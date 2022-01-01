Main picView gallery

Byblos Restaurant | Elmwood Elmwood

review star

No reviews yet

1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016

Harahan, LA 70123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS

$9.00

chickpea puree, tahini, lemon juice, garlic

MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS

$12.00

sun dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil

LAMB CONFIT

$13.00

lamb confit, extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, lemon zest, chives

FETA CHEESE FINGERS

$12.00

feta, monterey jack, cream cheese, served with pepper jelly

FALAFEL

$10.00

garbanzo beans, herbs, spices, vegetables, taratour

DIP SAMPLER

$15.00

choose 3: hummus, mediterranean hummus, baba ghanuj, labneh, hummus kawarma

BABA GHANUJ

$12.00

grilled eggplant, tahini, yogurt, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic

LABNEH

$12.00

kefir cheese, extra virgin olive oil, olives, cucumber, mint

STUFFED KIBBEH

$12.00

lean beef, bulgur wheat, stuffed with beef, onions & pine nuts

SPANAKOPITA

$11.00

spinach, onions, & feta cheese, baked in phyllo

SMOKED TROUT DIP

$15.00

chef dressing, toast points

TUSCAN BEAN DIP

$10.00

DRUNKEN HALLOUMI

$15.00

Ouzo-flambeed cheese, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

garlic dressing

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$15.00

beurre monte, garlic, parsley, lemon

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$15.00Out of stock

APP SPECIAL

$14.00

SOUP & SALADS

SMALL FATTOUSH SALAD

$8.00

romaine, greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, toasted pita, house vinaigrette

SMALL FIELD GREENS SALAD

$8.00

romaine, garlic dressing, pine nuts, jack cheese

SMALL TABBOULEH SALAD

$8.00

chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, fresh mint, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sumac

BOWL OF LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

caramelized onion, cumin

LARGE FATTOUSH SALAD

$12.00

romaine, greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, toasted pita, house vinaigrette

LARGE FIELD GREEN SALAD

$12.00

romaine, garlic dressing, pine nuts, jack cheese

LARGE TABBOULEH SALAD

$12.00

chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, fresh mint, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sumac

KABOB & SHAWARMA

BEEF KABOB

$24.00

choice filet mignon, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, onion, spices, grilled vegetables

CHICKEN KABOB

$18.00

yogurt, lemon juice, herbs, grilled vegetables

GULF SHRIMP KABOB

$22.00

extra virgin olive oil, parsley, spices

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$18.00

thinly sliced chicken, lemon juice, garlic, yogurt, spices

BEEF SHAWARMA

$20.00

sliced skirt steak, red wine vinegar, spices

LAMB KABOB

$28.00

dijon, rosemary, spices

COMBO KABOBS

$24.00

choose 2 kabobs: chicken, beef, shrimp, lamb, kafta

KAFTA KABOB

$18.00

beef, lamb, onions, parsley, lebanese spices

GYRO PLATTER

$18.00

shaved gyro, tzatziki sauce

COMBO SHAWARMA

$20.00

choose 2 shawarmas: chicken, beef, gyro

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

GRILLED FISH OF THE DAY

$26.00

fresh gulf fillet, seasoned and grilled; market price- served with 2 sides

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

$24.00

grilled to your temperature- served with 2 sides

VEGETARIAN PLATTER

$19.00

hummus, baba ghanuj, spanakopita, falafel & seasonal vegetables

RACK OF LAMB

$34.00

rosemary, dijon, spices- served with 2 sides

BYBLOS PASTA

$18.00

lebanese bolognese, shaved parmesan

MEDITERRANEAN PASTA

$20.00

sauteed gulf shirmp, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, & feta in garlic extra virgin olive oil

STEAK FRITE

$36.00

House Special

$30.00Out of stock

SIDE BABA GHANUJ

$7.00

grilled eggplant, tahini, yogurt, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE BROWN RICE

$3.00

whole grain rice, parsely

SIDE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$6.00

SIDE CUCUMBERS

SIDE FETA

$1.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$5.00

chickpea puree, tahini, lemon juice, garlic

SIDE KALAMATA OLIVES

$2.00

SIDE LABNEH

$7.00

SIDE LAMB CONFIT

$7.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE MED HUMMUS

$7.00

SIDE PEPPER JELLY

$0.50

SIDE RICE PILAF

$3.00

basmati rice, vermicilli

SIDE TABBOULEH

$5.00

chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, fresh mint, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sumac

SIDE TOUME

$1.00

creamy garlic sauce

SIDE TUSCAN BEAN DIP

$6.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$6.00

SIDE CHK SHAWARMA

$13.00

SIDE BEEF SHAWARMA

$15.00

SIDE GYRO

$13.00

WRAPS & SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$16.00

toume, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$16.00

tahini, tomato, onion, parsely

GYRO WRAP

$16.00

tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion

FALAFEL WRAP

$15.00

tahini, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche

WRAP NO SIDES

LUNCH PITA SPECIAL

$17.00Out of stock

SIDES

SIDE BABA GHANUJ

$7.00

grilled eggplant, tahini, yogurt, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE BROWN RICE

$3.00

whole grain rice, parsely

SIDE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

SIDE CAULIFLOWER

$6.00

SIDE CUCUMBERS

SIDE FETA

$1.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE HUMMUS

$5.00

chickpea puree, tahini, lemon juice, garlic

SIDE KALAMATA OLIVES

$2.00

SIDE LABNEH

$7.00

SIDE LAMB CONFIT

$7.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE MED HUMMUS

$7.00

SIDE PEPPER JELLY

$0.50

SIDE RICE PILAF

$3.00

basmati rice, vermicilli

SIDE TABBOULEH

$5.00

chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, fresh mint, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, sumac

