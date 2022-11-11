Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Salad
Sandwiches

Byrdie's Rotisserie

18 Reviews

$$

8030 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Popular Items

1/2 CHICKEN
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

COMBOS

BYRDIE'S FAMILY COMBO

BYRDIE'S FAMILY COMBO

$54.00

Comes with whole chicken, 4-double portioned sides & 3 sauces! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

WHOLE CHICKEN COMBO

WHOLE CHICKEN COMBO

$39.00

Comes with 4 sides & 3 sauces! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

1/2 CHICKEN COMBO

1/2 CHICKEN COMBO

$25.50

Comes with 2 sides, 1 sauce & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

1/4 CHICKEN COMBO

1/4 CHICKEN COMBO

$19.50

Comes with 2 sides, 1 sauce & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

CHICKEN SALAD COMBO

CHICKEN SALAD COMBO

$19.50

Pulled rotisserie chicken, celery, green onion, sweet chili, lemon garlic aioli, pickled onion. Comes with 2 sides & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

PITA WRAP COMBO

PITA WRAP COMBO

$19.00

Comes with 1 side & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

SANDWICH COMBO

SANDWICH COMBO

$18.00

Comes with 1 side & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

BOWL/SALAD COMBO

BOWL/SALAD COMBO

$17.50

Choose any of our bowls/salads & drink! Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

CHICKEN A LA CARTE

WHOLE CHICKEN

WHOLE CHICKEN

$22.00

Includes 3 complimentary sauces! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

1/2 CHICKEN

1/2 CHICKEN

$14.00

Includes 1 complimentary sauce! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

1/4 CHICKEN

1/4 CHICKEN

$8.00

Includes 1 complimentary sauce! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

BYRDIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD ENTREE

BYRDIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD ENTREE

$9.00

Pulled rotisserie chicken, celery, green onion, sweet chili, lemon garlic aioli, pickled onion. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

SALADS

SESAME SALAD

SESAME SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Corn, Red Onion, Toasted Sesame Seed, Garlic & Ginger Sesame Dressing (add Pulled Chicken Breast +$3)

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton, Caesar Dressing (add Pulled Chicken Breast +$3)

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Persian Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, Garbanzo Bean, Green Onion, Feta Cheese, Cilantro Garlic Vinaigrette (add Pulled Chicken Breast +$3)

WARM BOWLS

SOUTHWESTERN BOWL

SOUTHWESTERN BOWL

$15.00

Choose your base of wild rice, greens (romaine & kale mix) or couscous! Includes rotisserie chicken, street corn, sweet potato, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle sauce. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$15.00

Choose your base of wild rice, greens (romaine & kale mix) or couscous! Includes rotisserie chicken, cauliflower, fingerling potato, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, lemon vinaigrette. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

$15.00

Choose your base of wild rice, greens (romaine & kale mix) or couscous! Includes rotisserie chicken, corn, fingerling potato, red cabbage, tomato, red onion, pickle, ranch. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$15.00

Choose your base of wild rice, greens (romaine & kale mix) or couscous! Fully customize a rotisserie chicken bowl to your liking! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

BYRDIE'S LOADED FRIES

BYRDIE'S LOADED FRIES

$12.00

Byrdie's famous fries topped with pulled rotisserie chicken, green onion, tomato, feta cheese, pickled onion, home-made buffalo ranch. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

PITA WRAPS

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

White or whole wheat pita, pulled rotisserie chicken, romaine & kale mix, shaved parmesan, Byrdie's croutons, Byrdie's caesar dressing. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

GREEK WRAP

GREEK WRAP

$12.00

White or whole wheat pita, pulled rotisserie chicken, romaine & kale mix, tomato, red onion, persian cucumber, kalamata olive, feta cheese, lemon garlic spread. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

KOREAN SEOUL WRAP

KOREAN SEOUL WRAP

$12.00

White or whole wheat pita, pulled rotisserie chicken, romaine, kale & red cabbage mix, roasted sweet potato, sesame seeds, gochujang aioli *contains soy*. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$12.00

White or whole wheat pita, Byrdie's famous chicken salad, tomato, red onion, pickle, shredded cabbage, Byrdie's sauce. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

BBQ WRAP

BBQ WRAP

$12.00

White or whole wheat pita, pulled rotisserie chicken, red cabbage, tomato, pickled onion, black bean, corn, cotija cheese, chipotle bbq spread. Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

