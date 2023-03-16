  • Home
  • /
  • Corona
  • /
  • Byrds Hot Chicken - Corona - 420 North McKinley Street Ste 103
A map showing the location of Byrds Hot Chicken - Corona 420 North McKinley Street Ste 103View gallery

Byrds Hot Chicken - Corona 420 North McKinley Street Ste 103

review star

No reviews yet

420 North McKinley Street Ste 103

Corona, CA 92879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Last of the Mohicans

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$14.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$13.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$15.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$16.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

JUST WING IT

$14.99

CHICK 'N DONUT

$14.99

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.99

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$8.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$3.99

Freshly hand battered juicy chicken tender.

REBEL

REBEL

$8.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$7.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$7.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

10 PC CHICKEN LITTLES

$8.99

10 pc chicken nuggets. Served with 24k sauce or ranch.

LARGE FRIES

$5.99

DESSERTS

VANILLA CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.99

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$3.49

Freca

BOTTLE

$3.49

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.75

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Large Bed of Fries

MERCH

T-Shirt

$19.99

Last of the Mohicans (3PD)

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$15.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$14.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$16.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$16.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

JUST WING IT

JUST WING IT

$15.99

A POUND OF WINGS AND SIDE OF FRIES

CHICK N' DONUT

CHICK N' DONUT

$15.99

Juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a glazed donut with pickles. Served with fries and 24k sauce.

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.99

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS. CHOICE OF SAUCE: 24K HOUSE SAUCE OR RANCH.

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$9.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$4.99

Freshly hand battered juicy chicken tender.

REBEL

REBEL

$9.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$8.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$8.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$7.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$6.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

DESSERTS

SWITCHCRAFT

$4.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.99

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$3.99

Freca

BOTTLE

$3.99

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.99

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Large Bed of Fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 North McKinley Street Ste 103, Corona, CA 92879

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Merit Autospa
orange starNo Reviews
465 N. McKinley Street Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Dosalicious - 2284 Griffin Way
orange starNo Reviews
2284 Griffin Way Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Cook on Thai - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Magnolia Avenue Corona, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
510 Hidden Valley Pkwy #103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Wicks Brewing
orange star4.3 • 1,174
11620 Sterling Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - South Corona
orange star4.6 • 1,344
1240 East Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 866
13394 Limonite Ave #B140 Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston