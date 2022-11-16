Byram Pizza Company 226 Mill Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Byram Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

226 Mill Street

Byram, CT 06830

226 Mill Street

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Buffalo Wings (12)
Motor City Deep Dish

Appetizers

Beef Pattie

$4.00

Buffalo Wings (12)

$15.00

Chicken Fingers (5)

$12.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Fried Calimari

$13.50

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$11.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$6.50

Tortellini & Spinach

$6.50

Chicken Noodle

$6.50

Minestrone

$6.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.50

Mixed Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes,Red Onions, Carrots

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, Cucumber,Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Parmesan

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Arugula

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives

Portabella Mushroom Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Glaze

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Roasted Peppers

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Penne alla Vodka

$17.00

Penne with Shrimp

$20.00

Garlic and oil, or Fra Diavlo

Rigatoni Fra Diavlo

$15.00

Rigatoni Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce or Butter

$9.50

Spicy Spaghetti

$17.00

Sauteed Grilled Chicken, Hot Peppers, Tossed with arugula.

Tortellini & Broccoli with EVOO Sauteed Garlic

$16.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$17.00

Bacon,Peas, White Cream Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Brown Butter and Sage

Pasta Bolognese

$17.00

Wedges

Chicken Parmigiana wedge

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana wedge

$12.00

Meatball Parmigiana wedge

$12.00

Sausage & peppers Parmigiana wedge

$12.00

Veal parmigiana wedge

$13.00

Mickey's Chicken Pepperoni wedge

$12.00

Sauteed peppers ,onions, thin sliced Pepperoni

Chicken Sorrentino wedge

$13.00

Chicken ,Eggplant ,Prosciutto

The Calabrese wedge

$14.00

Veal, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella

The Sicilian wedge

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Brocccoli rabe, Hot Cherry Peppers with Fig Balsamic

Cappy wedge

$11.00

Hot Cappicola with scrambled eggs

C.J.'s Cheesesteak wedge

$13.00

Sliced steak, peppers, onions, cheese

CBR wedge

$12.00

Chicken cutlet, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Chipotle Sandwich wedge

$13.00

Grilled Chicken ,Bacon ,Jalepeno Peppers, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese Chipotle sauce

Buffalo Sandwich wedge

$12.00

Chicken ccutlet, Buffalo sauce,Blue cheese , Celery

The Sausage Crumble wedge

$12.00

Fried Potato chips, Sweet Sausage,Hot Cherry Peppers

The BBQ wedge

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Fresh Cilantro, Jalepeno peppers

Italian Combo (cold)

$13.00

Arthur Avenue (cold) wedge

$14.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Balsamic Drizzle

The Vegetarian (cold)wedge

$13.00

Portabella mushrooms,Roasted Peppers,Tomatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Balsamic Drizzle

Chicken Scarperiello wedge

$13.00

Entrees with Pasta and Salad

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$20.00

Chicken Marsala Entree

$21.00

Mushrooms and Marsala Wine sauce

Chicken Francese Entree

$21.00

Battered Chicken,Sauteed with white wine, Lemon & Butter

Chicken Milanese Entree

$21.00

Egg- Battered Dredged in Flour, Sauteed in White Wine & Capers

Chicken Sorrentino Entree

$21.00

Sauteed Chicken with Eggplant, Prosciutto & Mozzarella

Chicken Scarpariello Entree

$21.00

Sauteed Chicken with Rosemary, Vinegar Peppers and Garlic in Brown Sauce with House Fried Potatoes

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage with Polenta Entree

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$23.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Entree

$23.00

Burgers with Fries

Burger Your Way

$12.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00

House Blend Smash Style, Over-easy Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese.

Portabella Burger

$13.00

Grilled Portabella, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, on Garlic Bread

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Meatballs (2)

$5.50

Portabella Mushrooms

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.50

Sausage (2)

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.00

Zeppoles

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.75Out of stock

Drinks

Coke 1.25 Liter

$3.25

Diet Coke 1.25 Liter

$3.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger ale 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20 0z

$2.50

coke 20 oz

$2.50

sprite 20 oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.50

coke starlight 20 oz

$2.50

Smartwater

$2.50

Dasani water

$2.25

Vitamin water xxx

$2.75

vitamin water energy

$2.75

vitamin water power c

$2.75

vitamin water focus

$2.75

vitamin water squeezed

$2.75

Green tea /Gold Peak

$2.50

Raspberry Tea ?Gold Peak

$2.50

zero sugar sweet tea/ gold peak

$2.50

unsweetened black tea/gold peak

$2.50

Body Armor / Mixed Berry

$3.00

Body Armor / Orange Mango

$3.00

Monster Blue streak

$3.25

Slices

Focaccia Slice

$4.00

Motor City Deep Dish slice

$4.25

Regular Slice

$3.75

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.50+

Sicilian

$22.00

Gluten-Free Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Pizza (personal)

$13.00

Personal pizza Regular

$13.00

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball , Bacon

Motor City Deep Dish

$23.00

Three times Baked in a 14x10 pan with Mozzarella Caramelized to the crust and stripes of sauce

Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.00+

Chicken cutlet Tomato sauce and mozzarella Cheese

Zoe's Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.00+

Grilled chicken, Bacon, Ranch Drizzle

Hailey's Margarita Pizza

$20.00+

Plum tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

Truffle Pizza

$22.00+

Prosciutto, Truffle oil, Over- easy egg

Veggie Pizza

$21.00+

Mushrooms, Peppers, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$22.00+

Sautéed Chicken, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00+

Pineapple & Ham

Hot Stuff Pizza

$22.00+

Cappicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers

White Pizza

$21.00+

Ricotta,Mozzarella,Fresh Garlic

Buffalo Pizza

$22.00+

Grilled Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce Blue cheese drizzle.

Penne Vodka Pizza

$21.00+

Penne pasta with vodka sauce

Salad Pizza

$21.00+

Lettuce,Tomato,Red Onion, Black Olives

The Byram Pizza

$22.00+

Diced Chicken Cutlets, Minced Cherry peppers, Grape tomatoes,Fresh Garlic.

Ernesto's Focaccia

$21.00

Fresh Garlic, Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes ,Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chicken Scarp Pizza

$22.00+

Sautéed Chicken, Brown sauce, Vinegar Peppers Sliced Potatoes

Eggplant Parm Pizza

$21.00+

Fried Eggplant, House tomato sauce

Grandma pizza

$22.00

Calzones, Rolls & Knots

Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Cheese roll

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.50

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$7.50

Pepperoni Roll

$7.50

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$8.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
