  • Byrds Hot Chicken - Skokie IL - 4839 OAKTON ST
Byrds Hot Chicken - Skokie IL 4839 OAKTON ST

4839 OAKTON ST

SKOKIE, IL 60077

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$13.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$12.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$14.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$15.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

A Pound of Wings

$14.99

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

$7.99
SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$3.99

Juicy chicken tender served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles.

REBEL

REBEL

$8.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$6.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$7.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

10 PC CHICKEN LITTLES

$7.99

10 pc chicken nuggets. Served with 24k sauce or ranch.

LARGE FRIES

$4.99

DESSERTS

SWITCHCRAFT

$3.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.49

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$3.49

Freca

BOTTLE

$3.49

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.75

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.99

Large Bed of Fries

MERCH

T-Shirt

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4839 OAKTON ST, SKOKIE, IL 60077

