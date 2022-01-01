Bybee-Q Pit
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a buffet style bbq restaurant. Food is instant and ready to eat. We are only open as long as we have food, creating a demand for our product. Everything from bbq sauce to salad dressings is made by hand by us.
Location
222 North Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth, ID 83655
