Byrds Hot Chicken - Oak Lawn 6256 West 95th Street

No reviews yet

6256 West 95th Street

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Last of the Mohicans

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$8.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$4.49

Juicy chicken tender served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles.

REBEL (PLANT BASED CHICKEN)

REBEL (PLANT BASED CHICKEN)

$9.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRDS

HAPPY BYRDS

$7.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$6.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

SLAW

SLAW

$4.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$4.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

DESSERTS

SWITCHCRAFT

$3.99

CAKE SHAKE

$6.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.99

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

BOTTLE

BOTTLE

$3.99

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24k Sauce

24k Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75

HONEY

$0.75

House Sauce

BBQ

$0.75

House Sauce

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Taxes Toast

Taxes Toast

$0.99

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

CHEESE SAUCE

$0.99

Online Ordering

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6256 West 95th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Directions

