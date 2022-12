Crème de la Cheesecake

$52.00 +

A buttery graham cracker crust rests on the bottom of the most delicious cheesecake you'll ever taste! Topped off with a sour cream baked topping and just a touch of whipped cream swirled around the edges. (Raspberry Chambord Sauce available upon request) Can add caramel and chocolate fudge to the topping to make a Dulce de Leche taste!