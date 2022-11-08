Byrd's Royal Deli 1754 Lee rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We Treat Every Customer Like Royalty
Location
1754 Lee rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ACERE CIGAR BAR - 230 Thornton Road, Suite A
No Reviews
230 Thornton Road, Suite A Lithia Springs, GA 30122
View restaurant