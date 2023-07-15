By The Bucket Greenwood Village
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to our online trattoria and experience the heartwarming taste of family tradition. We are delighted to serve you with our delectable array of freshly made pasta dishes, crafted with love! Buon appetito!
Location
5910 S. University Blvd STE A2, Greenwood Village, CO 80121
Gallery
