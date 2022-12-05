Byrds Hot Chicken Algonquin
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Comfort Food with California Cool
Location
1748 Randall Road, Algonquin, IL 60102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buttered Toast - 2520 Bunker Hill Dr.
No Reviews
2520 Bunker Hill Dr. Lake In The Hill, IL 60102
View restaurant
Taquitos Tacos & Drinks - 335 N. Randall Road
No Reviews
335 N. Randall Road LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156
View restaurant