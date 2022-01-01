Boardwalk Pizza
No reviews yet
15638 Manchester Road
Manchester, MO 63011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
8"
8" Pizza
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
8" Boardwalk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives
8" Great White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil
8" Margherita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil
8" Shark Attack
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage
8" Hurricane
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger
8" Vegetable
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives
8" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce
8" Cheesesteak
Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone
8" Chicken Teriyaki
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
8" Big Kahuna
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)
8" BBQ Chicken
Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions
8" Maui Chicken
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.
8" Create Your Own (Copy)
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
12"
12" Pizza
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
12" Boardwalk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives
12" Great White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil
12" Margherita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil
12" Shark Attack
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage
12" Hurricane
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger
12" Mediterranean
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
12" Vegetable
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives
12" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce
12" Cheesesteak
Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone
12" Chicken Teriyaki
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
12" Big Kahuna
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)
12" BBQ Chicken
Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions
12" Maui Chicken
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.
14"
14" Pizza
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
14" Boardwalk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives
14" Great White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil
14" Margherita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil
14" Shark Attack
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage
14" Hurricane
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger
14" Mediterranean
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
14" Vegetable
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives
14" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce
14" Cheesesteak
14" Chicken Teriyaki
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
14" Big Kahuna
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)
14" BBQ Chicken
Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions
14" Maui Chicken
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.
18"
18" Pizza
Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
18" Boardwalk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives
18" Great White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil
18" Margherita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil
18" Shark Attack
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage
18" Hurricane
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger
18" Mediterranean
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
18" Vegetable
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives
18" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce
18" Cheesesteak
Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone
18" Chicken Teriyaki
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
18" Big Kahuna
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)
18" BBQ Chicken
Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions
18" Maui Chicken
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.
10" Gluten Free
10" Gluten Free
10" Boardwalk
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives
10" Great White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil
10" Margherita
Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil
10" Shark Attack
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage
10" Hurricane
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger
10" Mediterranean
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese
10" Vegetable
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives
10" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce
10" Cheesesteak
Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone
10" Chicken Teriyaki
Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits
10" Big Kahuna
Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)
10" BBQ Chicken
Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions
10" Maui Chicken
Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.
Appetizers
6 Chicken Wings
6 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
12 Chicken Wings
12 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
24 Chicken Wings
24 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce
Garlic Knots
Crispy Fried Calamari
Boardwalk Fries
Straight cut fries with sea salt or old bay seasoning
Land Shark Pork Bites
Flash-fried smoked pork belly, served with your choice BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Bosco Sticks
Mozzarella cheese-stuffed bread sticks with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Potato Chips
Calzones & Stromboli
Create Your Own Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce, with your choice of two fillings, each additional filling add $0.95
Big Apple Calzone
Pepperoni, chicken, ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce
Venice Beach Calzone
Spinach, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, ricotta, mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce
Gateway Calzone
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel, ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce
Chi Town Cazone
Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
Stromboli
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella rolled in our house made dough, and served with garlic butter sauce
Salads
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Boardwalk Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella cheese, ham, turkey, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, cucumbers, red onions, Mandarin oranges, feta cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese
Oven Baked Subs and Pasta
Turkey Sub
Sliced turkey, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs, red sauce, melted provolone and Parmesan cheese
Italian Sub
Salami, pepperoni, ham, pepperonis, red onions, Italian dressing, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Club
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, Caesar dressing, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes
Chicken Teriyaki Club
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce
Meat Lovers Pasta
Oven baked penne pasta with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage and bacon. Served with garlic bread.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookies (4)
Cinnamon Sticks
Oreo-Nutella Calzone
Oreo and Nutella stuffed in our dough, baked with butter and cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla icing
Caramel Apple Pie
Our 8" traditional pizza dough baked with butter, cinnamon, apple pie filling, topped with caramel and vanilla icing
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are family owned and operated. Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, great pizza sauce and topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.
15638 Manchester Road, Manchester, MO 63011