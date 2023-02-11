BW Blacksmith - 419 FL-247 Lake City FL 419 FL-247
419 FL-247
Lake City, FL 32025
Breakfast
Kickin Karl
our creamy sausage and egg scramble, with a kick of jalapeno peppers, melty american cheese, on a white wrap & served with a side of salsa.
Western Wrap
Egg, Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomato.
Southern Sam
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Waffle Bites
bite-size waffles served in a bowl with your choice of topping.
Waffle Stack
2) golden waffles served with your choice of topping
French Toast Sticks
(5) golden French Toast Sticks served with your choice of topping.
Sausage Biscuit
Bagel Or English Muffin
Bagel
Biscuits and Gravy (half order)
Biscuits and Gravy (full order)
BW Breakfast Platter
choice of meat served with 2 Farm-Fresh eggs* , grits or hashrounds or seasonal fruit, and toast. Add waffle or pancake for 2.19
BW Deluxe Sandwich
Grilled bun loaded with eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and smothered with swiss and american cheese
Breakfast Burrito (BEC)
Chicken & Waffles
3 crispy chicken tenders and a golden waffle served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
Chicken Biscuit
Cinnamon Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.
Egg Bowl
Omelet
eggs, ham, bell peppers, and american cheese.
Veggie Omelet
eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese.
French Toast
(3) texas french toast slices served with your choice of topping.
Custom Breakfast Sandwich
Bw Fruit Cup
Pancake Stack
(3) fluffy pancakes served with your choice of topping.
Kids Smiley Face Pancake
smiley face pancake 1lg pancake with your choice of hash rounds or fruit cup for a side.
Muffin - Apple Nut
Muffin - Blueberry
Muffin - Pumpkin
Muffin - Chocolate
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
Muffin - Banana Nut
Oatmeal - Blueberry
Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon
Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple
Apple
Banana
Cupid Kiss Waffle Bites
Plain Eggs
3 Slices Bacon Side
2 Sausage Patties Side
Hashrounds
1 Pancake
1 Waffle
Toast
1/2 order B&G
Biscuit
Bagel
No Side
Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g
Country Ham
2 Slices of toast
Grits & Toast
Grits Side
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickles
Big Hoss Burger
American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried pickles, and house-made ranch
Blazin Saddle Burger
Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, buffalo and bronco sauce.
Bronco Burger
Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce.
Giddy Up Burger
Leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fried jalapeños, and barbeque sauce.
Montana Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion ring, bacon and chili
Mozzy Burger
Topped with Provolone cheese, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, mixed greens, tomato and onion
Mushroom Swiss Burger
comes with 1 burger patty on a white bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato
Original Cheeseburger
Comes with 1 burger patty, on a white bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard.
Ridiculous Burger
This burger has two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns, fried egg, two fresh 1/4lb black angus, beef patties, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and signature bronco sauce.
The Duke
Cheddar Cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet & spicy sriracha sauce.
Chicken
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Specialty Cookie
Brownie
Scotcharoo
Cupcake
Rice Krispy Treats
White Choclate Covered Oreo (1ct)
Choclate Covered Ritz Cracker (1ct)
Better Than Anything
Carrot Cake (Slice)
Carrot Cake (Whole Cake)
Cheesecake (Slice)
Cheesecake (Whole Cake)
French Silk (Slice)
French Silk (Whole Pie)
Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)
Brownie Oreo Sundae (Whole Cake)
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)
Peanut Butter Torte (Whole Pie)
Pecan Pie (Slice)
Pecan Pie (Whole Pie)
Pumpkin Pie (Slice)
Pumpkin Pie (Whole Pie)
Heart Brownie
Chocolate covered strawberries (4-6ct)
Raspberry Cheesecake (slice)
Just For Kids
Salads
Sides
Subs & Sandwiches
Adult Grilled Cheese
Big Leo
Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone served ATW.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Chuck Wagon
Ham, Turkey, Salami, American and provolone cheese.
French Dip
Grilled roast beef and provolone served with a side of au jus.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served ATW, on your choice of bread
Ham
Ham served ATW, on your choice of bread
Ham, Turkey & Cheese
Served with provolone, ATW, on a fresh sub roll.
Italian Dip
Ham, cappicola, salami, prosciutto with provolone grilled and pressed with a side of marinara.
Reuben
Grilled corn beef, topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island sauce.
Roast Beef
Roast beef served ATW, on your choice of bread
Southwest Club
Turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and southwest sauce
Steak & Cheese
Grilled Angus beef, grilled peppers, and onions served with provolone.
