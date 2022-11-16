Byram Pizza Company 226 Mill Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
226 Mill Street, Byram, CT 06830
Gallery