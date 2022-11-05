  • Home
Byblos Express Highlands Ranch 9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105

No reviews yet

9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Order Again

Entrees

Chicken Shawarma Plate (GF)

$13.95

Gyros Plate

$13.95

Combination Chicken Shawarma and Gyro Plate

$14.95

Eggplant Mousaka Plate (V/GF)

$11.95

Dolmas Plate (V/GF)

$11.95

Vegetarian Plate

$11.95

Vegan Plate (DF/GF)

$11.95

Lamb Shank (GF)

$17.95

Meat Moussaka

$13.95

Chicken Kebab

$13.95

Side Dishes

Side garlic dip

$1.95

side tzatziki sauce

$1.95

side of caesar dressing

$1.99

side of feta cheese

$1.99

side of garlic dressing

$1.99

side of fatush dressing

$1.99

side hot sauce

$1.50

1 pita bread

$0.95

3 pita bread

$2.95

bag of pita bread (6)

$5.95

side olives

$1.50

small salad

$2.95

rice

$1.95

3 dolmas

$3.95

Dessert

Baklava

$6.95

Baklava fingers

$6.95

cheese cake bites

$5.95

tiramisu

$8.95

Beverages

lemonade tea

$2.95

unsweetened tea

$2.95

bottle of water

$2.95

dr. pepper

$2.95

ginger ale

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

root beer

$2.95

Appetizers

hummus

$9.95

Tatziki sauce

$9.95

baba ghanouj

$11.95

garlic dip

$9.95

dolmas (6)

$11.95

cheese pie (2)

$11.95

kafta meat pie (2)

$12.95

spinach pie (2)

$11.95

eggplant moussaka

$12.95

Kid's Plates

Chicken shawarma gyro meat

$11.95

Byblos Family Packages

byblos family package

$49.95+

byblos SUPER family package

$55.95+

Sandwiches

gyros sandwich

$13.95

chicken kebab

$13.95

chicken shawarma sandwich

$13.95

Salads

green garden salad

$10.95

feta cheese greek salad

$11.95

fattoush lebanese salad

$11.95

caesar salad

$11.95

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.95

Gyros Plate

$13.95

Combination Chicken Shawarma and Gyros Plate

$14.95

Lamb Shank

$17.95

Vegetarian Plate

$11.95

Vegan Plate

$11.95

Dolmas Plate

$11.95

Eggplant Moussaka Plate

$11.95

Chicken Kbb

$13.95

Meat Musaka

$13.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9385 South Colorado Boulevard unit 105, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Directions

