MT - BW Blacksmith Kiosk Medical Center - Billings, MT - BW Blacksmith
2900 12th Avenue North
Billings, MT 59101
Food
Breakfast
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.
Muffin - Apple Nut
Muffin - Blueberry
Muffin - Pumpkin
Muffin - Chocolate
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
Muffin - Banana Nut
Oatmeal - Blueberry
Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon
Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple
Bagel Or English Muffin
Bagel
Bacon Sandwhich
Sausage Sandwhich
Desserts
Specialty Cookie
Brownie
Scotcharoo
Cupcake
Rice Krispy Treats
Carrot Cake (Slice)
Cheesecake (Slice)
French Silk (Slice)
Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)
Fathers Day Brownies (pre-order)
Pre-Order this variety brownie box for dad this Father's Day! The box includes 6 brownies with signature toppings: Oreo Peanut Butter Smores Caramel Pretzels Chocolate Chip Power-sugar
Sweet Treats
Coffee
5g Energy Drinks
Hawaii 5-0
Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple
Pink Flamingo
Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla
Candy Crush
Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry
Peach Frenzy
Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango
Baby Shark
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Berry Blue
Blue Energy - Strawberry
Blue Lagoon
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Sour Patch
Blue Energy - Lime
Coconut Craze
Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry
Creamsicle
Energy - Orange - Vanilla
Mt. Peachy
Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry
Margaritaville
Red Energy - Orange - Lime