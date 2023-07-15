Pasta

Family Bucket

$19.95

One and a half pounds pasta with sauce, with 1/2 loaf of garlic bread.

Medium Bucket

$14.95

One pound pasta with 1/4 loaf of garlic bread.

Small Bucket

$9.95

Half pound pasta with 3 slices of garlic bread.

Large Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Creamy mac and cheese with elbow pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce. Served with 3 slices of garlic bread.

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Creamy mac and cheese with elbow pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce.

Chopped Lunch Combo

$12.95

A small bucket with bolognese or marinara. Chopped for convenience. Comes with garlic bread and a 20oz soda of your choice.

Protein

Meatball

$2.00

Signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of beef and pork.

Chicken Parmesan

$4.50

Parmesan crusted chicken breast, sliced and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Mild Italian pork sausage link with fennel and other Italian spices.

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Tender slices of grilled chicken.

Big Bucket o' Balls!

$21.95

10 Meatballs smothered in marinara.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Sliced meatballs, marinara, and melted mozarella. Served on a lightly toasted roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Parmesan crusted all white chicken breast, baked and sliced, topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella. Served on a lightly toasted roll.

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.95

Mild Italian sausage link with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Served on a lightly toasted roll.

Combo

$3.00

Add a 20oz beverage and a bag of Lay's chips to your order.

3 Sliders

$12.50

3 full meatball sliders on brioche buns, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara

2 Sliders

$8.75

2 full meatball sliders on brioche buns, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara.

1 Slider

$4.50

1 full meatball slider on a brioche bun, topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara.

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Dessert

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.50

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95

Double Chocolate Chunch Salted Cookie

Rice Krispies

$2.95

Sweet Street's Chewy Marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt. Gluten Free.

Butter Toffee Cake

$4.50

Mini Bundt Cake with a butter toffee topping. Simply heat up in the bakeable container at home!

Sides

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.95

Full loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic butter spread. Toasted to order.

Half Loaf Garlic Bread

$3.95

Half loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic butter spread. Toasted to order.

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered in mozzarella cheese. Baked to order.

Garlic Bread Pizza

$8.95

Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Baked to order.

Extra Sauce

$2.50

8oz of our signature sauce.

Chips

$2.00

Fresh Parmesan

$1.00

Freshly shredded parmesan cheese.

Extra Bucket

$0.50

Beverages

20 ounce Beverage

$2.50

Choice of Pepsi Product

2 Liter Soda

$3.95

Choice of Pepsi Product

Rockstar Energy Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Catering

Party Pack

$74.95

2 Large Buckets with marinara, 12 Meatballs, 2 full loaves garlic bread, 2 large caesar salads & a 2 liter Pepsi Product.

Pan Marinara

$42.95

5lbs Spaghetti with marinara. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.

Pan Bolognese

$48.95

5lbs Spaghetti with bolognese. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.

Pan Alfredo

$53.95

5lbs Spagehtti with alfredo. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves approximately 10 people.

Meatballs with Marinara

$43.95

20 meatballs with marinara. Cut in half upon request.

Garlic Bread

$13.95

2 full loaves of garlic bread cut into slices.

Pan Caesar Salad

$28.95

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and house made croutons. Dressing comes on the side to ensure crispness of croutons and romaine. Serves 10-12 people.

Cheesecake in mini slices

$35.95

Full NY style cheesecake, cut into 16 half size pieces.