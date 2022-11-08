Restaurant header imageView gallery

Byrd's Royal Deli 1754 Lee rd

1754 Lee rd

Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Order Again

BONE IN WINGS ONLY

6pc BONE-IN

$8.39

10pc BONE-IN

$11.39

15pc BONE-IN

$15.59

20pc BONE-IN

$22.79

30pc BONE-IN

$32.39

40pc BONE-IN

$41.99

50pc BONE-IN

$50.99

75pc BONE-IN

$71.99

100pc BONE-IN

$95.99

BONELESS WINGS ONLY

6pc BONELESS

$7.45

10pc BONELESS

$10.19

15pc BONELESS

$14.34

20pc BONELESS

$19.79

30pc BONELESS

$28.79

40pc BONELESS

$38.39

50pc BONELESS

$44.39

75pc BONELESS

$65.99

WING COMBO'S

6pc Bone-In Combo

$10.79

10pc Bone-In Combo

$13.19

15pc Bone-In Combo

$18.59

20pc Bone-In Combo

$23.49

6pc Boneless Combo

$9.75

10pc Boneless Combo

$11.39

15pc Boneless Combo

$14.45

20pc Boneless Combo

$16.79

CHICKEN TENDERS

4pc TENDER

$8.79

4pc TENDER COMBO

$10.79

6pc TENDER

$10.89

6pc TENDER COMBO

$12.89

8pc TENDER

$12.99

8pc TENDER COMBO

$14.99

SANDWICH

BURGER

$7.45

BURGER COMBO

$9.45

CHEESE BURGER

$8.19

CHEESE BURGER COMBO

$10.19

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.19

BACON CHEESE BURGER COMBO

$11.19

VEGAN BURGER

$12.59

VEGAN BURGER COMBO

$14.59

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.49

CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$10.49

5 WINGS ADD ON

$2.00

PHILLY'S

STEAK PHILLY

$8.19

STEAK PHILLY COMBO

$10.19

CHICKEN PHILLY

$8.19

CHICKEN PHILLY COMBO

$10.19

VEGAN PHILLY

$9.89

VEGAN PHILLY COMBO

$11.89

STEAK PHILLY/5 WINGS COMBO

$12.18

CHICKEN PHILLY/5 WINGS COMBO

$12.18

VEGAN PHILLY/5 WINGS COMBO

$13.88

GYRO'S

LAMB GYRO

$7.99

LAMB GYRO COMBO

$12.99

CHICKEN GYRO

$7.99

CHICKEN GYRO COMBO

$12.99

LAMB & CHICKEN GYRO

$9.50

LAMB & CHICKEN GYRO COMBO

$14.99

VEGAN GYRO

$9.99

VEGAN GYRO COMBO

$14.99

FISH

2pc CATFISH

$8.99

2pc CATFISH COMBO

$13.39

3pc CATFISH

$10.99

3pc CATFISH COMBO

$15.49

2pc CATFISH/5 WINGS COMBO

$15.98

3pc CATFISH/5 WINGS COMBO

$17.49

2pc WHITING

$7.99

2pc WHITING COMBO

$11.39

3pc WHITING

$9.99

3pc WHITING COMBO

$14.34

2pc WHITING/5 WINGS COMBO

$13.99

3pc WHITING/5 WINGS COMBO

$15.99

CHILL CHEESE FRIES

SMALL CHILL CHEESE

$4.89

LARGE CHILL CHEESE

$6.50

SMOOTHIES

LARGE PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.49

LARGE STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.49

LARGE PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE

$5.49

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

CHEF SALAD

$7.99

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

KIDS MEAL

2pc TENDER

$5.49

4 WINGS

$5.49

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$1.75

LARGE FRIES

$2.49

SMALL ONION RINGS

$3.49

LARGE ONION RINGS

$4.89

3pc FRIED GREEN TOMATES

$2.25

9pc FRIED GREEN TOMATES

$5.50

12pc FRIED GREEN TOMATES

$9.20

DRINKS

LEMONADE

$1.89

PEACH

$1.89

LEMONADE/PEACH MIX

$1.89

BOTTLE DRINKS

$2.25

CAN DRINKS

$1.00

CAKES & COOKIES

CAKE SLICE

$5.25

COOKIE

$3.00

EGG ROLLS

Steak Philly Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Chicken Philly Egg Rolls (2)

$6.00

Vegan Egg Rolls (6)

$6.00

Loaded Potatoes

Steak Philly Potato

$10.75

Bacon Cheddar Potato

$9.75

Chilli and Cheese Potato

$9.25

Regular Potato

$8.35

Broccoli Chicken and Cheese Potato

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Potato

$10.75

BBQ Chicken Potato

$10.75

Add Bacon

$0.75

Add Cheese

$0.75

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$9.99

BLT Wrap

$6.99

BLT Wrap Combo

$9.99

Fish Wrap

$6.99

Fish Wrap Combo

$9.99

9AM- 11PM

BYRD'S WAY

$10.99

ROYAL BREAKFAST

$8.99

FISH & GRITS (CATFISH)

$11.99

FISH & GRITS (WHITING)

$10.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$8.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

GRITS

$4.00

BACON

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$4.00

WAFFLE

$5.00

EGGS

$3.00

RAFFLE TICKETS

TV RAFFLE

$2.00

2PCS FISH AND FRIES (WHITING)

2PCS FISH AND FRIES (WHITING)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
We Treat Every Customer Like Royalty

Location

1754 Lee rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Directions

