  • Home
  • /
  • Englewood
  • /
  • Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Byblos express greek and lebanese 4940 South Yosemite Street

review star

No reviews yet

4940 S Yosemite St

unit E4

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyros Sandwich
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Baklava

Byblos Family Packages

Byblos Family Packages

Byblos Family Packages

$49.95+

Hummus, tzatziki sauce, rice, feta salad, and pita bread served with chicken shawarma, gyro meat

Byblos Super Family Package

Byblos Super Family Package

$59.95+

Hummus, tzatziki sauce, rice, feta salad, and pita bread served with chicken shawarma, gyro meat + dolmas, spinach pies and garlic dip

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken wrapped with tzatziki sauce, tomato, and lettuce

Gyros Sandwich

Gyros Sandwich

$13.95

A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, wrapped with tzatziki sauce, tomato and onions

Chicken Kbb sandwich

$13.95

Starters

Hummus

Hummus

$9.95

Chickpeas blended with tahini lemon juice, and garlic served with 2 pita bread

Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki Sauce

$9.95

Cucumber dip with sour cream, garlic, and Greek spices

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$9.95

Blend of broiled eggplants, garlic, tahini & lemon juice

Garlic Dip

Garlic Dip

$9.95

A creamy mixture of garlic

Dolmas (6)

Dolmas (6)

$11.95

Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves

Spinach Pies (2)

Spinach Pies (2)

$9.95

Fresh filo dough filled with spinach

Cheese Pies (2)

Cheese Pies (2)

$9.95

Fresh filo dough filled with cheese

Kafta Meat Pies (2)

Kafta Meat Pies (2)

$10.95

Fresh filo dough filled with ground beef and parsley mixed with Lebanese spices

Eggplant Moussaka

Eggplant Moussaka

$10.95

Fried eggplant mixed in tomato sauce, topped with sautéed vegetables

Entrees

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$18.95

Grilled marinated chicken with Lebanese spices served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$18.95

A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad

Combination Chicken Shawarma and Gyros Plate

Combination Chicken Shawarma and Gyros Plate

$20.95

Served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$17.95

Hummus, rice pilaf, spinach pie, 2 dolmans, tzatziki sauce, eggplant moussaka and feta salad

Vegan Plate

$16.95

Hummus, garlic dip, 2dolmas, rice eggplant moussaka and garden salad

Dolmas Plate

Dolmas Plate

$16.95

7 dolmas come with hummus, rice, and tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad

Eggplant Moussaka Plate

Eggplant Moussaka Plate

$16.95

Fried eggplant mixed in tomato sauce, topped with sau- téed vegetables served with hummus, rice and tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad

Lamb Shank Plate

Lamb Shank Plate

$21.95

Tender and juicy lamb shank over rice served with feta cheese salad and tzatziki sauce

Chicken Kbb

$17.95

Meat Musaka

$17.95

Salads

Green Garden Salad

Green Garden Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing

Feta Cheese Greek Salad

Feta Cheese Greek Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese. Served with our house garlic dressing

Fattoush Lebanese Salad

Fattoush Lebanese Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, and pita chips. Served with our house olive oil base dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and dressing

Kid's Plates

Chicken Shawarma

$11.95

Served with one side of your choice ( Hummus, rice pilaf, feta salad, garlic dip, tzatziki dip)

Kid gyro

$11.95

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$6.95

Baklava Fingers

$6.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Plain/Strawberry /

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.95

Extra Sides

3 Dolmas

$3.95

Side Garlic Dip

$1.95

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$1.95

Hot Sauce

$1.95

Pita Bread

$0.75+

Olives

$1.50

Rice

$1.95

Small Salad

$2.95

Feta Cheese

$1.99

Side of Garlic Dressing

$1.99

Side of Fattoush Dressing

$1.99

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.99

Beverages

Lebanese Tea

$2.95

Unsweet tea with lemonade and rose water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Bottle of Water

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Guava Juice

$2.95Out of stock

Diet coke (Copy)

$2.00

Sprite (Copy)

$2.00

school specials

chicken sanwich

$9.95

gyros sandwich

$9.95

veggie sandwich

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4940 S Yosemite St, unit E4, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Griffin Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5062 S Syracuse St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
YaYa's Euro Bistro - Yaya's - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
8310 East Belleview Avenue Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Burnt End BBQ - Burnt End - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100 Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Le French Denver
orange starNo Reviews
4901 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village

Illegal Pete's - DTC
orange star4.5 • 2,683
5312 DTC Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Felt
orange star4.3 • 1,345
2421, 101 W Floyd Ave Englewood, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
orange star4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
Colore Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2700 S Broadway Englewood, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
orange star4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurantnext
Pino's Place
orange star4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwood Village
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston