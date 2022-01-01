By the Bowl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5514 Mission Boulevard, Ontario, CA 91762
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Montclair
4.7 • 710
9359 Central Avenue Suite C Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ontario
WaBa Grill - WG0147 - Ontario (Mountain)
4.6 • 1,004
1337 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia)
4.6 • 1,004
1055 W Philadelphia St Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant
Compadres Cantina - -2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E
4.5 • 840
-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurant