Food

Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.

Muffin - Apple Nut

$4.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$4.50

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$4.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin - Banana Nut

$4.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Bagel Or English Muffin

$4.00

Bagel

Bacon Sandwhich

$6.50

Sausage Sandwhich

$6.50

Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Desserts

Specialty Cookie

$4.50
Brownie

$4.40

Scotcharoo

$4.50
Cupcake

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$4.50
Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.78

Cheesecake (Slice)

$8.00
French Silk (Slice)

$6.00

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)

$5.50
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

$8.00
Fathers Day Brownies (pre-order)

$23.00

Pre-Order this variety brownie box for dad this Father's Day! The box includes 6 brownies with signature toppings: Oreo Peanut Butter Smores Caramel Pretzels Chocolate Chip Power-sugar

Coconut cookies (3 pack)

$3.50

Sweet and salty cookie

$3.50

Spiced white chocolate cookie

$3.50

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00

One dozen chocolate covered Oreos

Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

Coffee

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0

$6.75+

Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple

Pink Flamingo

$6.75+

Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla

Candy Crush

$6.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry

Peach Frenzy

$6.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango

Baby Shark

$6.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Berry Blue

$6.75+

Blue Energy - Strawberry

Blue Lagoon

$6.75+

Blue Energy - BlueBerry

Sour Patch

$6.75+

Blue Energy - Lime

Coconut Craze

$6.75+

Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry

Creamsicle

$6.75+

Energy - Orange - Vanilla

Mt. Peachy

$6.75+

Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry

Margaritaville

$6.75+

Red Energy - Orange - Lime

Caramel Apple

$6.75+

Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle

Pina Colada

$6.75+

Energy - Pineapple - Coconut

Tropical Sunset 5G

$6.75+

Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango

Maple Pie 5G

$6.75+

Clear Energy - Peach - Maple

Dr. Rogue

$6.75+

Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate

White Cloud

$6.75+

Red Energy - White Chocolate

Autumn Sun 5G

$6.75+

Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla

5g Custom

$6.75+

Build your own Energy drink

BW Other Beverages

Strawberry Bliss

$4.25+

Apple Cider

$3.25+

Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)

$5.25+

a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.25+

Steamer

$3.00+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Fru Fru Drink

$3.75+

Redbull Charger

$7.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Coffee

Sweet Cream

$6.50+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”

Java Chiller

$5.25+

Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.

Americano

$4.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”

Chai Latte

$5.25+

A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

BW Breve

$5.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.

Flavored Latte

$5.75+

This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.

Latte

$5.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

Cappuccino

$5.25+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$5.50+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Iced Cocomel Swirl

$6.75+

a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Hot White Mocha

$6.25+

A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Hot Mocha

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+
White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Cold Black & White

$4.00+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream

$5.25+

Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.

Cafe Americano

$4.00+

Smore Java Chiller

$6.00
Cold Forged Caramel

$6.50+

a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Cold Forged Custom

$6.50+

Build your own cold forge

Cold Forged Java Chiller

$6.50+

Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.

Cold Forged Mocha Chunk

$6.50+

a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged Mocha

$6.50+

a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce

Cold Forged Oreo

$7.00+
Cold Forged Turtle

$6.50+

Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.

Cold Forged White Chocolate

$6.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Cold Forged White Coal

$5.50+

a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25

A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.

Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Americano

$4.25+

A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.

Cappuccino

$5.25+

a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.

Latte

$5.00+

A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.

BW Breve

$5.50+

An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.

Hot White Mocha

$6.25+

A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.

Chai Latte

$5.25+

A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced

Flavored Latte

$5.75+

This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.

Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream

$5.25+

Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.

Sweet Cream

$6.50+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$5.50+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Iced Cocomel Swirl

$6.75+

a sugary, sweet coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, and ice, with caramel & coconut swirled in. topped with caramel cold foam and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

An indulgent treat crafted by cold brew infused with nitrogen as it pours from the tap, creating a smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+
White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Caramel Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.50+
Cold Black & White

$4.00+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Cold Black

$3.50+

a full-flavored iced coffee where cold water is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fountain Drink - Styrofoam

$2.75+

Water Drink

$0.00+

Holiday Drinks

Watermelon Crawl 5G

$6.75+

Almond Joy Ice Latte

$7.00+

Purple Rain 5G

$6.75+

Cinnamon Twist Latte

$5.25+

Perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar combined with our fresh roasted espresso blend.