Turkey
Turkey served ATW, on your choice of bread
BLT
Sweet Treats
The Light Choice
Banana Turkey
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, and banana pepers
Chicken Light
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, seasoning salt, and oregano
Light Buffalo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot buffalo sauce
Rye Turkey
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, sweet peppers, and banana peppers.
Wraps
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
Angry Buffalo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo and bronco sauce
Saucy Wrap
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo or sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Nutty Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, almonds, grapes, raisins, and mixed greens
Southwest Wrap
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce
Honey Mustard Chicken Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard
Honey Mustard Turkey Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and honey mustard
Caesars Crunchy Wrap
Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Bronco Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce
Gyro
5g Energy Drinks
Hawaii 5-0
Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple
Pink Flamingo
Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla
Candy Crush
Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry
Peach Frenzy
Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango
Baby Shark
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Berry Blue
Blue Energy - Strawberry
Blue Lagoon
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
Sour Patch
Blue Energy - Lime
Coconut Craze
Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry
Creamsicle
Energy - Orange - Vanilla
Mt. Peachy
Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry
Margaritaville
Red Energy - Orange - Lime
Caramel Apple
Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle
Pina Colada
Energy - Pineapple - Coconut
Tropical Sunset 5G
Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango
Rocket Pop 5G
Blue Energy - Strawberry - Lemonade
Maple Pie 5G
Clear Energy - Peach - Maple
Dr. Rogue
Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate
White Cloud
Red Energy - White Chocolate
Autumn Sun 5G
Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla
Watermelon Sugar
5g Custom
Build your own Energy drink
BW Other Beverages
Fru Fru Drink
Apple Cider
Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)
a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste
Green Smoothie 16oz
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Milk
Pink Smoothie
Steamer
Coffee
Sweet Cream
a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”
Java Chiller
Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.
Americano
A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.
Caramel Macchiato
Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.
Drip Coffee
Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”
Chai Latte
A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced
BW Breve
An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.
Flavored Latte
This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.
Latte
A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.
Cappuccino
a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.
Maple Cinnamon Chiller
Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Iced Cocomel Swirl
a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.
Hot White Mocha
A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate
a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend
Cold Brew
Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
Espresso (Quad Shot)
Hot Mocha
Nitro Cold Brew
An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.
Molten Chiller
an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Vanilla Iced Coffee
White Mocha Iced Coffee
Caramel Iced Coffee
Mocha Iced Coffee
Cold Black & White
a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor
Cafe Americano
Drip coffee with 1 (12oz) & 2 (20oz) shots of espresso.
Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream
Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.
BW Gift Bag
1lb of fresh roasted coffee, campfire mug, free meal $17 value & free coffee $7 value
Cold Forged Caramel
a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.
Cold Forged Custom
Build your own cold forge
Cold Forged Java Chiller
Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.
Cold Forged Mocha Chunk
a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Cold Forged Mocha
a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce
Cold Forged Oreo
Cold Forged Turtle
Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.
Cold Forged White Chocolate
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Cold Forged White Coal
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Holiday Drinks
Chai Nog Latte
A light and creamy chai tea drink combined with a rich, creamy egg nog
Christmas Cookie Latte
Perfect blend of Vanilla and cinnamon brown sugar
Cinnamon Twist Latte
Perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar combined with our fresh roasted espresso blend.
Cold Forged Peppermint White Christmas
A super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with white chocolate & peppermint syrup, milk, & our signature peppermint bark, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with white peppermint sauce; and very popular about the forge!
Creme Brulee
Caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar are combined in this sweet creamy coffee treat. Topped with toffee bits
Gingersnap Latte
Rich Espresso hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk with cinnamon, brown sugar & gingerbread and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced
Maple Crisp Latte
take a stroll down candy cane lane with this peppermint mocha
Peppermint Bark Cream Cold Brew
Cold brew with peppermint, mocha, and peppermint cold foam.
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
rich hot cocoa infused with peppermint topped with whip
Rudolph 5G
Red Energy - Cherry - Whipped Cream & Sprinkles
S'mores Sweet Cream
Chocolate flavored sweetened espresso, toasted marshmallow cream, topped with graham cracker crumbs, chocolate drizzle, and vanilla cold foam.
S’mores Milkshake
Creamy chocolate ice cream blended to perfection with toasted marshmallow syrup and graham crackers. Topped with our homemade whipped cream.
Santa Boots Sweet Cream
Signature sweet cream with a cinnamon brown sugar twist.
The Grinch Sweet Cream
Sweet cream with white mocha drizzle and christmas flare