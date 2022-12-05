Restaurant header imageView gallery

Byrds Hot Chicken Algonquin

1748 Randall Road

Algonquin, IL 60102

Popular Items

2 Tenders
Sandwich + 2 Sides
Tender

COMBO'S

Sandwich + 2 Sides

Sandwich + 2 Sides

$14.99

Juicy Chicken Tender With Brioche Bun, Slaw, 24k Sauce & Pickles. Sides: Fries & Potato Salad.

Tenders + 2 Sides

Tenders + 2 Sides

$13.99

2 Juicy Chicken Tenders Served On Toast, 24k Sauce & Pickles. Sides: Fries & Potato Salad.

Byrd Bomb

Byrd Bomb

$15.99

Diced Chicken Tender, Cheese, Slaw, 24k Sauce & Pickles, Served On A Bed Of Fries And Toast.

Pound of Wings

Pound of Wings

$15.99

One Pound Of Chicken Wings Served With Fries, Toast, Ranch Or 24k Sauce, And Pickles.

Chick 'N Donut

$15.99Out of stock

Tender served with hot glazed donut, a side of fries, 24k sauce & pickles.

10 Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

SINGLES

Sandwich

Sandwich

$8.99

Single Sandwich with choice of heat level.

Tender

Tender

$3.99

Single Tender with choice of heat level.

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$7.99

KIDS & SIDES

Happy Byrd's

Happy Byrd's

$7.99Out of stock

5 Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Byrd's Ranch & Fountain Drink

Byrd's Nest

Byrd's Nest

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy Green Beans Dusted With Spice, Served With A Side Of Ranch.

Potato Salad

$6.99

Mac & Cheese with choice of heat level.

Fries

Fries

$5.99

Crinkle Cut Fries with choice of Heat Level.

Slaw

Slaw

$5.99

Coleslaw

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries with choice of Heat Level.

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49

20oz Fountain Drink

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99

20oz Bottled Drink

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.99

SIGNATURE 24K COMEBACK SAUCE

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99

RANCH DIP

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.99
Pickles

Pickles

$0.99

CAKE SHAKE

Cake Shake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort Food with California Cool

Location

1748 Randall Road, Algonquin, IL 60102

Directions