SIDE TOUME

$1.00

creamy garlic sauce

SIDE TUSCAN BEAN DIP

$6.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$6.00

SIDE CHK SHAWARMA

$13.00

SIDE BEEF SHAWARMA

$15.00

SIDE GYRO

$13.00

DESSERTS

ASHTA

$10.00Out of stock

BAKLAVA

$6.00

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$10.00

SEASONAL

$12.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$8.00

KID BEEF SHAWARMA

$10.00

KID BUTTER PASTA

$7.00

KID BUTTER PASTA WITH PARM

$7.00

KID MARINARA PASTA

$6.00

KID MARINARA PASTA WITH PARM

$7.00

KID CHICKEN MARINARA PASTA

$10.00

KID CHICKEN MARINARA WITH PARM

$11.00

KID CHICK TENDER

$8.00

KID FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

KID GRILL SHRIMP

$12.00

KID GYRO PLATE

$10.00

SODA

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

TEA

$2.50

LEBANESE TEA

$4.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

GINGER BEER

$4.00

FANTA ORANGE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.75

SODA WATER

LEMONADE

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

EMPLOYEE ESPRESSO

$1.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

BTL SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

BTL SPRING WATER

$6.00

COCKTAILS

CUCUMBER COLLINS

$13.00

CREOLE SPRITZ

$10.00

BYBLOS 75

$10.00

SANGRIA

$8.00

POMEGRANATE STORM

$10.00Out of stock

BLUSHED ARAK

$9.00

FLOWER COSMO

$11.00

FETA MARTINI

$13.00

CHAMPAGNE MARGARITA

$12.00

PEPPER PINE MARGARITA

$9.00

HOUSE BLOODY MARY

$8.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

MOCKTAIL

$4.50

IRISH COFFEE

$13.00

LIMONCELLO MARTINI

$14.00

RED

GL DAOU CABERNET

$14.00

GL BONANZA CABERNET

$11.00

GL CONO SUR CABERNET

$9.00

GL LA CREMA PINOT NOIR

$14.00

GL MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GL CAMOMI RED BLEND

$10.00

BTL STAGS LEAP CAB

$79.00

BTL QUILT CAB

$62.00

BTL DAOU CAB

$26.00

BTL BONANZA CAB

$20.00

BTL CONO SUR CAB

$16.00

BTL BELLE GLOS PN

$31.00

BTL MOISES PN

$66.00

BTL LA CREMA PN

$26.00

BTL MEIOMI PN

$26.00

BTL DUCKHORN MERLOT

$70.00

BTL PRISONER BLEND

$78.00

BTL INTRINSIC BLEND

$54.00

BTL CAMOMI BLEND

$18.00

BTL KEFRAYA COMTE DE M BLEND

$76.00

BTL CHATEAU KHOURY BLEND

$68.00

BTL KARAM ST. JOHN BLEND

$56.00

BTL RED SCHOONER MALBEC

$68.00

BTL ARCANUM SUPERTUSCAN

$58.00

BTL LES CADRANS GRANDCRU

$54.00

BTL PERRIN COTES DU RHONE

$38.00Out of stock

BTL CHATEAU KEFRAYA BLEND

$36.00

WHITE

GL SONOMA CHARD

$14.00

GL JAM BUTTER CHARD

$11.00

GL CONO SUR CHARD

$9.00

GL KIM CRAWFORD SAUV BLANC

$11.00

GL UNSHACKLED SAUV BLANC

$14.00

GL SANTA MARG PG

$14.00

BENVOLIO PG

$9.00

GL VILLA VIVA ROSE

$9.00

GL CARCERES CAVA

$10.00

CAVICCHIOLI PROSECCO SPLIT

$10.00

GL KARAM CLOUD NINE BLANC

$14.00

GL WHISPER

$11.00

BTL CAKEBREAD CHARD

$64.00

BTL SONOMA CHARD

$26.00

BTL LOUIS JADOT CHARD

$46.00

BTL JAM BUTTER CHARD

$20.00

BTL CONO SUR CHARD

$16.00

BTL KIM CRAWFORD SB

$20.00

BTL UNSHACKLED SB

$26.00

BTL SANTA MARG PG

$26.00

BTL BENVOLIO PG

$16.00

BTL MIRAVAL ROSE

$58.00

BTL WHISPERING ANGEL ROSE

$54.00

BTL VILLA VIVA ROSE

$16.00

BTL PIPER CHAMPAGNE

$68.00

BTL CACERES CAVA

$20.00

BTL KARAM CLOUD NINE BLANC

$26.00

BTL CHATEAU KEFRAYA BLANC

$40.00

PORT, BRANDY, LIQUOR

OTIMA 10

$15.00

BIN 27

$18.00

REMY 1738

$9.00

HARTLEY VSOP

$6.00

DISARONNO

$10.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

METAXA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mediterranean Grill

Location

1000 S. Clearview Parkway Suite 1016, Harahan, LA 70123

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Clearview Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1005 S. Clearview Parkway Jefferson, LA 70121
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Elmwood
orange starNo Reviews
5161 Citrus Blvd. Elmwood, LA 70123
View restaurantnext
Batture Bites & Brew
orange starNo Reviews
503 Causeway Blvd Jefferson, LA 70121
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Airline Hwy Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Shimmy Shack - Harahan - 1855 Dock street
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Dock street Harahan, LA 70123
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harahan

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harahan
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston