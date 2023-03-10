  • Home
By the Bucket - Mesa Red Mountain

2824 N. Power Rd.

Ste. 102

Mesa, AZ 85215

Popular Items

Middle Bucket
Small Bucket
Family Bucket

Food

Pasta

Pasta with meat sauce, chopped for convenience, with garlic bread and a 20 ounce beverage
Small Bucket

Small Bucket

$9.95

Half a pound of pasta with sauce, with three slices of Garlic Bread

Middle Bucket

Middle Bucket

$14.95

One pound of pasta with sauce, with 1/4 loaf of Garlic Bread

Family Bucket

Family Bucket

$19.95

One and a half pounds of pasta with sauce, with 1/2 loaf of Garlic Bread

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Creamy mac and cheese made with elbow shaped pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce

Large Mac and Cheese

Large Mac and Cheese

$10.95

Creamy mac and cheese made with elbow shaped pasta and a delicious house made cheese sauce, with three slices of garlic bread

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$1.00

If you would like our gluten free pasta, click this to let us know!

Chopped Lunch Combo

Chopped Lunch Combo

$12.95

A small bucket with meat sauce, chopped for convenience, with meat sauce. Comes with Garlic Bread and a 20 oz beverage of your choice.

Protein

Meatball

Meatball

$2.00

Signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of pork & beef

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$4.50

Parmesan crusted chicken breast, sliced and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Mild Italian pork sausage link with fennel and other Italian spices

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Tender sliced grilled chicken

Big Bucket Of Balls

Big Bucket Of Balls

$21.95

10 meatballs smothered in marinara

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Parmesan crusted all white chicken breast, baked and sliced, topped with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella, on a lightly toasted roll

Italian Sausage Sub

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.95

Mild Italian sausage link with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll

Make Combo

Make Combo

$3.00

Add a 20 ounce beverage and chips to your order to complete the meal

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$12.50

Three sliders on brioche buns with a full meatball on each slider, topped with mozzarella and marinara

2 Sliders

2 Sliders

$8.75

Two sliders on brioche buns with a full meatball on each slider, topped with mozzarella and marinara

1 Slider

1 Slider

$4.50

A brioche slider bun with garlic butter, a whole meatball, and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Salad

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.50
Assorted Desserts

Assorted Desserts

$2.95

Cookies, Brownies, Rice Krispies

Sides

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.95

Full Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

$3.95

Half Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$2.50

8 ounces of our signature sauce

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Variety of Frito Lay chips

Parmesan

Parmesan

$1.00
Garlic Bread Pizza

Garlic Bread Pizza

$8.95

Garlic bread smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, add a sliced meatball upon request

Catering

Pan Marinara

Pan Marinara

$42.95

Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves 10.

Pan Meat Sauce

Pan Meat Sauce

$48.95

Spaghetti and meat sauce. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves 10.

Pan Alfredo

Pan Alfredo

$53.95

Spaghetti and alfredo sauce. Comes with 1.5 loaves of garlic bread. Serves 10.

Meatballs with Marinara

Meatballs with Marinara

$43.95

20 meatballs covered in marinara. Cut in half upon request.

Catering Garlic Bread

Catering Garlic Bread

$13.95

Two full loaves of garlic bread cut into slices.

Pan Caesar Salad

Pan Caesar Salad

$28.95

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and house made croutons. Dressing comes on side to ensure crispness of croutons and romaine. Serves 10-12.

Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

$35.95

16 half size pieces of cheesecake topped with raspberry sauce on one side and chocolate sauce on the other side.

Party Pack

Party Pack

$74.95

2 Large Buckets with Marinara, 12 Meatballs, 2 Full loaves of Garlic Bread, 2 Large Caesar Salads, & a 2 Liter Pepsi Product.

Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

$2.50

Pepsi Products

2 Liter Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

$3.95

Pepsi Products

Rockstar Energy Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast, easy and delicous! Spaghetti and meatballs, subs, mac and cheese and more!

Location

2824 N. Power Rd., Ste. 102, Mesa, AZ 85215

Directions