SANDWICHES

THE ORIGINAL SANDWICH

THE ORIGINAL SANDWICH

$11.00

Buttered bun, pulled rotisserie chicken, tomato, red onion, pickle, shredded cabbage, byrdie's sauce! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

THE SPICY ORIGINAL SANDWICH

THE SPICY ORIGINAL SANDWICH

$11.00

Buttered bun, pulled rotisserie chicken, tomato, red onion, pickle, shredded cabbage, byrdie's habanero hot sauce! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

THE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

THE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Buttered bun, Byrdie's famous chicken salad, tomato, red onion, pickle, shredded cabbage, Byrdie's sauce! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

SIDES

BYRDIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD SIDE

BYRDIE'S FAMOUS CHICKEN SALAD SIDE

$5.50

Pulled rotisserie chicken, celery, green onion, sweet chili, lemon garlic aioli, picked onion! Byrdie's chickens are all natural, hormone free, never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘

RED COUSCOUS

RED COUSCOUS

$4.50

Seasoned with a secret blend of herbs and spices! Portion size feeds 1 person. *Contains garlic*

BROCCOLINI

BROCCOLINI

$5.50

Roasted with garlic oil & toasted almonds! Portion size feeds one person.

CARROT

CARROT

$4.50

Roasted with gochujang sweet chili sauce & toasted sesame seeds! Portion size feeds one person.

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$4.50

Tossed in my Byrdie's chipotle sauce! Portion size feeds one person.

BYRDIE'S STREET CORN

BYRDIE'S STREET CORN

$4.50

Garlic aioli, paprika, citrus with cotija cheese, scallion. Inspired by my travels to Mexico City! Portion size feeds one person.

FINGERLING POTATO

FINGERLING POTATO

$4.50

Roasted with chicken jus! Portion size feeds one person.

FRIES

FRIES

$4.50

Byrdie's famous fries! Portion size feeds one person.

TRUFFLED MAC & CHEESE

TRUFFLED MAC & CHEESE

$5.50

Five-cheese, toasted bread crumb, green onion. Portion size feeds one person.

PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

$4.50

Kale, romaine, red onion, celery, tomato, dijon aioli. Portion size feeds 1 person.

WILD RICE

WILD RICE

$4.50

This rice is crazy! Portion size feeds one person.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

Romaine and kale mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, lemon vinaigrette! Portion size feeds one person.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.50

Romaine and kale mix, shaved parmesan, house-made crouton, caesar dressing! Portion size feeds one person.

BRUSSEL SPROUT

BRUSSEL SPROUT

$5.50

Roasted with garlic oil & parmesan! Portion size feeds one person.

BYRDIE'S SLAW

BYRDIE'S SLAW

$4.50

Red onion, red cabbage, celery, lemon aioli. Portion size feeds 1 person.

SWEET POTATO

SWEET POTATO

$4.50

Roasted with Byrdie's potato seasoning! Portion size feeds one person.

EXTRAS

SIDE OF AVOCADO

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.50
COUNTRY SOURDOUGH BREAD (1 Slice)

COUNTRY SOURDOUGH BREAD (1 Slice)

$1.50Out of stock

Buttered and toasted slice of country sourdough bread!

PITA BREAD

PITA BREAD

$2.00

Choice of white or whole wheat pita!

KIDS MENU

1/4 CHICKEN & FRIES

1/4 CHICKEN & FRIES

$9.00

White or dark meat with a side of fries!

DOUBLE DRUM & FRIES

DOUBLE DRUM & FRIES

$6.00

Two chickens drums with a side of Byrdie’s fries!

HOUSE-MADE SAUCE

BUFFALO RANCH

BUFFALO RANCH

$1.00

We've cracked the code and combined our house-made ranch with buffalo sauce!

GARLIC

GARLIC

$1.00

Garlic? Check! Lemon? Check!

AJI VERDE

AJI VERDE

$1.00

Cotija cheese, cilantro & spices... inspired by my travels to Peru!

CHIPOTLE

CHIPOTLE

$1.00

My signature sauce! It's got a tiny kick.

CHIMICHURRI

CHIMICHURRI

$1.00

Blend of garlic, herbs, calabrese pepper & olive oil. Inspired by my travels to Argentina!

RANCH

RANCH

$1.00

Dude, this ranch is incredible!

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$1.00

It's the buffalo we all know and love!

