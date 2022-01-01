Restaurant header imageView gallery

By the Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

5514 Mission Boulevard

Ontario, CA 91762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Quesadilla
Churro Waffle
Frittata

Savory

Tater tots, egg, cheese, and your choice of meat sandwiched between two savory waffles and toasted in our panini press.

Bacon Empanada

$8.00

Breakfast Sausage Empanada

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Link Empanada

$8.00

Frittata

$8.00

Two eggs beaten with spinach and feta cheese, baked on top of a bed of tater tots.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

Healthy Selections

Oatmeal

$6.00

An old-fashioned classic, served with brown sugar and raisins.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Plain, whole milk yogurt served with your choice of fresh fruit and granola.

Granola

$10.00

Sweets

Belgium Waffle

$10.00

Served with whipped cream and your choice of fruit compote or fresh fruit.

Churro Waffle

$10.00

Churro meets waffle, a combination you didn't know you needed but secretly wanted.

Tiramisu Pancake

$10.00

Why wait for dessert when you can have tiramisu for breakfast?

Black-out Pancake

$10.00

Dutch Baby

$10.00

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Breakfast Sausage

$2.00

Hot Links

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Cookies

House

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Ranger

$2.00

Chocolate Crinkle

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Mini Cakes

Cheesecake

$6.00

Carrot

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Breads

Pumpkin Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Muffins

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Oat Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Bran Muffin

$3.00

Specials

Mini Donut Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$3.00

Apple Galette

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Crème Brûlée

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

House Coffee

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

$5.00

Other Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Milk

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Fanta

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5514 Mission Boulevard, Ontario, CA 91762

Directions

Gallery
By the Bowl image
By the Bowl image
By the Bowl image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dos Amigos Birrieria
orange starNo Reviews
9359 Central Avenue Suite A. Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurantnext
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Montclair
orange star4.7 • 710
9359 Central Avenue Suite C Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA ONTARIO
orange starNo Reviews
1515 N Mountain Ave, Suite A Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Upland
orange starNo Reviews
356 S. Mountain Ave Upland, CA 91786
View restaurantnext
Cafe Moderno
orange starNo Reviews
9197 Central Avenue Suite J Montclair, CA 91763
View restaurantnext
R & R Breakfast Spot - 5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ontario

Jamba - 000324 - Daybreak Plaza
orange star4.4 • 1,035
990 Ontario Mills Dr. Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001515 - Ontario Mills Mall
orange star4.4 • 1,035
1 Mills Cir Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0147 - Ontario (Mountain)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1337 N Mountain Ave Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0009 - Ontario 2 (Philadelphia)
orange star4.6 • 1,004
1055 W Philadelphia St Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Compadres Cantina - -2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E
orange star4.5 • 840
-2250 S. Euclid Ave Unit E Ontario, CA 91762
View restaurantnext
Brick Shack Pizza
orange star4.3 • 670
1201 N Grove Ave Ontario, CA 91764
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ontario
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston