Boardwalk Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

15638 Manchester Road

Manchester, MO 63011

18" Pizza
14" Pizza
House Salad

8"

8" Pizza

8" Pizza

$6.95

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

8" Boardwalk

$7.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives

8" Great White

$6.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil

8" Margherita

8" Margherita

$6.95

Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil

8" Shark Attack

8" Shark Attack

$8.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage

8" Hurricane

8" Hurricane

$8.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger

8" Vegetable

$7.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives

8" Buffalo Chicken

$7.95

Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce

8" Cheesesteak

$8.95

Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone

8" Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits

8" Big Kahuna

$7.95

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)

8" BBQ Chicken

$7.95

Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions

8" Maui Chicken

8" Maui Chicken

$7.95

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.

8" Create Your Own (Copy)

8" Create Your Own (Copy)

$6.95

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

12"

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

12" Pizza

$9.95

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

12" Boardwalk

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives

12" Great White

$12.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil

12" Margherita

$11.95

Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil

12" Shark Attack

$17.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage

12" Hurricane

$18.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger

12" Mediterranean

$13.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese

12" Vegetable

$13.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce

12" Cheesesteak

$15.95

Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone

12" Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits

12" Big Kahuna

12" Big Kahuna

$13.95

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions

12" Maui Chicken

$15.95

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.

14"

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

14" Pizza

$12.95

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

14" Boardwalk

$17.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives

14" Great White

$15.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil

14" Margherita

$15.95

Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil

14" Shark Attack

$19.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage

14" Hurricane

$20.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger

14" Mediterranean

$16.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese

14" Vegetable

$16.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives

14" Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce

14" Cheesesteak

$18.95

14" Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits

14" Big Kahuna

$16.95

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)

14" BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions

14" Maui Chicken

$18.95

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.

18"

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

18" Pizza

$16.95

Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese

18" Boardwalk

$21.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives

18" Great White

$19.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil

18" Margherita

$19.95

Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil

18" Shark Attack

$23.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage

18" Hurricane

$24.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger

18" Mediterranean

$20.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese

18" Vegetable

$20.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives

18" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce

18" Cheesesteak

$22.95

Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone

18" Chicken Teriyaki

$23.95

Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits

18" Big Kahuna

$20.95

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)

18" BBQ Chicken

$23.95

Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions

18" Maui Chicken

$23.95

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.

10" Gluten Free

Cauliflower base gluten free pizza crust, topped with your favorite toppings or try it with one of our specialty pizzas.

10" Gluten Free

$9.95

10" Boardwalk

$14.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives

10" Great White

$12.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, Parmesan cheese, oregano, and fresh basil

10" Margherita

$11.95

Mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil

10" Shark Attack

$17.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, hamburger, and Italian sausage

10" Hurricane

$18.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, Italian sausage, and hamburger

10" Mediterranean

$13.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese and feta cheese

10" Vegetable

$13.95

Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

Ranch dressing, sliced tomatoes, bacon and chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce

10" Cheesesteak

$15.95

Olive oil, Philly steak, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, garlic, and provolone

10" Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Olive oil base, chicken marinated in teriyaki sauce, red onions and pineapple tidbits

10" Big Kahuna

$13.95

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and pineapple (shredded coconut and Mandarin oranges optional)

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Olive oil base, BBQ marinated chicken, and red onions

10" Maui Chicken

$15.95

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple, mushrooms, mandarin oranges and provolone cheese.

Appetizers

6 Chicken Wings

$9.95

6 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce

12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$15.95

12 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce

24 Chicken Wings

$25.95

24 fresh jumbo chicken wings, fried to order, tossed with your favorite sauce and side of dipping sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Crispy Fried Calamari

$9.95

Boardwalk Fries

$4.95

Straight cut fries with sea salt or old bay seasoning

Land Shark Pork Bites

Land Shark Pork Bites

$7.95Out of stock

Flash-fried smoked pork belly, served with your choice BBQ or Teriyaki sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95
Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$6.95

Mozzarella cheese-stuffed bread sticks with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Potato Chips

$1.25

Calzones & Stromboli

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$7.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce, with your choice of two fillings, each additional filling add $0.95

Big Apple Calzone

$8.95

Pepperoni, chicken, ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce

Venice Beach Calzone

$9.95

Spinach, artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, ricotta, mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce

Gateway Calzone

$8.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel, ricotta, mozzarella, and red sauce

Chi Town Cazone

$8.95

Bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, garlic, olive oil, and mozzarella rolled in our house made dough, and served with garlic butter sauce

Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Boardwalk Salad

Boardwalk Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella cheese, ham, turkey, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Greek Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Baby spinach, cucumbers, red onions, Mandarin oranges, feta cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette

Side Salad

$2.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$2.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese

Oven Baked Subs and Pasta

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$7.95

Sliced turkey, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Italian meatballs, red sauce, melted provolone and Parmesan cheese

Italian Sub

$9.95

Salami, pepperoni, ham, pepperonis, red onions, Italian dressing, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Club

$8.95

Sliced chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, Caesar dressing, shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Chicken Teriyaki Club

$8.95

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.95

Sliced ham, cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes and shredded lettuce

Meat Lovers Pasta

$8.95Out of stock

Oven baked penne pasta with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage and bacon. Served with garlic bread.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies (4)

$2.95
Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$2.95
Oreo-Nutella Calzone

Oreo-Nutella Calzone

$6.95

Oreo and Nutella stuffed in our dough, baked with butter and cinnamon sugar and served with vanilla icing

Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie

$6.95

Our 8" traditional pizza dough baked with butter, cinnamon, apple pie filling, topped with caramel and vanilla icing

Cheesecake

$4.95

2 Litre

2 Litre Coke

$3.95Out of stock

2 Litre Diet Coke

$3.95

2 Litre Dr. Pepper

$3.95

2 Litre Sprite

$3.95

16oz Bottle

16oz Bottle Coke

$2.95

16oz Bottle Diet Coke

$2.95

16oz Sprite

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are family owned and operated. Our pizzas are created with house made, hand tossed pizza dough, great pizza sauce and topped with freshly shredded mozzarella cheese.

Location

15638 Manchester Road, Manchester, MO 63011

Directions

