B.Y.O. Chef LLC N/A

Dallas, TX 75236

Starters

Wings

$16.00+

Crispy wings tossed in our inhouse sauces

Meat Pie

$47.00+

Flakey pastry filled with meat, vegetables, and potatoes

Nigerian Eggroll

$42.00+

Boiled egg wrapped in soft dough and deep fried

Fried Shawarma

$68.00+

A deep fried tortilla filled with grilled beef Suya, beef sausage, cabbage, carrots, and cucumber (Contains Peanuts)

Hawaiian Meatballs

$52.00+

Meatball smothered in our in-house Hawaiian BBQ sauce

Suya

Beef Suya

$31.79+

Grilled beef seasoned with signature inhouse Suya spice. (Contains peanuts)

Suya Wings

$26.00+

Crispy Wings tossed in our signature inhouse Suya spice

Suya Taco

$63.00+

Nigerian inspired tacos dressed with our signature inhouse Suya mayo, grilled beef, mango, cilantro, onions, and bell pepper on a soft flour tortilla. (Contains Peanuts)

Entree

Bean Porridge

$63.00+

Black eye pea porridge with smoked turkey

Jollof Rice

$42.00+

Our baked parboiled rice in tomato & bell pepper sauce.

Nigerian Fried Rice

$40.00+

Nigerian stir fried rice with vegetables

Tilapia

$42.00+

Whole baked Tilapia

Mashed African Yam with Mushroom Sauce

$73.00+

Mashed African Yam with creamy mushroom sauce

Stew

$104.00+

Egusi, Vegetable, Okra

Pepper Soup

$80.00+

Traditional Nigerian broth seasoned with Nigerian spices, herbs, and peppers

Fufu

$16.00+

Pounded Yam

Meats

Lamp Chops

$32.00+

Lamp chops seasoned with inhouse blend of herbs and spices

Salmon

$32.00+

WIild caught sockeye salmon fillet

Spicy Goat

$35.00+

Goat flavored with Nigerian spices and peppers

Stewed Beef

$28.00+

Beef smothered in our inhouse signature tomato stew

Steweed Chicken

$23.00+

Chicken smothered in our inhouse signature tomato stew

Smoked Turkey

$21.00+

Pan fried smoked turkey seasoned with herbs and spices

Sides

Salad

Out of stock

Nigerian, BBQ Ranch Chicken, Arugula

Moin Moin

$30.00+

Steamed bean pie filled with choice of meat

Plantain

$42.00+

Fried Ripe Plantains

Purple Yam Fries

$32.00+

Fried purple fries

Dessert

Chin Chin

$42.00+

Crunchy fried dough

Cannoli

$38.00+

Cannoli shaped Chin Chin

Puff Puff

$32.00+

Soft fluffy fried dough

Spiced Apple Cake

$37.00+

Our deliciously moist, spiced apple cake drizzled in house butter caramel sauce.

Cobbler Egg Roll

$38.00+

Our crispy eggrolls stuffed with housemade from scratch cobbler deep fried

Beverages

Zobo

$7.00+

Hibiscus Ginger Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.99+

In house brewed sweet tea with special herbs

Lemonade

$4.75+

In house brewed lemonade with special herbs

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