BBQ

BBQ

$1.00

Byrdie's sweet, bold, and smoky BBQ sauce!

LEMON VINAIGRETTE

LEMON VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

The perfect blend of lemon, olive oil, garlic, and spices!

CAESAR

CAESAR

$1.00

My house-made take on a fan favorite!

BYRDIE'S HOT SAUCE

BYRDIE'S HOT SAUCE

$1.00

My fire roasted habanero hot sauce! *contains soy

CHICKEN JUS

CHICKEN JUS

$1.00
GOCHUJANG AIOLI

GOCHUJANG AIOLI

$1.00

Inspired by my travels to Seoul, Korea! *contains soy*

SWEET

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

Byrdie's house-baked chocolate chip cookie!

OREO BROWNIE

OREO BROWNIE

$4.00

Byrdie's house-baked oreo brownie!

HOMEMADE DRINKS

FRESH LEMONADE (16 OZ)

FRESH LEMONADE (16 OZ)

$3.50
FRESH STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (16 OZ)

FRESH STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (16 OZ)

$3.50
TROPICAL BLACK ICED TEA (16 OZ)

TROPICAL BLACK ICED TEA (16 OZ)

$3.50

Unsweetened! Contains caffeine!

HIBISCUS MINT ICED TEA (16 OZ)

HIBISCUS MINT ICED TEA (16 OZ)

$3.50

Caffeine-free!

GRAB & GO

COKE (BOTTLE 12 OZ)

COKE (BOTTLE 12 OZ)

$3.00
DIET COKE (12 OZ)

DIET COKE (12 OZ)

$1.50
SPRITE (12 OZ)

SPRITE (12 OZ)

$3.00
DR. PEPPER (12 OZ)

DR. PEPPER (12 OZ)

$1.50
LA CROIX GRAPEFRUIT (12 OZ)

LA CROIX GRAPEFRUIT (12 OZ)

$1.50
LA CROIX MANGO (12 OZ)

LA CROIX MANGO (12 OZ)

$1.50
SMART WATER (23.7 OZ)

SMART WATER (23.7 OZ)

$2.00
TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER (12 OZ)

TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER (12 OZ)

$2.50

WINE & BEER

PINOT PROJECT - PINOT NOIR (8.45 OZ)

PINOT PROJECT - PINOT NOIR (8.45 OZ)

$8.00
PINOT PROJECT - PINOT GRIGIO (8.45 OZ)

PINOT PROJECT - PINOT GRIGIO (8.45 OZ)

$8.00
PINOT PROJECT - ROSÉ (8.45 OZ)

PINOT PROJECT - ROSÉ (8.45 OZ)

$8.00
BOOMTOWN PILSNER (16 OZ)

BOOMTOWN PILSNER (16 OZ)

$6.00Out of stock

CATERING

CHICKEN + 3 SIDES - $25/person (minimum 10 ppl)

CHICKEN + 3 SIDES - $25/person (minimum 10 ppl)

$250.00

Plenty of rotisserie chicken and the 3 sides of your choice for the amount of guests in your party, served family style

SANDWICHES/PITA WRAPS + 3 SIDES - $25/person (minimum 10 ppl)

SANDWICHES/PITA WRAPS + 3 SIDES - $25/person (minimum 10 ppl)

$250.00

Mix & match any of our sandwiches + 3 sides, one sandwich/pita wrap per person, sides served family style

CHICKEN + SANDWICHES/PITA WRAPS + 3 SIDES - $30/person (minimum 10 ppl)

CHICKEN + SANDWICHES/PITA WRAPS + 3 SIDES - $30/person (minimum 10 ppl)

$300.00

Plenty of rotisserie chicken and the 3 sides of your choice, served family style + half sandwich/pita wrap per person

FAMILY SIZE SALADS (feeds 10-15) - $160 each (minimum 10 ppl)

FAMILY SIZE SALADS (feeds 10-15) - $160 each (minimum 10 ppl)

$160.00

Any one of our salads served family style! Add pulled chicken breast +$30

HOUSE-MADE SAUCES (8 oz)

HOUSE-MADE SAUCES (8 oz)

$7.00

UTENSILS

Please include utensils!

No utensils needed!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious rotisserie chicken like you've never had it before! Order it whole, halved, quartered! We have salads, bowls, sandwiches, & combos. Choose from a variety of sides--brussel sprout, cauliflower, carrot, sweet potato, french fries and more!

Website

Location

8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

