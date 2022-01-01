Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boardwalk Billy's Raw Bar & Ribs

review star

No reviews yet

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2

Charlotte, NC 28262

Order Again

Popular Items

B.F.W.
Chicken Finger Plate
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Starters

Let's get things off to a delicious start...

Crab con Queso

$13.99

Billy's world-famous spicy cheese & crab dip. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Our house made salsa served with crispy corn tortilla chips.

Buffalo Wings (10)

$16.99

Ten of our crispy, fried jumbo wings. Toss them in your favorite sauce or choose to split them in up to 2 different sauces! Served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Buffalo Wings (20)

$27.99

Feeling extra hungry? Grab a double order of our delicious Buffalo Wings.

Smokehouse Wings (10)

$16.99

Our delicious jumbo wings smoked to perfection in-house and then finished in the fryer. We recommend our house-made Chipotle Citrus sauce for these!

Buffalo Fingers

$10.99

Eight freshly breaded chicken tenders served tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce! Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

A dozen fried shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce! Pro tip: Get the sauce on the side to keep your shrimp perfectly crispy and ready for dipping!

Salads

Need something on the lighter side? We've got you covered. All salads come with our fresh spring mix lettuce base.

Large House Salad

$6.99

Comes with diced tomatoes, bacon bits, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, green onions, and croutons. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, and diced tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!

Jerk Chicken Salad

$11.99

Our marinated jerk chicken breast with shredded pepper-jack cheese for an extra kick, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and croutons. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!

Baja Shrimp Salad

$12.99

NEW! Our Baja Shrimp Salad is server over a bed of mixed greens with blackened shrimp, house-made street corn salad, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla strips. Try this out with our Chipotle Ranch sauce to add that extra kick!

Sandwiches & Wraps

Gluten Free options available.
B.F.W.

B.F.W.

$17.99

"The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk" with 5 crispy wings in your choice of sauce & side item of your choice.

B.F.F.

$16.99

"The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk" with 5 crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce, & side item of your choice.

Turkey B.F.W.

$17.99

Our turkey burger with 5 crispy wings in your choice of sauce & side item of your choice.

Turkey B.F.F.

$16.99

Our turkey burger with 5 crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce, & side item of your choice.

The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk

The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk

$11.99

A 1/3 LB. patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & fried onion strings.

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Grilled & topped with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & red onion, with a side of pesto mayonnaise

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Juicy, marinated Jerk chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, & tomato.

Flounder Sandwich

$11.99

Fried flounder, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce & lemon.

House-Smoked BBQ Sandwich

House-Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$10.99

Juicy, in-house smoked pulled pork with our Eastern Carolina BBQ sauce, and a side of slaw on

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy chicken fingers tossed in your choice of Buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & cheese with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Garden Burger

$10.99

This delicious sandwich is a great vegetarian option. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onions.

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Tacos

Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our chipotle citrus sauce, on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Blackened shrimp tossed in our Mango BBQ sauce on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Blackened chicken with melted pepperjack cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$11.99

Blackened Mahi on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.

Smoking Section

All of our in-house smoked specials.

Ribs

$13.99+Out of stock

Our in-house smoked and grilled St. Louis style ribs with our Western Carolina BBQ sauce.

BBQ Beer Can Chicken

$14.99

Half a bird. Brined, slow-smoked, juicy & delicious!

Smoked Sausage

$10.99

Spicy smoked Kielbasa sausage, finished on the grill.

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.99

Slow smoked all day long, pulled, and roughly chopped.

Smoked Wing Entree

$18.99

Ten wings smoked in house & finished crispy, tossed in our homemade Chipotle Citrus sauce, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Buffalo Wing Entree

$17.99

Ten crispy, fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce, with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Q-Combo - 2 Meat

$19.99

Why limit yourself? Choose TWO items from our smoking section and two mouthwatering sides.

Q-Combo - 3 Meat

Q-Combo - 3 Meat

$22.99

Why limit yourself? Choose THREE items from our smoking section and two mouthwatering sides.

Raw Bar

Chilled or steamed, we got what you need.

Billy's Ultimate Steampot

$29.99

1 cluster of crab legs, 8 peel-and-eat shrimp, 4 oysters, potatoes, and corn, simmered in a garlic & white wine broth.

Low Country Boil

$17.99

A Charleston classic piled high with peel-n-eat shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (12)

$12.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce & lemon.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (24)

$19.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce & lemon.

Oysters (6)

$13.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce, horseradish, & lemon.

Oysters (12)

$24.99

Steamed or chilled with cocktail sauce, horseradish, & lemon.

Crab Legs - 1lb.

Crab Legs - 1lb.

$33.00

Served by the pound, steamed to perfection with drawn butter.

Favorites

A collection of all Billy's favorite meals.

Chicken Finger Plate

$11.99

Six hand-breaded crispy chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce & side item.

Shrimp & Flounder Platter

Shrimp & Flounder Platter

$20.99

Southern fried shrimp & flounder served with french fries, coleslaw, & side of cocktail and tartar sauce.

Flounder Platter

$16.99

Southern fried flounder served with french fries, coleslaw, & side of tartar sauce.

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Southern fried shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw, & sidde of cocktail sauce.

Kid's Menu

For the little ones.

Kid's Chicken Finger

$7.99

Four hand-breaded crispy chicken fingers with your choice of side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese on Texas toast with your choice of side

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.99

Burger topped with American cheese & cut in half, with your choice of side.

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.99

Fried corn dog with your choice of side.

Kid's Shrimp

$9.99

Six fried or grilled shrimp with your choice of side.

Sides - A la carte

A variety of mouthwatering side items.

Side Fries

$4.75

Seasoned and fried to perfection

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.75

White cheddar, baked mac & cheese. A Billy's favorite.

Side Collard Greens

$4.75

Homemade collard greens with pork.

Side Hush Puppies

$4.75

Eight hushpuppies fried with a side of delicious homemade honey butter.

Side Coleslaw

$3.75

Our mayo-based slaw

Side Baked Beans

$4.75

BBQ baked beans with pork.

Side Broccoli

$3.75

Steamed and seasoned with salt & pepper.

Side Corn

$3.75

Served with butter, salt, & pepper

Side Street Corn

$4.75

A delicious medley of corn and roasted red peppers seasoned to perfection and topped with cotija cheese. Served chilled.

Side Chips & Salsa

$4.75

House-made salsa & crispy tortilla chips.

Side Tater Salad

$4.75

We stole Maw Maw's classic recipe... Just make sure she doesn't find out about this one.

Small House Salad

$5.75

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, green onions & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.75

Delicious & served with a side of our house-made honey mustard.

Fountain

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Juices & Others

Bottled Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Soda Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Shuckin' Good Time!

Website

Location

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

Gallery
Boardwalk Billy's - University image
Boardwalk Billy's - University image
BG pic
Main pic

