Bybee-Q Pit

222 North Plymouth Ave

New Plymouth, ID 83655

Kids Drinks

Kids Fountain Soda

$2.00

soda fountain kids size

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a buffet style bbq restaurant. Food is instant and ready to eat. We are only open as long as we have food, creating a demand for our product. Everything from bbq sauce to salad dressings is made by hand by us.

222 North Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth, ID 83655

