BW Blacksmith - 419 FL-247 Lake City FL 419 FL-247

No reviews yet

419 FL-247

Lake City, FL 32025

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Kickin Karl

$6.75

our creamy sausage and egg scramble, with a kick of jalapeno peppers, melty american cheese, on a white wrap & served with a side of salsa.

Western Wrap

$6.75

Egg, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato.

Southern Sam

$6.50

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Waffle Bites

$6.50

bite-size waffles served in a bowl with your choice of topping.

Waffle Stack

$8.25

2) golden waffles served with your choice of topping

French Toast Sticks

$6.50

(5) golden French Toast Sticks served with your choice of topping.

Sausage Biscuit

$4.50

Bagel Or English Muffin

$4.00

Bagel

Biscuits and Gravy (half order)

$5.00

Biscuits and Gravy (full order)

$7.25

BW Breakfast Platter

$11.00

choice of meat served with 2 Farm-Fresh eggs* , grits or hashrounds or seasonal fruit, and toast. Add waffle or pancake for 2.19

BW Deluxe Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled bun loaded with eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and smothered with swiss and american cheese

Breakfast Burrito (BEC)

$6.50

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

3 crispy chicken tenders and a golden waffle served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.

Chicken Biscuit

$4.50
Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.

Egg Bowl

$6.00

Omelet

$9.00

eggs, ham, bell peppers, and american cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese.

French Toast

$8.25

(3) texas french toast slices served with your choice of topping.

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Bw Fruit Cup

$6.00

Pancake Stack

$8.25

(3) fluffy pancakes served with your choice of topping.

Kids Smiley Face Pancake

$6.00

smiley face pancake 1lg pancake with your choice of hash rounds or fruit cup for a side.

Muffin - Apple Nut

$3.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Apple

$2.25

Banana

$2.25
Cupid Kiss Waffle Bites

$7.50

Plain Eggs

$3.00+

3 Slices Bacon Side

$5.00

2 Sausage Patties Side

$4.00

Hashrounds

$4.00

1 Pancake

$3.25

1 Waffle

$3.50

Toast

$1.75

1/2 order B&G

$5.00

Biscuit

$1.75

Bagel

$3.00

No Side

Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g

$4.50

Country Ham

$4.00

2 Slices of toast

$2.50

Grits & Toast

$4.00

Grits Side

$4.25

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickles

Big Hoss Burger

$13.50

American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried pickles, and house-made ranch

Blazin Saddle Burger

$13.50

Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, buffalo and bronco sauce.

Bronco Burger

$12.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce.

Giddy Up Burger

$13.50

Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, and barbeque sauce.

Montana Burger

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, onion ring, bacon and chili

Mozzy Burger

$13.00

Topped with Provolone cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, mixed greens, tomato and onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

comes with 1 burger patty on a white bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato

Original Cheeseburger

$11.00

Comes with 1 burger patty, on a white bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard.

Ridiculous Burger

$13.00

This burger has two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, fried egg, two fresh 1/4lb black angus, beef patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and signature bronco sauce.

The Duke

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet & spicy sriracha sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chicken Strips Each

$3.00

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$12.00

White cheddar mac and cheese topped with 3 chicken tenders, tossed in the sauce of your choice. Finished with shredded cheddar cheese and a drizzle of our ranch dressing.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Specialty Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$3.50

Cupcake

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.25

White Choclate Covered Oreo (1ct)

$2.00

Choclate Covered Ritz Cracker (1ct)

$2.00
Better Than Anything

$6.00

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.78

Carrot Cake (Whole Cake)

$60.99

Cheesecake (Slice)

$8.00

Cheesecake (Whole Cake)

$80.00
French Silk (Slice)

$6.00

French Silk (Whole Pie)

$32.00

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)

$5.50

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Whole Cake)

$35.00
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

$6.00

Peanut Butter Torte (Whole Pie)

$50.00

Pecan Pie (Slice)

$6.00

Pecan Pie (Whole Pie)

$26.00

Pumpkin Pie (Slice)

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie (Whole Pie)

$28.00

Heart Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate covered strawberries (4-6ct)

$8.50

Raspberry Cheesecake (slice)

$8.00

Just For Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Roast Beef and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$6.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham and turkey with provolone and cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a fresh bed of lettuce.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Saucy Chicken Salad

$13.00
Nutty Chicken Salad

$13.00
Strawberry Bliss Salad

$14.25

Sides

Regular Fries

$4.00+

Seasoned Fries

$4.00+

Corn Nuggets

$5.00+

Fried Jalepenos

$6.00+

Fried Pickles

$6.00+

Loaded Fries (Basket)

$7.25

Mac & Cheese (Side)

$5.25

Mozzy Sticks

$4.25+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Soup

$4.75+

Subs & Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Big Leo

$13.00

Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone served ATW.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Chuck Wagon

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Salami, American and provolone cheese.

French Dip

$13.25

Grilled roast beef and provolone served with a side of au jus.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast served ATW, on your choice of bread

Ham

$11.00

Ham served ATW, on your choice of bread

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$12.00

Served with provolone, ATW, on a fresh sub roll.

Italian Dip

Italian Dip

$13.00

Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone grilled and pressed with a side of marinara.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Grilled corn beef, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce.

Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef served ATW, on your choice of bread

Southwest Club

Southwest Club

$12.00

Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and southwest sauce

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.50

Grilled Angus beef, grilled peppers, and onions served with provolone.

