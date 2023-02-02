Restaurant header imageView gallery

By the Bucket - Scottsdale AZ - Ancala Village

review star

No reviews yet

11162 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard

E-103

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Bucket
Small Bucket
Middle Bucket

Pasta

Small Bucket

Small Bucket

$9.95

Half a pound of pasta with sauce, with three slices of Garlic Bread

Middle Bucket

Middle Bucket

$14.95

One pound of pasta with sauce, with 1/4 loaf of Garlic Bread

Family Bucket

Family Bucket

$19.95

One and a half pounds of pasta with sauce, with 1/2 loaf of Garlic Bread

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.95
Large Mac and Cheese

Large Mac and Cheese

$10.95
Gluten Free

Gluten Free

$1.00

If you would like our gluten free pasta, click this to let us know!

Protein

Meatball

Meatball

$2.00

Signature blend of Italian spices, aged cheese, and select cuts of pork & beef

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$4.50
Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$4.00
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$5.00
Big Bucket Of Balls

Big Bucket Of Balls

$21.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a lightly toasted roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.95

Breaded all white chicken breast, baked and sliced, topped with marinara, parmesan, and mozzarella, on a lightly toasted roll

Italian Sausage Sub

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.95
Make Combo

Make Combo

$3.00
Sliders

Sliders

$11.95

Three sliders on brioche buns with a full meatball on each slider, topped with mozzarella and marinara

Salad

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.50
Assorted Desserts

Assorted Desserts

$2.95

Cookies, Brownies, Rice Krispies

Sides

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

Full Loaf Garlic Bread

$6.95

Full Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread

$3.95

Half Loaf of fresh baked bread with house made garlic spread, toasted to order

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Half loaf of toasted garlic bread smothered with mozzarella cheese

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$2.50

8 ounces of our signature sauce

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Variety of Frito Lay chips

Parmesan

Parmesan

$1.00
Garlic Bread Pizza

Garlic Bread Pizza

$8.95

Catering

Pan Marinara

Pan Marinara

$42.95
Pan Meat Sauce

Pan Meat Sauce

$48.95
Pan Alfredo

Pan Alfredo

$53.95
Meatballs with Marinara

Meatballs with Marinara

$43.95
Catering Garlic Bread

Catering Garlic Bread

$13.95
Pan Caesar Salad

Pan Caesar Salad

$28.95
Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

Pan Mini Cheesecake Slices

$35.95

Party Pack

$74.95

Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

20 ounce Beverages

$2.50

Pepsi Products

2 Liter Beverages

2 Liter Beverages

$3.95

Pepsi Products

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11162 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, E-103, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

