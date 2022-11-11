Chicken
Salad
Sandwiches
Byrdie's Rotisserie
18 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious rotisserie chicken like you've never had it before! Order it whole, halved, quartered! We have salads, bowls, sandwiches, & combos. Choose from a variety of sides--brussel sprout, cauliflower, carrot, sweet potato, french fries and more!
Location
8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Gallery