Turkey

$11.00

Turkey served ATW, on your choice of bread

BLT

$11.00

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00

One dozen chocolate covered Oreos

Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

Heart Brownie

$3.50

The Light Choice

Banana Turkey

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, and banana pepers

Chicken Light

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, seasoning salt, and oregano

Light Buffalo

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot buffalo sauce

Rye Turkey

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, sweet peppers, and banana peppers.

Wraps

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing

Angry Buffalo

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo and bronco sauce

Saucy Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo or sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Nutty Chicken Wrap

$12.75

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, almonds, grapes, raisins, and mixed greens

Southwest Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce

Honey Mustard Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard

Honey Mustard Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard

Caesars Crunchy Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Bronco Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce

Gyro

$12.00

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple

Pink Flamingo

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla

Candy Crush

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry

Peach Frenzy

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango

Baby Shark

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Berry Blue

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry

Blue Lagoon

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Sour Patch

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Lime

Coconut Craze

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry

Creamsicle

$5.75+

Energy - Orange - Vanilla

Mt. Peachy

$5.75+

Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry

Margaritaville

$5.75+

Red Energy - Orange - Lime

Caramel Apple

$5.75+

Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle

Pina Colada

$5.75+

Energy - Pineapple - Coconut

Tropical Sunset 5G

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango

Rocket Pop 5G

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry - Lemonade

Maple Pie 5G

$5.75+

Clear Energy - Peach - Maple

Dr. Rogue

$5.75+

Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate

White Cloud

$5.75+

Red Energy - White Chocolate

Autumn Sun 5G

$5.75+

Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla

Watermelon Sugar

$5.14+
5g Custom

$5.75+

Build your own Energy drink

BW Other Beverages

Fru Fru Drink

$3.75+

Apple Cider

$3.25+

Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)

$5.25+

a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste

Green Smoothie 16oz

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.25+

Pink Smoothie

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Coffee

Sweet Cream

$5.50+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”

Java Chiller

$4.25+

Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.

Americano

$3.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.14+

Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”

Chai Latte

$4.25+

A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

BW Breve

$4.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.

Flavored Latte

$4.75+

This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.

Latte

$4.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$4.75+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Iced Cocomel Swirl

$5.75+

a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Hot White Mocha

$5.25+

A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Hot Mocha

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+
White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Cold Black & White

$4.00+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Cafe Americano

$4.00+

Drip coffee with 1 (12oz) & 2 (20oz) shots of espresso.

Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream

$6.50+

Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.

BW Gift Bag

$45.00

1lb of fresh roasted coffee, campfire mug, free meal $17 value & free coffee $7 value

Cold Forged Caramel

$5.50+

a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Cold Forged Custom

$5.50+

Build your own cold forge

Cold Forged Java Chiller

$5.50+

Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.

Cold Forged Mocha Chunk

$5.50+

a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged Mocha

$5.50+

a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce

Cold Forged Oreo

$6.00+
Cold Forged Turtle

$5.50+

Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.

Cold Forged White Chocolate

$5.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged White Coal

$5.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Americano

$3.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Latte

$4.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

BW Breve

$4.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend

Caramel Macchiato

$5.14+

Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.

Hot White Mocha

$5.25+

A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.

Chai Latte

$4.25+

A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

Flavored Latte

$4.75+

This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.

Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream

$6.50+

Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.

Sweet Cream

$5.50+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$4.75+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Iced Cocomel Swirl

$5.75+

a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+
White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Cold Black & White

$4.00+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Cold Black

$3.50+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold water is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fountain Drink - Styrofoam

$2.75+

Water Drink

$0.00+

Holiday Drinks

Chai Nog Latte

$5.50+

A light and creamy chai tea drink combined with a rich, creamy egg nog

Christmas Cookie Latte

$5.50+

Perfect blend of Vanilla and cinnamon brown sugar

Cinnamon Twist Latte

$5.00+

Perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar combined with our fresh roasted espresso blend.

Cold Forged Peppermint White Christmas

$6.00+

A super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with white chocolate & peppermint syrup, milk, & our signature peppermint bark, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with white peppermint sauce; and very popular about the forge!

Creme Brulee

$5.50+

Caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar are combined in this sweet creamy coffee treat. Topped with toffee bits

Gingersnap Latte

$4.67+

Rich Espresso hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk with cinnamon, brown sugar & gingerbread and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

Maple Crisp Latte

$5.50+

take a stroll down candy cane lane with this peppermint mocha

Peppermint Bark Cream Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold brew with peppermint, mocha, and peppermint cold foam.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

rich hot cocoa infused with peppermint topped with whip

Rudolph 5G

$5.75+

Red Energy - Cherry - Whipped Cream & Sprinkles

S'mores Sweet Cream

$5.25+

Chocolate flavored sweetened espresso, toasted marshmallow cream, topped with graham cracker crumbs, chocolate drizzle, and vanilla cold foam.

S’mores Milkshake

$5.75+

Creamy chocolate ice cream blended to perfection with toasted marshmallow syrup and graham crackers. Topped with our homemade whipped cream.

Santa Boots Sweet Cream

$5.75+

Signature sweet cream with a cinnamon brown sugar twist.

The Grinch Sweet Cream

$4.77+

Sweet cream with white mocha drizzle and christmas flare