Pumpkin Sweet Cream

$5.75+

a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream” With a Pumpkin Twist

Maple Crisp Latte

$5.50+

take a stroll down candy cane lane with this peppermint mocha

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$5.50+

Our signature Java Chiller is infused with rich maple syrup, topped creamy cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Ice Cream

Caramel Milkshake

$4.75+
Chocolate Milkshake

$4.75+

Chocolate Peanutbutter Milkshake

$5.50+
Vanilla Milkshake

$4.75+
Java Chiller Milkshake

$6.00+
Strawberry Milkshake

$4.75+

Peppermint Milkshake

$5.25+
Oreo Milkshake

$5.50+
Graham Cracker Milkshake

$5.00+
Ice Cream Cup/Cone

$2.75+
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Root Beer Float 16oz

$5.00

Coke Float 16oz

$4.25
Molten Chiller

$6.00+

an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Dirty Sodas

Peachy Keen

$4.50+

Dr. Berry

$4.50+

Glacier

$4.50+

Strawberry Cream

$4.50+

Get Lost

$4.50+

The Grizzly

$4.50+

Tropical breeze

$4.50+

Lime Light

$4.50+

MTN Man

$4.50+

Aventure Seeker

$4.50+

Mighty Melon

$4.50+

Orange obsession

$4.50+

Gold Digger

$4.50+

Endless Summer

$4.50+

Cocalada

$4.50+

Citrus Sunshine

$4.50+

The Salty Breeze

$4.50+

White Jewel

$4.50+

Sweet Dream

$4.50+

FruTea

$4.50+

LuckyBerry

$4.50+

YellowSnow

$4.50+

Merchandise

BW Merch

26oz RTIC Bottle

$30.00
Basic White Mug (Quote)

$12.25
BW 16 oz Glass Can Cup

$12.00
BW Black Campfire Mug

$12.00
BW Black Espresso Mug

$9.00
BW Clear Cup with straw

$15.50

BW Grey Bistro Mug

$12.50
BW Hat

$27.00
BW Hoodie

$42.00

BW Leather Keychain

$10.05

BW License Plate

$20.00

BW Pot Head Pin

$4.00

BW Pot Head Sticker

$2.00
BW Travel Mug

$22.00

Gallon Glass Jug Only

$10.00

Pot Head Sticker

$2.00
RTIC 1 Gallon Jug

$60.00

Branded 1 Gallon Matte Black RITC Jug

RTIC 12oz Matte Black Mug

$22.90

Branded RTIC 12oz Matte Black Mug

RTIC 30oz Tumbler

$25.00

Branded RTIC 30oz Tumbler

RTIC 32oz Charcoal Grey Bottle

$35.05

Branded RTIC 32oz Charcoal Grey Bottle

Tshirts - Fight Cancer

$26.00

100% of the proceeds from this purchase will go directly to families fighting cancer.

Tshirts - Pot Head

$22.00
Tshirts - Rattler

$22.00
Tshirts - Color BW branded

$22.00

Tshirts - Black BW branded

$20.00
BW 16 oz Fuchsia Tumbler

$15.00
BW PotHead 19 oz White Tumbler

$28.00
BW 40 oz Black Tumbler with Quote

$32.00
BW PotHead 18 oz Glass Cup

$25.00
Sunglasses

$22.00
BW PotHead 11 oz Coffee Mug - Black

$9.00
BW Coral Ceramic Mug with Quote

$14.00

BW Carhartt Beanie w/Leader Patch - Black

$37.00

BW Carhartt Cap - Navy

$37.00

BW Carhartt Cap - Black

$37.00

BW Flexfit Cap - Black

$30.00

BW Beanie - Black

$30.00

BW Cap - Black

$30.00

Coffee Beans

12ct Rivits (Forge Fuel)

$16.00
12ct Rivits (Horse Shoe)

$16.00
12ct Rivits (Coal Black)

$16.00
12ct Rivits (Decaf)

$16.00
1lb Coffee Beans (Decaf)

$16.00
1lb Coffee Beans (Coal Black)

$16.00
1lb Coffee Beans (Horse Shoe)

$16.00
1lb Coffee Beans (Forge Fuel)

$16.00
6lb Espresso Beans

$78.00

Coffee Bulk

5G Energy (1Gallon) New Gallon

$50.00

Cold Black (1Gallon) New Gallon

$35.00

Cold Brew (1Gallon) New Gallon

$35.00

Drip coffee (1Gallon) New Gallon

$26.00

Java Chiller (1Gallon) New Gallon

$32.94

Sweet Cream (1Gallon) New Gallon

$43.00