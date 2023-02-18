  • Home
  • Lake City
  BW Blacksmith - 4549 FL-47 Lake City - 4549 FL-47, ste 102
BW Blacksmith - 4549 FL-47 Lake City 4549 FL-47, ste 102

4549 FL-47, ste 102

Lake City, FL 32024

Food

Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.

Muffin - Apple Nut

$3.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00

One dozen chocolate covered Oreos

Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

Heart Brownie

$3.50

Coffee

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple

Pink Flamingo

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla

Candy Crush

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry

Peach Frenzy

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango

Baby Shark

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Berry Blue

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry

Blue Lagoon

$5.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Sour Patch

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Lime

Coconut Craze

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry

Creamsicle

$5.75+

Energy - Orange - Vanilla

Mt. Peachy

$5.75+

Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry

Margaritaville

$5.75+

Red Energy - Orange - Lime

Caramel Apple

$5.75+

Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle

Pina Colada

$5.75+

Energy - Pineapple - Coconut

Tropical Sunset 5G

$5.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango

Rocket Pop 5G

$5.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry - Lemonade

Maple Pie 5G

$5.75+

Clear Energy - Peach - Maple

Dr. Rogue

$5.75+

Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate

White Cloud

$5.75+

Red Energy - White Chocolate

Autumn Sun 5G

$5.75+

Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla

Watermelon Sugar

$5.14+
5g Custom

$5.75+

Build your own Energy drink

BW Other Beverages

Fru Fru Drink

$3.75+

Apple Cider

$3.25+

Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)

$5.25+

a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste

Green Smoothie 16oz

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.25+

Pink Smoothie

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Coffee

Sweet Cream

$5.50+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”

Java Chiller

$4.25+

Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.

Americano

$3.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Caramel Macchiato

$5.14+

Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”

Chai Latte

$4.25+

A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

BW Breve

$4.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.

Flavored Latte

$4.75+

This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.

Latte

$4.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$4.75+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Iced Cocomel Swirl

$5.75+

a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Hot White Mocha

$5.25+

A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Hot Mocha

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+
White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Cold Black & White

$4.00+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Cafe Americano

$4.00+

Drip coffee with 1 (12oz) & 2 (20oz) shots of espresso.

Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream

$6.50+

Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.

BW Gift Bag

$45.00

1lb of fresh roasted coffee, campfire mug, free meal $17 value & free coffee $7 value

Cold Forged Caramel

$5.50+

a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Cold Forged Custom

$5.50+

Build your own cold forge

Cold Forged Java Chiller

$5.50+

Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.

Cold Forged Mocha Chunk

$5.50+

a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged Mocha

$5.50+

a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce

Cold Forged Oreo

$6.00+
Cold Forged Turtle

$5.50+

Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.

Cold Forged White Chocolate

$5.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged White Coal

$5.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Americano

$3.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Latte

$4.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

BW Breve

$4.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.